Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic . 1-2/2023 Graeme Wood The Economist D- 19/11/2022 . Financial Times . 9/11/2022 Jon Day The Guardian F 7/12/2022 Beejay Silcox Harper's . 1/2023 Joy Williams Literary Review . 12/2022 James Purdon London Rev. of Books . 5/1/2023 Christian Lorentzen The Nation A 3-10/4/2023 N.M.Mora The NY Rev. of Books . 22/12/2022 Michael Gorra The NY Times . 29/11/2022 Dwight Garner The New Yorker . 19/12/2022 James Wood The Observer . 23/10/2022 Rob Doyle The Spectator D- 19/11/2022 Philip Hensher Süddeutsche Zeitung . 25/11/2022 Felix Stephan Sunday Times . 23/10/2022 Claire Lowdon The Times F 19/11/2022 James Walton TLS . 21/10/2022 George Berridge Wall St. Journal . 28/10/2022 Sam Sacks The Washington Post . 18/10/2022 Ron Charles

Review Consensus :



No consensus -- not even about whether or not it is better to read The Passenger first



From the Reviews :

" Stella Maris does not stand on its own and is best understood as an appendix to The Passenger . (...) Stella Maris is really an extended monologue, her shrink’s contribution little more than comically minimal prompts. (...) Critics who have doubted McCarthy’s ability to write a female character must acknowledge that she is as idiosyncratically fucked-up as any of the protagonists in his previous oeuvre." - Graeme Wood, The Atlantic





does not stand on its own and is best understood as an appendix to . (...) is really an extended monologue, her shrink’s contribution little more than comically minimal prompts. (...) Critics who have doubted McCarthy’s ability to write a female character must acknowledge that she is as idiosyncratically fucked-up as any of the protagonists in his previous oeuvre." - " Stella Maris , a 200-page coda, inexplicably published as a separate book six weeks after the first, is the transcript of a conversation between two people: the diver's sister (and obsessive love interest), a former mathematician who is now a paranoid schizophrenic in a hospital in Wisconsin, and her doctor. It adds little clarity to the whole enterprise, and much confusion. Most of the time Mr McCarthy forgoes quotation marks; indeed he avoids punctuation in general. Many readers will be bewildered." - The Economist





, a 200-page coda, inexplicably published as a separate book six weeks after the first, is the transcript of a conversation between two people: the diver's sister (and obsessive love interest), a former mathematician who is now a paranoid schizophrenic in a hospital in Wisconsin, and her doctor. It adds little clarity to the whole enterprise, and much confusion. Most of the time Mr McCarthy forgoes quotation marks; indeed he avoids punctuation in general. Many readers will be bewildered." - "(P)art coda to The Passenger ; part manifesto for his fiction." - Jon Day, Financial Times





; part manifesto for his fiction." - "For a writer who spurns the conventions of punctuation, Stella Maris feels a lot like a full stop, a parting pronouncement on the whole sordid human experiment. (...) The book hangs on her voice, and that voice is preposterous. (...) It would be funny if this book were not so certain of its own cleverness. (...) Alicia is less a character than a receptacle, a dumping ground for eight decades of snarled (and snarling) ideas. (...) It’s textbook McCarthy nihilism, boiled down to a noxious concentrate: no country for old mathematicians. And if it once felt daring -- the dust-hearted cruelty, the cosmic indifference -- it now feels trite." - Beejay Silcox, The Guardian





feels a lot like a full stop, a parting pronouncement on the whole sordid human experiment. (...) The book hangs on her voice, and that voice is preposterous. (...) It would be funny if this book were not so certain of its own cleverness. (...) Alicia is less a character than a receptacle, a dumping ground for eight decades of snarled (and snarling) ideas. (...) It’s textbook McCarthy nihilism, boiled down to a noxious concentrate: no country for old mathematicians. And if it once felt daring -- the dust-hearted cruelty, the cosmic indifference -- it now feels trite." - "Alice is the sturdy vessel for McCarthy’s thinking. Perhaps too sturdy a vessel; one might prefer a bit of spillage, some froth, some fun." - Joy Williams, Harper's





