the complete review - fiction
Stella Maris
by
Cormac McCarthy
This is a companion-novel to McCarthy's The Passenger (2022)
- This is a companion-novel to McCarthy's The Passenger (2022)
Our Assessment:
B+ : a novel of various extremes, for better and worse
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Summaries
|Source
|Rating
|Date
|Reviewer
|The Atlantic
|.
|1-2/2023
|Graeme Wood
|The Economist
|D-
|19/11/2022
|.
|Financial Times
|.
|9/11/2022
|Jon Day
|The Guardian
|F
|7/12/2022
|Beejay Silcox
|Harper's
|.
|1/2023
|Joy Williams
|Literary Review
|.
|12/2022
|James Purdon
|London Rev. of Books
|.
|5/1/2023
|Christian Lorentzen
|The Nation
|A
|3-10/4/2023
|N.M.Mora
|The NY Rev. of Books
|.
|22/12/2022
|Michael Gorra
|The NY Times
|.
|29/11/2022
|Dwight Garner
|The New Yorker
|.
|19/12/2022
|James Wood
|The Observer
|.
|23/10/2022
|Rob Doyle
|The Spectator
|D-
|19/11/2022
|Philip Hensher
|Süddeutsche Zeitung
|.
|25/11/2022
|Felix Stephan
|Sunday Times
|.
|23/10/2022
|Claire Lowdon
|The Times
|F
|19/11/2022
|James Walton
|TLS
|.
|21/10/2022
|George Berridge
|Wall St. Journal
|.
|28/10/2022
|Sam Sacks
|The Washington Post
|.
|18/10/2022
|Ron Charles
Review Consensus:
No consensus -- not even about whether or not it is better to read The Passenger first
From the Reviews:
- "Stella Maris does not stand on its own and is best understood as an appendix to The Passenger. (...) Stella Maris is really an extended monologue, her shrink’s contribution little more than comically minimal prompts. (...) Critics who have doubted McCarthy’s ability to write a female character must acknowledge that she is as idiosyncratically fucked-up as any of the protagonists in his previous oeuvre." - Graeme Wood, The Atlantic
- "Stella Maris, a 200-page coda, inexplicably published as a separate book six weeks after the first, is the transcript of a conversation between two people: the diver's sister (and obsessive love interest), a former mathematician who is now a paranoid schizophrenic in a hospital in Wisconsin, and her doctor. It adds little clarity to the whole enterprise, and much confusion. Most of the time Mr McCarthy forgoes quotation marks; indeed he avoids punctuation in general. Many readers will be bewildered." - The Economist
- "(P)art coda to The Passenger; part manifesto for his fiction." - Jon Day, Financial Times
- "For a writer who spurns the conventions of punctuation, Stella Maris feels a lot like a full stop, a parting pronouncement on the whole sordid human experiment. (...) The book hangs on her voice, and that voice is preposterous. (...) It would be funny if this book were not so certain of its own cleverness. (...) Alicia is less a character than a receptacle, a dumping ground for eight decades of snarled (and snarling) ideas. (...) It’s textbook McCarthy nihilism, boiled down to a noxious concentrate: no country for old mathematicians. And if it once felt daring -- the dust-hearted cruelty, the cosmic indifference -- it now feels trite." - Beejay Silcox, The Guardian
- "Alice is the sturdy vessel for McCarthy’s thinking. Perhaps too sturdy a vessel; one might prefer a bit of spillage, some froth, some fun." - Joy Williams, Harper's
- "Consisting solely of dialogue between Alicia and a psychiatrist at the sanatorium where she has had herself committed (the Stella Maris of the title), this novel is briefer and more intimate than The Passenger and all the better for the restraint. It’s tempting to call Stella Maris the superior book, but these stories are so mutually interdependent as really to comprise one novel split unevenly (and lucratively, one imagines) across two volumes" - James Purdon, Literary Review
- "It’s not exactly convincing as a conversation between a doctor and his patient. More often it reads like a conversation between a candidate for a postdoctoral fellowship and a less than competent job interviewer. Or it could be a cosmological comedian and her perfect straight man." - Christian Lorentzen, London Review of Books
