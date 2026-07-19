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Deadfall
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Our Assessment:
B : solid imitation-Raymond Chandler
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
Deadfall -- re-issued in a would-be movie-tie-in edition as Fat Chance (would-be because the producers pulled the rug out from under the publishers and released the film as Peeper ...) -- comes with a dedication: "to the incomparable Raymond Chandler and to his peerless private eye, Philip Marlowe".
Incomparable, perhaps, but Laumer nevertheless tries his best to follow as closely as possible in Chandler's footsteps here.
The P.I.-narrator is a different one -- Joe Shaw -- but the locale is still Los Angeles, and though set in the 1960s the case he gets involved in has its roots in a 1942 adoption; the tone and attitude (and somewhat convoluted plot) -- indeed, pretty much everything else, tries very hard (and reasonably successfully) to be straight out of Chandler.
I know something of you; I've done some checking. You're a man who probes -- and probes. This situation can't stand probing.Shaw won't give up his probing -- especially not after the bodies start piling up -- but, as he tells one of the Prendergast-girls, for most of the way: "I'm just a fellow groping in the dark, as usual".
So on he gropes and probes, dealing with a variety of interested parties -- even as he doesn't understand what they're after. Frank is obviously a questionable figure, but what exactly is his game ? And then there are the two Prendergast-girls -- and why are there two girls, when Shaw's search started out for only one ?
That case of food poisoning sure was convenient, back in the day, too, and when mom dies in what is meant to look like an accident, it's clear that there are some family secrets and issues out there. Shaw does put it all together, but this is the kind of novel that has its protagonist present a lengthy recap near the end, explaining the whole case from beginning to end, because who could make sense of it otherwise ? Still, Laumer does offers some nice finishing touches in the final chapters as well.
Deadfall is fairly unremarkable, but it's well done and an enjoyable enough read; if you've read all of Chandler but still want a Chandler-fix, it does the trick. Shaw can't quite match Marlowe in expression, but it's not bad -- and sometimes pretty darn good ("'Come on, Shaw,' I said, 'get your head all the way into the noose. There's nothing worse than a sloppy hanging').
Deadfall isn't memorable, but it passes the time just fine.
- M.A.Orthofer, 19 July 2026
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American author Keith Laumer lived 1925 to 1993.
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© 2026 the complete review