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A Case of Need
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Our Assessment:
B+ : a solid thriller
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Consensus:
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The complete review's Review:
Michael Crichton attended Harvard Medical School, receiving his MD in 1969; he wrote A Case of Need while still a student, and published it under the pseudonym Jeffery Hudson.
With its narrator, John Berry, a pathologist at a Boston hospital it is also very much an insider-look at the practice of medicine, which doesn't come off looking great (one can sense why Crichton did not pursue a medical career after completing his degree; A Case of Need is, among other things, his reckoning with many aspects of the profession).
We both recognize that abortion is a fact of life. It happens all the time. The last figures I saw listed American abortions at a million yearly; it's very common. Speaking practically, it is necessary. Our laws relating to abortion are hazy, ill-defined, and absurdly strict. But I must remind you that the doctors are much more strict than the law itself. The abortion committees in hospitals are overcautious. They refuse to perform abortions under circumstances where the law would never intervene. In my opinion, before you can change the abortion laws, you must change the prevailing climate of medical opinion.Among the interesting arguments batted around by Berry and Art is that part of the problem is that abortions are, generally speaking, relatively safe, with a low mortality rate. Very much so if performed in hospital ("about as dangerous as a tonsillectomy"), but even illegal ones are relatively safe (though, as Berry notes: "twenty-five times as deadly as they have to be" (i.e. if they were done by qualified professionals rather than the various back-alley alternatives many women are driven to)), with only some 5000 deaths out of somewhere around a million abortions annually. Art suggests that: "one reason abortion remained illegal was because it was so safe" -- not near enough to the 'Death Threshold', the number of deaths necessary "before anyone gets excited about it". With professionals like Art helping to keep the mortality rate down, by performing safe abortions, too few see any reason to change the status quo. As Art notes, his perfect track record of not losing any patients is: "good for my patients, of course, but bad for society as a whole. Society will only act out of fear and gross guilt. We are attuned to large figures".
Berry's investigation takes him all over -- and soon he's also dealing with Art's lawyer, who has some ideas of his own but whose approach Berry can't fully get on board with either. (Berry went to law school for a year and a half before dropping out and trying medicine instead; he seems even less enthusiastic about the ways of the legal profession than of those of the medical profession .....) Their timing is absurdly good when they go to question some of the interested parties, allowing them to figure out an essential piece of the puzzle (and document it on film), but otherwise Crichton's thriller is sufficiently convincing.
They key to getting Art off is to find who actually performed the botched abortion, and Berry eventually figures it out -- along with a great deal about the Randall family ..... Berry isn't so much out for justice; he just wants innocent Art freed and, basically, the whole thing to go away, as if the law just weren't equipped to properly deal with anything involving abortion. Of course, it helps to squeeze a good old-fashioned murder in as well .....
A Case of Need is a very solid thriller, and Crichton tackles the complex issue at its heart well, avoiding being either sensationalistic or preachy. The professional, matter of fact tone -- buttressed by footnotes explaining medical terminology and the like -- helps, as Crichton doesn't talk down to his audience (as doctors are often wont to ...), but Crichton also does well with Berry otherwise, as the narrator's own issues (many of which he is aware of) add some nice shading to his (inter)actions and account. And the insights into medical training and practice are also of interest. (There are also a series of Appendixes, devoted to various related subjects -- from 'Cops and Doctors' to 'Arguments on Abortion' -- which are somewhat more of a mixed batch.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 July 2026
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American author Michael Crichton (1942-2008) wrote many bestselling novels, several of which have been made into successful films.
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© 2026 the complete review