- "Stella Maris is at its heart a contemplation of chosen death. (...) I wish I’d read Stella Maris first. The shorter and more essayistic of the two books, it works better as an overture than as a coda. (...) By the standards of prestige television, then, Stella Maris isn’t so much unreadable as incomprehensible. But by the standards of the novel of ideas as Diderot and his heirs understood it, the book is a triumph. (...) Stella Maris therefore tells a tale of disenchantment, a negative bildungsroman that does not culminate with the young protagonist’s acceptance of the world as it is but with her radical rejection of what she sees as its fundamental injustice." - Nicolás Medina Mora, The Nation
- "I think you have to begin with The Passenger. It raises questions that Stella Maris helps us understand, and though that shorter volume doesn’t precisely answer them, reading it first would seem preemptive. Yet it is in no sense a sequel, and not just because Alicia’s final sessions take place before the other’s 1980s setting. In fact Stella Maris might even take precedence, the dominant partner in this codependent pair." - Michael Gorra, The New York Review of Books
- "This is a Tom Stoppardesque bull session. Does it work? Uh-huh. Does it work more fully if you’ve already read The Passenger ? Absolutely. (...) It’s best read while you are still buzzing from the previous book. Its themes are dark ones, and yet it brings you home, like the piano coda at the end of “Layla.” (...) No one in the real world talks the way Alicia does -- she’s seeing with her third eye, flexing her middle finger at the world, rocking her family’s thundersome legacy -- but they might if they could." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times
- "Things get interesting when this mathematical mysticism is subjected to McCarthy’s characteristic tragic Gnosticism. (...) Sure enough, the area where McCarthy can be authoritatively eloquent -- can be himself -- is the realm not of numbers, where he has only the idea of “genius,” but of metaphysics, where he has all the resources of language. The new and welcome thing in The Passenger and Stella Maris is the lucidity of this bitter metaphysics." - James Wood, The New Yorker
- "While Stella Maris proffers a rudimentary fictive puppetry, at base it’s an impressionistic treatise on the nature of reality, tracing the outlines of a dread architecture beyond the visible and the intuitive. (...) Whether or not the ominous physics and math-mysticism add up to a novel in the sense commonly understood -- or enjoyed -- is debatable. But it is something, not least the vehicle for a specifically novelistic kind of philosophising less concerned with establishing systems than with the dark fire of wild insight and forbidden revelation" - Rob Doyle, The Observer
- "His latest work, the first for a very long time, is an oddity: a two-novel sequence (a duology, I suppose). I will say straight away that the second novel, Stella Maris, is a disaster. It consists of nothing but sessions between one of the characters and a hospital psychiatrist. It’s a terrible idea to get a character to undergo detailed analysis by a professional, the equivalent of the beginner novelist’s device of having a character stop in front of a mirror and describe their appearance. It adds very little to the first volume, and has the unfortunate effect of focusing one’s doubts. I’m going to suggest putting Stella Maris aside altogether." - Philip Hensher, The Spectator
- "An genau diesem Punkt, an dem sich intellektuelle Brillanz, Wahnsinn und Weltabgewandtheit begegnen, ist Cormac McCarthy erzählerisch ganz bei sich. Stella Maris ist, mehr noch als Der Passagier, ein Ereignis, weil es sich näher an die Grenzen dessen wagt, was gewusst werden kann, als jeder andere Roman in diesem Jahr. (...) Immer wieder gibt es in diesem Buch Momente, in denen man meint, die Stimme von Cormac McCarthy durch jene von Alicia Western durchzuhören" - Felix Stephan, Süddeutsche Zeitung
- "(R)eaders would be well advised to start with the second book. The advantage of beginning with Stella Maris is that it makes sense. (...) Stella Maris is an essay in disguise, a vehicle for musings on mathematical Platonism. It’s actually impressively lucid and, as far as I could follow it, the philosophy is an invigorating mental workout. As literature ? I’m unconvinced." - Claire Lowdon, Sunday Times
