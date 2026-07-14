

the complete review - fiction

A Case of Need



by

Michael Crichton

(writing as Jeffery Hudson)



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Novel, 1969

A Case of Need was made into a film, The Carey Treatment in 1972, directed by Blake Edwards, and starring James Coburn and Jennifer O'Neill

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Our Assessment:



B+ : a solid thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Minneapolis Tribune . 11/8/1968 Judith J. Fawcett Pittsburgh Press . 4/8/1968 Barbara Holsopple St. Louis Post-Dispatch . 4/8/1968 B.K.Schwartz

Review Consensus :



It's very well done



From the Reviews :

"As surely as if he were cutting a cadaver at a post-mortem, Jeffery Hudson slices into the medical profession and dissects modern society in his first novel. (...) The story is dramatic, plausible, well-written and not only medically accurate but medically fascinating." - Judith J. Fawcett, Minneapolis Tribune





"(A) compelling novel that cuts through trite intellectualism and tells it like it is (......) There is much that is shocking in A Case of Need , but he author has not sacrificed his talents to shock. His people are real, his plot is real. the language, too, helps make A Case of Need an exceptional novel." - Barbara Holsopple, Pittsburgh Press





, but he author has not sacrificed his talents to shock. His people are real, his plot is real. the language, too, helps make an exceptional novel." - "(W)ildly exciting and broadly revealing about some aspects of the medical profession that are not likely to make you happier the next time you pay a doctor's bill." - Beatrice K. Schwartz, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Michael Crichton attended Harvard Medical School, receiving his MD in 1969; he wrote A Case of Need while still a student, and published it under the pseudonym Jeffery Hudson. With its narrator, John Berry, a pathologist at a Boston hospital it is also very much an insider-look at the practice of medicine, which doesn't come off looking great (one can sense why Crichton did not pursue a medical career after completing his degree; A Case of Need is, among other things, his reckoning with many aspects of the profession).

A Case of Need is also a thriller, and while Berry admits: "I had no business playing amateur detective. In the cold morning light, the idea seemed ludicrous", playing amateur detective is pretty much all he does here, as he neglects his actual professional duties. There is quite a bit of medical action, including much that Berry does, from checking charts and X-rays to doing blood and other tests, and the like -- but it's not the stuff he's usually paid to do, but rather as part of his investigations.

Berry gets involved because his friend, neighbor, and colleague, obstetrician Arthur 'Art' Lee gets arrested for supposedly performing an abortion on eighteen-year-old Karen Randall, a student at Smith -- and the daughter of prominent heart surgeon J.D.Randall --, leading to her death. Karen did bleed out after a botched abortion -- not her first -- and Art did perform abortions, and he was arrested because Karen's step-mother said that the dying girl had told her Art did it, but there are all sorts of things that don't add up. (Among the implausible elements is also that Art would be arrested, and kept jailed, based solely on what amounts to hearsay evidence; surely, any prosecutor would have held back until there was at least some corroborating physical evidence; beyond the fact that Art had seen the girl the previous day there doesn't seem to be anything other than the girl's stepmother's claim tying him to the crime.)

The matter is, of course, complicated by the fact that, even if he didn't perform this one, Art does perform abortions -- this at a time, pre Roe v. Wade, when it was illegal throughout the United States (as it now is again in many states). And so A Case of Need is, of course, very much a novel about abortion.

Crichton admirably realistically accepts abortion as a wide-spread given -- including having Berry note about Art: "He serves a very important function. After all, somebody around here has to do the abortions". But, of course, there's that one big, big problem: it is illegal.

The fancy lawyer Art has doesn't want to touch this case, and it's fobbed off on a younger one (a good choice, as it turns out, but still); as the old school lawyer tells Berry:

We both recognize that abortion is a fact of life. It happens all the time. The last figures I saw listed American abortions at a million yearly; it's very common. Speaking practically, it is necessary. Our laws relating to abortion are hazy, ill-defined, and absurdly strict. But I must remind you that the doctors are much more strict than the law itself. The abortion committees in hospitals are overcautious. They refuse to perform abortions under circumstances where the law would never intervene. In my opinion, before you can change the abortion laws, you must change the prevailing climate of medical opinion.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2026

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:

Berkley publicity page

Arrow publicity page

Garzanti publicity page

IMDb page

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary American fiction

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About the Author :

American author Michael Crichton (1942-2008) wrote many bestselling novels, several of which have been made into successful films.

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