"Consisting solely of dialogue between Alicia and a psychiatrist at the sanatorium where she has had herself committed (the Stella Maris of the title), this novel is briefer and more intimate than The Passenger and all the better for the restraint. It’s tempting to call Stella Maris the superior book, but these stories are so mutually interdependent as really to comprise one novel split unevenly (and lucratively, one imagines) across two volumes" - James Purdon, Literary Review





and all the better for the restraint. It’s tempting to call the superior book, but these stories are so mutually interdependent as really to comprise one novel split unevenly (and lucratively, one imagines) across two volumes" - "It’s not exactly convincing as a conversation between a doctor and his patient. More often it reads like a conversation between a candidate for a postdoctoral fellowship and a less than competent job interviewer. Or it could be a cosmological comedian and her perfect straight man." - Christian Lorentzen, London Review of Books





" Stella Maris is at its heart a contemplation of chosen death. (...) I wish I’d read Stella Maris first. The shorter and more essayistic of the two books, it works better as an overture than as a coda. (...) By the standards of prestige television, then, Stella Maris isn’t so much unreadable as incomprehensible. But by the standards of the novel of ideas as Diderot and his heirs understood it, the book is a triumph. (...) Stella Maris therefore tells a tale of disenchantment, a negative bildungsroman that does not culminate with the young protagonist’s acceptance of the world as it is but with her radical rejection of what she sees as its fundamental injustice." - Nicolás Medina Mora, The Nation





is at its heart a contemplation of chosen death. (...) I wish I’d read first. The shorter and more essayistic of the two books, it works better as an overture than as a coda. (...) By the standards of prestige television, then, isn’t so much unreadable as incomprehensible. But by the standards of the novel of ideas as Diderot and his heirs understood it, the book is a triumph. (...) therefore tells a tale of disenchantment, a negative bildungsroman that does not culminate with the young protagonist’s acceptance of the world as it is but with her radical rejection of what she sees as its fundamental injustice." - "I think you have to begin with The Passenger . It raises questions that Stella Maris helps us understand, and though that shorter volume doesn’t precisely answer them, reading it first would seem preemptive. Yet it is in no sense a sequel, and not just because Alicia’s final sessions take place before the other’s 1980s setting. In fact Stella Maris might even take precedence, the dominant partner in this codependent pair." - Michael Gorra, The New York Review of Books





. It raises questions that helps us understand, and though that shorter volume doesn’t precisely answer them, reading it first would seem preemptive. Yet it is in no sense a sequel, and not just because Alicia’s final sessions take place before the other’s 1980s setting. In fact might even take precedence, the dominant partner in this codependent pair." - "This is a Tom Stoppardesque bull session. Does it work? Uh-huh. Does it work more fully if you’ve already read The Passenger ? Absolutely. (...) It’s best read while you are still buzzing from the previous book. Its themes are dark ones, and yet it brings you home, like the piano coda at the end of “Layla.” (...) No one in the real world talks the way Alicia does -- she’s seeing with her third eye, flexing her middle finger at the world, rocking her family’s thundersome legacy -- but they might if they could." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times





? Absolutely. (...) It’s best read while you are still buzzing from the previous book. Its themes are dark ones, and yet it brings you home, like the piano coda at the end of “Layla.” (...) No one in the real world talks the way Alicia does -- she’s seeing with her third eye, flexing her middle finger at the world, rocking her family’s thundersome legacy -- but they might if they could." - "Things get interesting when this mathematical mysticism is subjected to McCarthy’s characteristic tragic Gnosticism. (...) Sure enough, the area where McCarthy can be authoritatively eloquent -- can be himself -- is the realm not of numbers, where he has only the idea of “genius,” but of metaphysics, where he has all the resources of language. The new and welcome thing in The Passenger and Stella Maris is the lucidity of this bitter metaphysics." - James Wood, The New Yorker





and is the lucidity of this bitter metaphysics." - "While Stella Maris proffers a rudimentary fictive puppetry, at base it’s an impressionistic treatise on the nature of reality, tracing the outlines of a dread architecture beyond the visible and the intuitive. (...) Whether or not the ominous physics and math-mysticism add up to a novel in the sense commonly understood -- or enjoyed -- is debatable. But it is something, not least the vehicle for a specifically novelistic kind of philosophising less concerned with establishing systems than with the dark fire of wild insight and forbidden revelation" - Rob Doyle, The Observer