- "(W)ithout a working knowledge of The Passenger, Stella Maris would be utterly baffling and infuriating -- as opposed to mostly baffling and infuriating. (...) There’s also plenty of philosophical debate about what is and isn’t platonic. (...) All of which might be more palatable if there was some ironic distance between Alicia and her creator. Instead, it’s clear that we’re meant to regard her as possessing a wisdom that the rest of us would do well to absorb. (...) Perhaps the easiest way to read this least easy of books is as a semi-allegory of what’s it’s like to read it, with McCarthy as the clever clogs keen to explain everything that’s on his mind without bothering much about being understood -- and us in the role of the bemused shrink." - James Walton, The Times
- "The Passenger and its short "coda", Stella Maris (...), are simply not good introductions to Cormac McCarthy's work. This isn't to say they're unsatisfying or disappointing or otherwise defective. But they are definitely best appreciated in conversation with the author's broader oeuvre: they are books for the completist. Indeed, these novels are so deeply engaged with the rest of his corpus that they represent something like a steadily accumulated stack of postcards kept in the glovebox: a reminder of places seen, stories exchanged; friends met, friends lost. (...) As well as mathematics, Alicia's wide interests are, clearly, also McCarthy's; some of her arguments about the nature of language come word for word from McCarthy's essay of 2017 for Nautilus, The Kekule Problem." - George Berridge, Times Literary Supplement
- "I doubt there are more than a few hundred people in the country who can follow Alice's freewheeling allusions to theoretical physics and advanced mathematics -- certainly her doctor can't. But the bigger mystery is why this material, which depends entirely on The Passenger, is being published separately. On the other hand, maybe it's a mercy." - Ron Charles, The Washington Post


The complete review's Review:
[Note: For some reason, McCarthy does not use apostrophes for contractions of 'not' -- writing, e.g. 'doesnt' rather than 'doesn't' (and 'dont' and 'didnt' and 'cant') -- though he doesn't seem to have much of a problem with them otherwise (on the first page of dialogue alone we have 'I'm', 'you're', 'there's', 'it's', and 'you'd' ....); quotations in this review are his spelling, not mine.]
Stella Maris was published (just) separately from -- and, though apparently completed first, a month after -- Cormac McCarthy's The Passenger (though then immediately also in/as a box set), and the novels are obviously closely connected, brother (Bobby Western) and sister (Alice/Alicia) the respective main protagonists in The Passenger and Stella Maris.
The flap-copy of the US edition suggests Stella Maris is a: "coda to The Passenger"; the UK copy goes for: "companion to The Passenger"; in any case, they would seem to belong together, and it's probably irresponsible to try to read or review the one without the other but here we go.
Stella Maris is written essentially entirely in dialogue -- transcriptions of Alicia's sessions with psychiatrist Dr Cohen at the Wisconsin psychiatric institution Stella Maris, which Alicia checked herself into in the fall of 1972; only the first page -- a brief overview of her case on the official Stella Maris letterhead (revealing that she arrived with nothing but some $40,000 in cash in a plastic bag, as well as that she's been a patient here on two previous occasions) -- is not dialogue.
(The patient's father named her Alice, but she changed it to 'Alicia' when she was fifteen ("I thought Alicia was more pretentious", she helpfully explains) and Dr Cohen calls her 'Alicia' ("Alicia's okay. I prefer it to Henrietta" she tells him, when he asks whether he can call her that), so I'll refer to her as Alicia as well.)
The dialogue is all unattributed, but since this is a true two-hander -- there are only two speakers -- there's no real confusion about who is talking.
The back and forth also tends to be very fast, with even Alicia's longer answers still only single-paragraph-length.
The set-up suits some of McCarthy's purposes very well, allowing Alicia to riff on a variety of topics he is concerned with here -- Platonic-style philosophizing -- as well as letting Alicia simply speak for herself, as it were, the character developed and presented -- with some therapist-prodding -- solely through her own words and perspective, without the artificialness of an authorial voice explaining anything more.
