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Book



by

Robert Grudin



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Title: Book Author: Robert Grudin Genre: Novel Written: 1992 Length: 251 pages Availability: Book - US Book - UK Book - Canada A Novel

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Our Assessment:

B : lots of clever ideas, but falls somewhat short with what it does with them See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Globe and Mail A 24/10/1992 Mark Thompson The LA Times A- 30/8/1992 Anne Bernays The NY Times Book Rev. A 6/9/1992 Sven Birkerts



From the Reviews :

"Grudin falters only when quoting the Encyclopædia Britannica on books and their selling, for these entries interrupt the narrative. (...) Is Book a good book ? It's brilliant -- but not just egghead material. Grudin leads the uninitiated through the absurdities of literary theory and institutional politics while tweaking stuck-up noses." - Mark Thompson, The Globe and Mail





on books and their selling, for these entries interrupt the narrative. (...) Is a good book ? It's brilliant -- but not just egghead material. Grudin leads the uninitiated through the absurdities of literary theory and institutional politics while tweaking stuck-up noses." - " Book is a blast. Highly energized, intelligent, and funny, it ranks almost up there with David Lodge's classic comedies, Small World and Changing Places . What's more, it's satire from start to finish, a tricky form (.....) Of course the plot is absurd -- that's what satire is all about. The author spins a tale not to convince his readers that something “really happened” but to score provocative and dramatic points against the flaws in human nature. (...) I can recommend Book as a genuinely original work, the creation of a passionate man. P.S. Don't read the last chapter -- it's superfluous and confusing." - Anne Bernays, The Los Angeles Times





is a blast. Highly energized, intelligent, and funny, it ranks almost up there with David Lodge's classic comedies, and . What's more, it's satire from start to finish, a tricky form (.....) Of course the plot is absurd -- that's what satire is all about. The author spins a tale not to convince his readers that something “really happened” but to score provocative and dramatic points against the flaws in human nature. (...) I can recommend as a genuinely original work, the creation of a passionate man. P.S. Don't read the last chapter -- it's superfluous and confusing." - "The plot premise is simple, and quite silly. (...) Mr. Grudin is not much interested in mystery as mystery. For him it is a vehicle, a device. (...) We heed the ever more preposterous antics of Washagon's best and brightest and marvel at the cleverness of the author's structural artifice: the form of the novel is itself a kind of commentary on the fragmented self-referentiality of our academic culture. (...) The lay reader can enjoy the plot pyrotechnics without picking up all of the references. And the academic reader can hardly fail to be amused by Mr. Grudin's sharp take on theoretical discourse." - Sven Birkerts, The New York Times Book Review

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

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The complete review 's Review : Set largely at and around the fictional University of Washagon (Grudin was long a professor at the University of Oregon), Book is, among other things, a campus novel; set in 1990, it tackles 'Theory' in the local English department -- and applies it, in various forms, in the text itself.

The Department of English at the University of Washagon is a very varied lot: The Washagon English department in 1990 was, if not ill sorted in character, at least highly diverse in specialty. Of the forty-one members, eight were feminists, eight theorists, three new historicists, three creative writers, two rhetoricians, two post-colonialists, five essentialists, four in ethnic studies, and two in English education. The population of full professors, which numbered twenty, roughly reflected these divisions. The differences in the department are considerable, and by the end the Theory-adherents are tossed a big bone in the form of getting to split off and form their own Department of Literary Theory (with the original Department of English to be restaffed: "with a requisite number of real literature professors" ...) -- though just in case Grudin's estimation of Theory wasn't clear enough by that late point, he has the department re-housed in the newly acquired 'Mucca Hall', whose other half is dedicated to research which reeks so foully that, for the theorists moving to the new offices: "room fresheners are advised, and surgical masks may be necessary for the more sensitive".

At the outset of the novel Adam Snell, the professor around whom much of the story revolves is, in fact, absent -- missing. And that just as department head Glanda Gazza has been preparing for his post-tenure review, eager that it: "would make Snell's life in Dulce the closest academic approximation of living hell".

Snell has not been a star-professor; in fact, those reviewing his track record since he got tenure, fourteen years earlier, sum up: "Adam's performance has been seriously, even dangerously, under par". Not least, he's barely published anything scholarly -- "Adam has published only three articles with refereed journals, with no papers delivered at any learned conference" -- and, worse yet, he has published a novel, Sovrana Sostrata, a book which the academics think is a disgrace (one says: "Adam Snell's book isn't just bad, it's criminal").

The novel was never a success: printed by a small outfit, in a run of a thousand copies: "No sooner out, the book died". But, oddly, now, like Snell, the few remaining copies -- in the library and the like -- are also disappearing. Eventually we learn that the seven hundred and twenty six warehoused copies (yes, it really didn't sell well) have been bought up by a single buyer (destined for the ultimate remaindering ...).

One copy of the novel that has survived elsewhere is, however, stumbled upon by an editor at Wolper McNab, who is very taken by it. She finds it "unique, sui generis", and enthuses: "Fiction this passionate and focussed and exploratory has been out of fashion for decades. We've just about forgotten that it's possible to write it". She is determined to save it -- meaning also to re-publish it.

At the same time, someone seems very determined to erase all traces of Sovrana Sostrata -- and indeed the new work Snell had recently begun, On Wonderment, -- as well as poor Snell himself. Long uncertain who could be behind this, they refer to this unsub as Libricide -- a (would-be) book- (and author-)killer. And so, along the way, Book is also something of a mystery novel and thriller -- as Libricide continues the hunt even as he is being hunted. (The reasons why Libricide goes after Snell and his book(s) so relentlessly makes for yet another thread woven in part awkwardly into this very busy novel.)

Grudin has as much fun with form as subject matter -- and lets subject matter inform form. This is a novel in which the chapters and sub-chapters come in all sorts of different forms -- mostly more or less straightforward narrative, but with memos, newspaper reports, and the like as well. For a while some footnotes get real cocky and try to assert themselves -- getting just a bit ahead of themselves when, battling jargon, among other things, they exult: "HEY I THINK WE'RE IN CONTROL. LET'S TAKE OVER THE WHOLE TEXT". 'Theory' -- both theoretical and applied -- plays roles throughout -- down to two Postscripts which eventually also address the question of authorship .....

Many of the chapter-epigraphs are attributed to Sovrana Sostrata -- who takes on a life of her own, as it were, at least for Snell -- while, somewhat more bafflingly, quotes from the Encyclopædia Britannica (11th edition) on the 'Book' and 'Bookselling' are interspersed between chapters.

It all makes for decent fun but, as is the case with much satire, can feel rather forced; perhaps it felt fresher back in the day when Theory was still a bigger part of the academy and literary discussion. Grudin is no David Lodge, and though he has some good -- and lots of clever -- ideas here, the presentation still falls rather flat here. Book is fine, but unexceptional -- and, not least, spreads itself a bit thin in trying to be both campus novel and a novel about book-writing and -publishing, without making enough of the latter.

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 October 2026 - Return to top of the page -

: Reviews: Kirkus Reviews

The Los Angeles Times

Publishers Weekly Other books of interest under review: See Index of Contemporary American fiction - Return to top of the page -

About the Author : American author Robert Grudin lived 1938 to 2026. - Return to top of the page - © 2026 the complete review



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