proffers a rudimentary fictive puppetry, at base it’s an impressionistic treatise on the nature of reality, tracing the outlines of a dread architecture beyond the visible and the intuitive. (...) Whether or not the ominous physics and math-mysticism add up to a novel in the sense commonly understood -- or enjoyed -- is debatable. But it something, not least the vehicle for a specifically novelistic kind of philosophising less concerned with establishing systems than with the dark fire of wild insight and forbidden revelation" - "His latest work, the first for a very long time, is an oddity: a two-novel sequence (a duology, I suppose). I will say straight away that the second novel, Stella Maris , is a disaster. It consists of nothing but sessions between one of the characters and a hospital psychiatrist. It’s a terrible idea to get a character to undergo detailed analysis by a professional, the equivalent of the beginner novelist’s device of having a character stop in front of a mirror and describe their appearance. It adds very little to the first volume, and has the unfortunate effect of focusing one’s doubts. I’m going to suggest putting Stella Maris aside altogether." - Philip Hensher, The Spectator





, is a disaster. It consists of nothing but sessions between one of the characters and a hospital psychiatrist. It’s a terrible idea to get a character to undergo detailed analysis by a professional, the equivalent of the beginner novelist’s device of having a character stop in front of a mirror and describe their appearance. It adds very little to the first volume, and has the unfortunate effect of focusing one’s doubts. I’m going to suggest putting aside altogether." - "An genau diesem Punkt, an dem sich intellektuelle Brillanz, Wahnsinn und Weltabgewandtheit begegnen, ist Cormac McCarthy erzählerisch ganz bei sich. Stella Maris ist, mehr noch als Der Passagier , ein Ereignis, weil es sich näher an die Grenzen dessen wagt, was gewusst werden kann, als jeder andere Roman in diesem Jahr. (...) Immer wieder gibt es in diesem Buch Momente, in denen man meint, die Stimme von Cormac McCarthy durch jene von Alicia Western durchzuhören" - Felix Stephan, Süddeutsche Zeitung





ist, mehr noch als , ein Ereignis, weil es sich näher an die Grenzen dessen wagt, was gewusst werden kann, als jeder andere Roman in diesem Jahr. (...) Immer wieder gibt es in diesem Buch Momente, in denen man meint, die Stimme von Cormac McCarthy durch jene von Alicia Western durchzuhören" - "(R)eaders would be well advised to start with the second book. The advantage of beginning with Stella Maris is that it makes sense. (...) Stella Maris is an essay in disguise, a vehicle for musings on mathematical Platonism. It’s actually impressively lucid and, as far as I could follow it, the philosophy is an invigorating mental workout. As literature ? I’m unconvinced." - Claire Lowdon, Sunday Times





is that it makes sense. (...) is an essay in disguise, a vehicle for musings on mathematical Platonism. It’s actually impressively lucid and, as far as I could follow it, the philosophy is an invigorating mental workout. As literature ? I’m unconvinced." - "(W)ithout a working knowledge of The Passenger , Stella Maris would be utterly baffling and infuriating -- as opposed to mostly baffling and infuriating. (...) There’s also plenty of philosophical debate about what is and isn’t platonic. (...) All of which might be more palatable if there was some ironic distance between Alicia and her creator. Instead, it’s clear that we’re meant to regard her as possessing a wisdom that the rest of us would do well to absorb. (...) Perhaps the easiest way to read this least easy of books is as a semi-allegory of what’s it’s like to read it, with McCarthy as the clever clogs keen to explain everything that’s on his mind without bothering much about being understood -- and us in the role of the bemused shrink." - James Walton, The Times