Of course, it also comes with limitations, not least that there's basically no action: Stella Maris is all talk -- even more so than practically any playscript or screenplay, as there isn't even any stage direction, with only limited mentions of physical (inter)action (generally somewhat awkwardly) woven into the conversation, such as the smoking of a cigarette or the observation: "You look sad saying that" or the apology: "I'm sorry. I didnt mean to make you cry".
(That said, McCarthy does slip in a bit of vivid description of action, notably when he has Alicia describe what it would be like to drown -- haunting, disturbing stuff.)
Disappointingly, McCarthy does fall back on that tired device of making Alicia mentally unstable -- though, while she has concerns about her state of mind, she believes: "I dont fit in your crazy book" (that being the DSM, the still-standard 'Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders' that (tries to) cover them all); explaining why she came (back) to Stella Maris, she says: "I'd nowhere else to go".
Alicia isn't completely off-the-wall nutty and not functional, but clearly she's not too comfortably grounded in reality for the time being; checking herself into a psychiatric institution was probably a good idea: she has issues, and she has thoughts -- she's been placed, quite reasonably, on suicide watch, for example.
(She is at least practical and self-aware enough that she committed herself voluntarily, saving her from officially being 'certified', understanding the system well enough (she's been here before, after all ...) that: "If you're sane enough to know you're crazy then you're not as crazy as if you thought you were sane".)
At least she can express herself well; she's not always entirely upfront with Dr Cohen, but hers aren't the ravings of a mad(wo)man -- though her insistence that she has long seen phantom-like figures (not hallucinations or dreams, she makes clear, but convincing 'personages'), specifically one that continues to follow her around which she refers to as 'the Kid' ("It's short for the Thalidomide Kid. He doesnt have any hands. Just these flippers"), a diminutive figure -- three feet two, she's measured him -- who, to her, is: "coherent in every detail. He is perfect. He is a perfect person" -- suggests something of a clear break from (what is conventionally considered) reality.
Alicia is an unrealistic, even preposterous character -- an über-genius who graduated from the University of Chicago at the age of sixteen and got a fellowship to the IHES while Alexander Grothendieck was there, with whom she spent a great deal of time ("I dont know if you would call it work. We spent a lot of time talking").
Like Grothendieck, Alicia gives up mathematics -- though she's only twenty when she checks herself in to Stella Maris, so she could still have a lifetime ahead of her .....
She claims to be hyperthymestic, remembering absolutely everything:
I was probably eight or nine before I realized that things went away.
When people said that they didnt remember I thought it meant that they just didnt want to talk about it.
Where I live things dont go away.
Everything that has happened is pretty much still here.
She's read a lot -- ten thousand books is her estimate ("Sometimes I would read all day. Eighteen, twenty hours").
She was a talented violinist -- but wouldn't devote herself to it to become as good as she might have been able to become: "I loved mathematics more. I've probably spent twenty thousand hours at math".
(For good measure, she's also apparently pretty (and thin) -- "Attractive, possibly anorexic", the opening assessment notes.)
Alicia's brother Bobby had recently been in a car accident and lies comatose in Italy; Alicia had been there for some two months -- "Waiting for my brother to die".
His condition apparently appears hopeless:
They kept trying to get my permission to pull the plug.
To sign the papers.
So I fled.
I didnt know what else to do.
So this is what appears to have brought her to Stella Maris.
Alicia is particularly close to her brother; among the things she reveals to Dr Cohen is that: "I told him I would rather be dead with him than alive without him" -- and given that it looks like his death is inevitable ... well, even this doctor can see the flashing warning lights, acknowledging: "I'll take that as a forewarning".
(As readers of The Passenger -- or just of anything about it -- know, Bobby survives -- and it is he then that has to struggle with the loss of his be-all other.)
Bobby's condition - and likely fate -- would be reason enough for Alicia to have some difficulty talking about him in these session -- and she clearly says, early on: "I dont want to talk about my brother" -- but the subject can't be avoided.
And Alicia does eventually open up, admitting that Bobby -- some seven years her senior -- is and always has been her one and only true love; she is equally certain that he was just as much in love with her (as he apparently was).
