

the complete review - fiction

Saint Sebastian's Abyss



by

Mark Haber



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Our Assessment:



B+ : good fun; nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 10/7/2022 Jackson Arn

From the Reviews :

"Most of the novel's comic sparks come from the friction between the supposed sublimity of the painting and the blandness with which the narrator discusses it, although after all those books it's impressive he has anything left to say." - Jackson Arn, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

The Saint Sebastian's Abyss of the title is a painting by the (fictional) sixteenth-century painter Hugo Beckenbauer, one of only three by the artist to survive. The nameless American narrator and an Austrian colleague named Schmidt came across the painting while students at Oxford, at the Ruskin School of Art, and made their careers with it, devoting themselves entirely and obsessively to this one work of art. Each has written numerous books on it -- a Bibliography at the end lists all their (book) publications, all on this one painting -- and they are the recognized experts on the subject.

The narrator and Schmidt have been estranged for over a decade now -- "I hadn't spoken to my best friend, meaning Schmidt, in over ten years, thirteen to be exact" -- but the narrator has now received an e-mail from Schmidt, who reveals he is on his deathbed, and so the narrator now makes his way to Berlin to see Schmidt one last time. In seventy-six short chapters the narrator chronicles his trip, reflecting on Schmidt, the painting, and art along the way.

The narrator and Schmidt fell apart over "that horrible thing" that the narrator said, an opinion he once voiced. While the actual 'horrible thing' is long not revealed, it's clear from early on that Schmidt has very strong opinions and not surprising that he easily takes offense. The narrator has gone through two wives, and Schmidt couldn't stand either one; while Schmidt is convinced that art: "should be the centerpiece of one's entire world" he dismisses modern art, insisting that: "art had died in 1906", with the death of Cézanne.

Not much is known about Beckenbauer, but he was: "what we today would call flamboyant" -- and, the narrator admits: "probably what we today would call a sex addict". A single collector bought up all his work, but almost all perished; only three paintings remain, all hanging in a Barcelona museum -- the sublime masterpiece that is Saint Sebastian's Abyss, only twelve by fourteen inches, and two comically oversize monstrosities (eight feet by twenty !) hanging on either side of it.

Haber amusingly captures the absurdness of Schmidt and the narrator's earnest obsession with this single work. For good measure, the two also share another topic of interest -- "the end of the world, a subject of endless fascination for us" -- but, really, it can't compete with the painting and with the significance they imbue it with. Their lives circle almost entirely around it -- and are tied together by it as well, to the extent that eventually:

each book Schmidt wrote about Saint Sebastian's Abyss was a response to a book I had written about Saint Sebastian's Abyss, or the other way around, I can't remember anymore, but our books became attacks and insults, books like accusations and books like warfare.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 June 2026

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:

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

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About the Author :

American author Mark Haber was born in 1972.

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