, would be utterly baffling and infuriating -- as opposed to mostly baffling and infuriating. (...) There’s also plenty of philosophical debate about what is and isn’t platonic. (...) All of which might be more palatable if there was some ironic distance between Alicia and her creator. Instead, it’s clear that we’re meant to regard her as possessing a wisdom that the rest of us would do well to absorb. (...) Perhaps the easiest way to read this least easy of books is as a semi-allegory of what’s it’s like to read it, with McCarthy as the clever clogs keen to explain everything that’s on his mind without bothering much about being understood -- and us in the role of the bemused shrink." - " The Passenger and its short "coda", Stella Maris (...), are simply not good introductions to Cormac McCarthy's work. This isn't to say they're unsatisfying or disappointing or otherwise defective. But they are definitely best appreciated in conversation with the author's broader oeuvre: they are books for the completist. Indeed, these novels are so deeply engaged with the rest of his corpus that they represent something like a steadily accumulated stack of postcards kept in the glovebox: a reminder of places seen, stories exchanged; friends met, friends lost. (...) As well as mathematics, Alicia's wide interests are, clearly, also McCarthy's; some of her arguments about the nature of language come word for word from McCarthy's essay of 2017 for Nautilus, The Kekule Problem." - George Berridge, Times Literary Supplement





and its short "coda", (...), are simply not good introductions to Cormac McCarthy's work. This isn't to say they're unsatisfying or disappointing or otherwise defective. But they are definitely best appreciated in conversation with the author's broader oeuvre: they are books for the completist. Indeed, these novels are so deeply engaged with the rest of his corpus that they represent something like a steadily accumulated stack of postcards kept in the glovebox: a reminder of places seen, stories exchanged; friends met, friends lost. (...) As well as mathematics, Alicia's wide interests are, clearly, also McCarthy's; some of her arguments about the nature of language come word for word from McCarthy's essay of 2017 for Nautilus, The Kekule Problem." - "I doubt there are more than a few hundred people in the country who can follow Alice's freewheeling allusions to theoretical physics and advanced mathematics -- certainly her doctor can't. But the bigger mystery is why this material, which depends entirely on The Passenger, is being published separately. On the other hand, maybe it's a mercy." - Ron Charles, The Washington Post

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: For some reason, McCarthy does not use apostrophes for contractions of 'not' -- writing, e.g. 'doesnt' rather than 'doesn't' (and 'dont' and 'didnt' and 'cant') -- though he doesn't seem to have much of a problem with them otherwise (on the first page of dialogue alone we have 'I'm', 'you're', 'there's', 'it's', and 'you'd' ....); quotations in this review are his spelling, not mine.]

Stella Maris was published (just) separately from -- and, though apparently completed first, a month after -- Cormac McCarthy's The Passenger (though then immediately also in/as a box set), and the novels are obviously closely connected, brother (Bobby Western) and sister (Alice/Alicia) the respective main protagonists in The Passenger and Stella Maris. The flap-copy of the US edition suggests Stella Maris is a: "coda to The Passenger"; the UK copy goes for: "companion to The Passenger"; in any case, they would seem to belong together, and it's probably irresponsible to try to read or review the one without the other but here we go.

Stella Maris is written essentially entirely in dialogue -- transcriptions of Alicia's sessions with psychiatrist Dr Cohen at the Wisconsin psychiatric institution Stella Maris, which Alicia checked herself into in the fall of 1972; only the first page -- a brief overview of her case on the official Stella Maris letterhead (revealing that she arrived with nothing but some $40,000 in cash in a plastic bag, as well as that she's been a patient here on two previous occasions) -- is not dialogue. (The patient's father named her Alice, but she changed it to 'Alicia' when she was fifteen ("I thought Alicia was more pretentious", she helpfully explains) and Dr Cohen calls her 'Alicia' ("Alicia's okay. I prefer it to Henrietta" she tells him, when he asks whether he can call her that), so I'll refer to her as Alicia as well.)

The dialogue is all unattributed, but since this is a true two-hander -- there are only two speakers -- there's no real confusion about who is talking. The back and forth also tends to be very fast, with even Alicia's longer answers still only single-paragraph-length. The set-up suits some of McCarthy's purposes very well, allowing Alicia to riff on a variety of topics he is concerned with here -- Platonic-style philosophizing -- as well as letting Alicia simply speak for herself, as it were, the character developed and presented -- with some therapist-prodding -- solely through her own words and perspective, without the artificialness of an authorial voice explaining anything more. Of course, it also comes with limitations, not least that there's basically no action: Stella Maris is all talk -- even more so than practically any playscript or screenplay, as there isn't even any stage direction, with only limited mentions of physical (inter)action (generally somewhat awkwardly) woven into the conversation, such as the smoking of a cigarette or the observation: "You look sad saying that" or the apology: "I'm sorry. I didnt mean to make you cry". (That said, McCarthy does slip in a bit of vivid description of action, notably when he has Alicia describe what it would be like to drown -- haunting, disturbing stuff.)

