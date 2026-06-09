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Saint Sebastian's Abyss
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Our Assessment:
B+ : good fun; nicely done
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
The Saint Sebastian's Abyss of the title is a painting by the (fictional) sixteenth-century painter Hugo Beckenbauer, one of only three by the artist to survive.
The nameless American narrator and an Austrian colleague named Schmidt came across the painting while students at Oxford, at the Ruskin School of Art, and made their careers with it, devoting themselves entirely and obsessively to this one work of art.
Each has written numerous books on it -- a Bibliography at the end lists all their (book) publications, all on this one painting -- and they are the recognized experts on the subject.
each book Schmidt wrote about Saint Sebastian's Abyss was a response to a book I had written about Saint Sebastian's Abyss, or the other way around, I can't remember anymore, but our books became attacks and insults, books like accusations and books like warfare.The Austrian Schmidt is a misanthropic, dogmatic intellectual straight out of Thomas Bernhard (and himself much like Bernhard), and Saint Sebastian's Abyss has the cadences of a Bernhard-novel -- though Haber's fiction is much gentler, as the American narrator has a much softer touch than Bernhard's narrators do. This doesn't make Saint Sebastian's Abyss Thomas Bernhard-lite, but rather more like a Bernhard novel told from a different perspective; other commonalities -- including the repetition, the harping on the same things and thoughts -- remain.
Schmidt's e-mail to the narrator is, printed out, nine page long -- though the narrator repeatedly refers to it as a: "relatively short email". The narrator only describes its contents in outline, but one can easily imagine the digressive rant, and how typical it is for Schmidt. How seriously the narrator takes it is suggested also by his printing out three copies of it -- "two for the flight and one to tuck in my luggage in the event of some mild misfortune: spilled coffee, a tear, pages forgotten in the restroom, and so on". As with so much else surrounding Schmidt and the painting, repetition -- even in the form of simple, complete duplication -- is a default mechanism: like Schmidt, the narrator only circles around the most limited ambit.
For all the absurdity and exaggeration, the (so limited) world of Schmidt and the narrator seems almost plausible, Haber's narrator both so sincere and so caught up in it. Near-farcical, Saint Sebastian's Abyss is grounded just enough -- the least successful parts of it the bits of Beckenbauer's biography, another character of great excess, that are strewn in. (Focused so on the art-work itself, the narrator and Schmidt (and Haber) don't really know what to do with the man behind it.)
Nicely turned in its conclusion, too, with Schmidt's final revelation (and how the narrator is left dangling), Saint Sebastian's Abyss is an enjoyable entertainment and characters-study, and a fun take on and take-down of the (ultimately blind) veneration of art (and a specific work of art).
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 June 2026
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American author Mark Haber was born in 1972.
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© 2026 the complete review