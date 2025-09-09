Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Helen DeWitt

Ilya Gridneff



A version of this novel was completed around 2005 and available as a pdf from Helen DeWitt's website.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer London Rev. of Books . 11/9/2008 Jenny Turner TLS . 17/10/2025 Norma Clarke

From the Reviews :

"The best and funniest ideas in the book involve the duo’s plans for diffusing Arabic throughout the notoriously obdurate medium of English-language culture (...) By choosing not to impose a traditional artificial finish on the ‘reality’ you see around you, you risk giving up on one of the main art-carrots: how the hell can anyone, reader or writer, get through a book without a clear narrative line ?. (...) How can you be sure, though, that what you are left with is not merely charmless and cold ? The Arabic apart, Your Name Here does not have the clarity and exuberance of The Last Samurai. (...) I’ve read it three times now, and some of the patterns are clear to me, and there are others I sense but don’t quite get -- partly because bits of it don’t work." - Jenny Turner, London Review of Books





does not have the clarity and exuberance of The Last Samurai. (...) I’ve read it three times now, and some of the patterns are clear to me, and there are others I sense but don’t quite get -- partly because bits of it don’t work." - "It is hard to know who has written what, and what is part of the fiction, or metafiction. The frequent reminders that there is no plot are restful: no keeping up is required. (...) I did enjoy this book, and it is 2FC2E. No matter. It isn't asking to be explained. It's an advertisement for itself. (...) This is hit-and-run, take-no-prisoners writing. It is at once smart-ass and abject." - Norma Clarke, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Well into Your Name Here Rachel Zozanian -- Helen DeWitt stand-in cum alter ego (though DeWitt also figures in the novel) and reclusive author of "the cult classic Lotteryland" -- e-mails the Ilya Gridneff-stand-in/alter ego (here calling himself Mischa Kropotkin, though more often appearing as A.P.Pechorin (after A Hero of Our Time) -- and occasionally under other names) and suggests:

look, here's an idea. let's do a book together. your e-mails plus my oxford hustlers, was denkst du ?

You're reading Your Name Here, the new novel by Helen DeWitt. You're extremely aggrieved. Instead of the wealth of stories you loved in the last book there are narrative strands which you find hard to follow.

You're up to page 291 of Your Name Here, the new novel by Helen DeWitt. What's going on ? Where is this going ? What is your character supposed to be doing ? What is the book actually about ?

He doesn't understand. He reads Miller, Mailer, Joyce, Bukowski, Fante, Bataille, he reads Celine's Voyage to the End of the Night, he reads Genet, he reads Burroughs, he read's Krapp's Last Tape, why can't he find a publisher who publishes the kind of book he reads. Every single book he reads is a published book.

This is flittery, perhaps i could finish your name here ? if you are fed up and have to move on to other matters then perhaps ilya/alyosha could arrive in Berlin, maybe there is a struggle-dispute-dramatix device and i take Baby to fill in the holes. This seems in the original adaption spirit

Imagine a book doing for Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Kurdish, Azeri, Armenian, Uyghur, Urdu, Pashtu, Mandarin, Russian, Ukrainian, Hebrew and and and what The Lord of the Rings did for Quenya, Sindarin, Telerin, Doriathrin, Nandorin, Adûnaic, Khuzdul, the Black Speech, Westron, Orcish, Entish and and and and and.

No one has ever done a book that combines the traditional first and third with the pathbreaking second, let alone the pathbreaking American second with he pathbreaking European second; this is not about egos, it's not about who gets a bigger trailer, it's about pushing boundaries.

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 November 2025

About the Authors :

American author Helen DeWitt was born in 1957.



Australian journalist Ilya Gridneff was born in 1979. He currently writes for the Financial Times.