Disappointingly, McCarthy does fall back on that tired device of making Alicia mentally unstable -- though, while she has concerns about her state of mind, she believes: "I dont fit in your crazy book" (that being the DSM, the still-standard 'Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders' that (tries to) cover them all); explaining why she came (back) to Stella Maris, she says: "I'd nowhere else to go". Alicia isn't completely off-the-wall nutty and not functional, but clearly she's not too comfortably grounded in reality for the time being; checking herself into a psychiatric institution was probably a good idea: she has issues, and she has thoughts -- she's been placed, quite reasonably, on suicide watch, for example. (She is at least practical and self-aware enough that she committed herself voluntarily, saving her from officially being 'certified', understanding the system well enough (she's been here before, after all ...) that: "If you're sane enough to know you're crazy then you're not as crazy as if you thought you were sane".) At least she can express herself well; she's not always entirely upfront with Dr Cohen, but hers aren't the ravings of a mad(wo)man -- though her insistence that she has long seen phantom-like figures (not hallucinations or dreams, she makes clear, but convincing 'personages'), specifically one that continues to follow her around which she refers to as 'the Kid' ("It's short for the Thalidomide Kid. He doesnt have any hands. Just these flippers"), a diminutive figure -- three feet two, she's measured him -- who, to her, is: "coherent in every detail. He is perfect. He is a perfect person" -- suggests something of a clear break from (what is conventionally considered) reality.

Alicia is an unrealistic, even preposterous character -- an über-genius who graduated from the University of Chicago at the age of sixteen and got a fellowship to the IHES while Alexander Grothendieck was there, with whom she spent a great deal of time ("I dont know if you would call it work. We spent a lot of time talking"). Like Grothendieck, Alicia gives up mathematics -- though she's only twenty when she checks herself in to Stella Maris, so she could still have a lifetime ahead of her .....

She claims to be hyperthymestic, remembering absolutely everything:

I was probably eight or nine before I realized that things went away. When people said that they didnt remember I thought it meant that they just didnt want to talk about it. Where I live things dont go away. Everything that has happened is pretty much still here.

They kept trying to get my permission to pull the plug. To sign the papers. So I fled. I didnt know what else to do.

I asked him who it was he thought I should marry but of course he had no answer. He kept saying that I was fourteen but I told him that he was the one talking nonsense, not me. What if one of us died ? Who has forever ?

There's a photograph of Nin Rindt taken at Monza two years ago. She's beautifully dressed and she is sitting looking out across the racecourse. Her husband has just been killed but she doesnt know it yet.

Reality is always the subject.

Pretty much.

Is it knowable ?

Oh boy.

(I)t changed my life. I understood for the first time that the visual world was inside your head. All the world, in fact.

You no longer do math.

No. Well maybe on the problem of problems. Which wont go away.

Which is ?

The foundational problem. What to do about Frege. The Grundlagen. The beginning and the end. What are we doing and how do we do it. An insight. Does something know ? Is that possible ? And if it does what must we become in order for it to tell us ? The Langlands project. Things that are not ever going to tell me what I want to know.

I see.

I dont think so. Mathematics is ultimately a faith-based initiative. And faith is an uncertain business.

[Re. the Langlands project see e.g..]

That there was an ill-contained horror beneath the surface of the world and there always had been. That at the core of reality lies a deep and eternal demonium. All religions understand this. And it wasnt going away. And that to imagine the grim eruptions of this century were in any way either singular or exhaustive was simply a folly.

And if he had killed himself ?

I dont know. I think I probably would have killed myself as quickly as possible and then tried to find him.

You're joking.

I dont think so.

Do you believe in an afterlife ?

I dont believe in this one.

Do you ?

I've no idea. It strikes me as extremely unlikely. But again the probability is not zero.

I had a dream about her. I thought that the fact that I missed her and wanted to talk to her would make her come back. But it didnt. What was the dream ?

Sorry ?

I was just saying your next question for you.

- M.A.Orthofer, 28 September 2025