Once she was clear about that, young Alicia pushed him:
I asked him who it was he thought I should marry but of course he had no answer.
He kept saying that I was fourteen but I told him that he was the one talking nonsense, not me.
What if one of us died ?
Who has forever ?
This desperation is at the heart of Stella Maris (and, apparently, The Passenger), with Bobby's current uncertain state -- neither alive nor dead -- more than Alicia can handle.
(McCarthy's use of some real-life episodes and people in the novel, such as Alicia's father having worked on the Manhattan Project (and having witnessed Trinity; he was also: "one of a group of scientists who went into Hiroshima after the war to report on the damage") and Alicia working with Grothendieck.
One of the most effective bits is when she talks about Nina Rindt, the wife of the 1970 Formula 1 champion, Jochen Rindt, a racecar driver like Bobby.
Alicia recounts:
There's a photograph of Nin Rindt taken at Monza two years ago.
She's beautifully dressed and she is sitting looking out across the racecourse.
Her husband has just been killed but she doesnt know it yet.
It's much like Alicia's own situation -- Bobby dead-but-not-dead -- and Alicia continues her account (she had met the couple with Bobby), describing how: "They were very much in love, she and Jochen, and I was very jealous. Fool me. I didnt know that we were to be sisters in the only way that mattered" -- Alicia yet again certain of the inevitability of Bobby's death, and that she will find herself alone, essentially (and devastatingly) widowed.)
While her love for her brother -- and its and his unresolved situation -- are at the heart of the story (and of Alicia's current crisis), this is also very much a novel examining the abstract, the very essence of consciousness, mathematics, and reality itself (not (only) the socially constructed one(s), but physical reality itself).
As Dr Cohen comes to point out:
Reality is always the subject.
Alicia mentions a variety of influences -- people and books -- but it is specifically Berkeley's A New Theory of Vision about which she says:
Pretty much.
Is it knowable ?
Oh boy.
(I)t changed my life.
I understood for the first time that the visual world was inside your head.
All the world, in fact.
Much of the dialogue then involves philosophizing, and Alicia's understanding of and (tenuous) hold on reality, though McCarthy does well in tying Alicia's life- and family-experiences into the discussions, and carefully dosing the deep thoughts ("Maybe we should shelve this for a while", Alicia for example suggests after some abstract back and forth).
Many of her influences are unsurprising: "Wittgenstein I regard as something of a contemporary" (with Alicia mentioning: "An enormous amount of Wittgenstein's work is in mathematics. Very little of it is published") and, of course, Gödel ("Gödel is forever", she maintains (though when Dr Cohen presses her whether she believes that she responds: "No"; she also acknowledges that Gödel had: "goofy notions about all sorts of things" -- just as she notes that: "By the time Grothendieck left IHES he was already pretty strange").
The possibility of a definitive answer and explanation to the basic question(s) is of particular interest and concern -- and even as she has (almost) abandoned mathematics it preöccupies her in its various forms, including:
You no longer do math.
[Re. the Langlands project see e.g..]
No. Well maybe on the problem of problems. Which wont go away.
Which is ?
The foundational problem.
What to do about Frege.
The Grundlagen.
The beginning and the end.
What are we doing and how do we do it.
An insight.
Does something know ?
Is that possible ?
And if it does what must we become in order for it to tell us ?
The Langlands project.
Things that are not ever going to tell me what I want to know.
I see.
I dont think so.
Mathematics is ultimately a faith-based initiative.
And faith is an uncertain business.
Beyond these elusive philosophical fundamentals -- of mathematics, physics, reality -- Alicia also sees and finds a spiritual aspect, arguing, for example:
That there was an ill-contained horror beneath the surface of the world and there always had been.
That at the core of reality lies a deep and eternal demonium.
All religions understand this.
And it wasnt going away.
And that to imagine the grim eruptions of this century were in any way either singular or exhaustive was simply a folly.
Much of the talk touches upon being and so also death, including the possibility of suicide.
Alicia mentions fearing at one point that Bobby was suicidal, in one of the most revealing exchanges:
And if he had killed himself ?
The choice of a therapist such as Dr Cohen as interlocutor is an understandable one, giving excuse and reason for Alicia to talk about whatever is on her mind as well as reveal details of her life and background that are less likely to be addressed in other forms of casual or professional conversation.
She describes quite a few exchanges she had with Bobby, but the sibling-dynamics and Bobby's own issues obviously colored and limited these; as Alicia admits, for example, she watched her words on some occasions, as: "I didnt want him to worry".
As far as the philosophizing goes, the Platonic dialogues, one might wish for a record of Alicia's conversations with Grothendieck instead -- but presumably Alicia would have been unwilling or unable to anywhere near as fully share her personal issues in those.
I dont know.
I think I probably would have killed myself as quickly as possible and then tried to find him.
You're joking.
I dont think so.
Do you believe in an afterlife ?
I dont believe in this one.
Do you ?
I've no idea.
It strikes me as extremely unlikely.
But again the probability is not zero.
Dr Cohen makes a decent counterpart, from a narrative point of view: McCarthy does dialogue pretty well here, and the back and forth is snappy, sharp, and not without humor.
But Dr Cohen doesn't really convince as someone trying (or able) to help Alicia.
Occasionally Alicia expresses her doubts, too -- "How long have you been in this business did you say ?" -- and she generally knows what to expect:
I had a dream about her.
I thought that the fact that I missed her and wanted to talk to her would make her come back.
But it didnt.
What was the dream ?
It's very late in the novel when she finds: "You finally surprised me" (when he asks her whether she can juggle).
Sorry ?
I was just saying your next question for you.
We don't learn much about Dr Cohen -- "You're careful not to tell me much about yourself. Your life", Alicia observes --, but he doesn't remain entirely a cipher; among the odd details we do learn is that he was divorced from his wife and then remarried her after three years.
He's somewhat of a foil to Alicia -- he's intelligent enough to adequately follow Alicia's trains of thought, and challenges her when she seems to be playing games (as she often does) -- but is very much a subordinated counterpart here.
(One wonders if, if McCarthy has written Stella Maris just a few years later, he wouldn't have just gone with Alicia 'talking' to ChatGPT; it seems like it could have worked equally well -- and even allowed for that additional angle of the question of the nature of generative artificial intelligence and artificial intelligence in general.)
Finally, of course, there's the fact that all this is dialogue, and so McCarthy can not close the novel with action, with something happening.
We more or less know what will happen -- certainly if you've been exposed to The Passenger you know, but even here it's clear to where and what Alicia's fate has been trending.
Even McCarthy feels forced to suggest a bit of action in the conclusion -- the final exchange between doctor and patient has Alicia ask Dr Cohen to hold her hand ... -- but that's all he can do.
So Stella Maris is an odd book, especially considered as a stand-alone.
McCarthy does dialogue well, so it reads well -- though presumably those with less interest in the philosophical concepts being bandied about here will get bogged down even in the lively back and forth.
Alicia does make for an odd vessel -- too good (or at least too super-intelligent) to be true, but at least interesting in that regard, but then also burdened by some peculiar mental issues, notably the Kid.
(Yes, the Kid serves some purposes as well, but I really, really didn't need the Kid.)
Alicia's passion for her brother -- extreme, like so much in the novel -- is somewhat disturbing, but makes for a decent human angle to her story (even as she might be more interesting, at least regarding many of the issues addressed here, if she were presented as a pure thought-being); presumably also that is the one part of the novel which is helpfully augmented by familiarity with its other half, the rest of the story, in The Passenger.
With a weak-spot for both works in dialogue as well as philosophical speculation on many of the questions raised here, Stella Maris has a natural appeal to me, but I suspect I rate it higher than it deserves; readers be warned (and see the other reviews).
(Note also that while thoroughly enjoying it, I close Stella Maris with (still) no interest in picking up The Passenger, which should tell you something as well.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 28 September 2025
Links:
Stella Maris:
Reviews:
Cormac McCarthy:
Other books of interest under review:
About the Author:
American author Cormac McCarthy lived 1933 to 2023.
