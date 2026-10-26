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the complete review - fiction
First Love
by
Gwendoline Riley
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
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Our Assessment:
A- : impressively baring
See our review for fuller assessment.
Review Summaries
|Source
|Rating
|Date
|Reviewer
|Financial Times
|.
|10/2/2027
|Francesca Wade
|The Guardian
|A
|26/1/2017
|Joanna Kavenna
|Harper's
|.
|9/2022
|Claire Messud
|Literary Review
|.
|6/2017
|Maria Dimitrova
|New Statesman
|.
|30/1/2017
|Anthony Cummins
|The NY Times Book Rev.
|A
|19/5/2017
|James Lasdun
|The NY Times Book Rev.
|.
|13/9/2022
|Lidija Haas
|The New Yorker
|.
|6/2/2023
|James Wood
|The Observer
|A
|19/3/2017
|Stuart Evers
|The Spectator
|.
|11/2/2017
|John Burnside
|Sunday Times
|.
|29/1/2017
|Francesca Angelini
|TLS
|A+
|3/2/2017
|Alex Clark
|Wall St. Journal
|.
|30/9/2022
|Timothy Farrington
Review Consensus:
Familiar (for/from Riley), but very good
From the Reviews:
- "Emotion throbs through Riley’s spare, sharp prose. Her dialogue captures the cadences of contemporary conversation perfectly, her portraits are so nuanced that every character feels real, and she is funny and painfully true on the difficulty of honest communication. (...) Riley’s examination of human relationships is bleak, yet her vision is so expansive, her analysis so blistering, that First Love resonates a power that is bittersweet and highly affecting." - Francesca Wade, Financial Times
- "She takes a familiar theme of midlife minor angst and focuses in, closer and closer, until the banal becomes surreal, even beautiful. The effect is beguiling, like viewing everyday objects through a magnifying glass, or miniaturism for existentialists. First Love is an exquisite and combative piece of news from nowhere -- which is everywhere, too" - Joanna Kavenna, The Guardian
- "Riley’s brilliant ear for dialogue falls in an excellent British literary lineage that includes Henry Green and Barbara Pym. (...) To experience the ghastliness of daily life with Edwyn alongside the dreadfulness of her childhood is to understand that things are better than they used to be. Which may not be saying a great deal." - Claire Messud, Harper's
- "Riley’s narrators are always afraid to seem needy and Neve takes care to match the tone of an email or text message so as not so lose face, whether she is flat-hunting or resuming a fling with an American musician (.....) (A) good novelist can get away with writing more or less the same book over and over again, perhaps in defiance of whatever it is that, in her own formulation, keeps Riley awake, picking scabs. The result for the reader is visceral, uncomfortable and almost impossible to turn away from." - Anthony Cummins, New Statesman
- "There’s a strain of English writing that exists, broadly speaking, in defiance of “Englishness” in its generally accepted sense of crippling reserve and awful weather. (...) But there’s another strain (early Jean Rhys comes to mind, with her cleareyed heroines staring at the abyss in rented rooms) that embraces that gloom, offering, by way of redemption, not sex and sunshine but style and wit. First Love, with its haiku-like evocations of grotty British cityscapes, its fine ear for the ways in which love inverts itself into cruelty, its preference for scrupulous psychological detail over grandiose epic sweep, is a stellar example of this tradition, and proof of its continued vitality." - James Lasdun, The New York Times Book Review
- "Neve, both seeks refuge from her childhood experiences and re-enacts them: Memories of her parents haunt a closely observed account of her marriage to Edwyn, a much older, more established man. Edwyn gives her money and a room to write, but he viciously shames her for her impoverished background and resents her youth, health and success as an artist. She longs for comfort and freedom but finds them incompatible." - Lidija Haas, The New York Times Book Review
- "Novels that so emphatically lack charity threaten to enroll the guilty reader in nothing more than the author’s hellish vengeance. They can seem hard to justify. One has the sense, reading Riley, of being involved in an alarming experiment, that of reading the world without the slightest mercy or compromise. But at least, in this state of nature, the dynamics of survival and damage are usefully laid bare." - James Wood, The New Yorker
- "Riley’s writing has always been clear, focused, still -- rather like an Edward Hopper painting -- but First Love is fuller, more refined, and underpinned by a suffocating tension. Neve’s self-detachment pushes the novel towards a conclusion that offers glimpses of happiness and ambiguous suggestions of hope, but this is an uncomfortable book – one of naked truths, of unvarnished life, written in sentences that surprise in their collision of beauty and savagery. It shows a writer at the very height of her powers, grappling and snaring her themes into a singular, devastating journey into the ungovernable reaches of the heart." - Stuart Evers, The Observer
- "If ever there was a book for our uncaring, unsharing times, it is Gwendoline Riley's First Love, in which Neve, a woman in her mid-thirties, struggles with a truly awful family and with the men in her life, while trying to make a career as a writer. That latter point might suggest some kind of bildungsroman approach, but in fact the meat of First Love is in its rich character depictions, from which Riley teases out a series of painful but exquisitely comedic episodes. (...) Yet, as awful as all this sounds, Riley makes acute comedy out of Neve's predicament, in the tradition of Huxley's more acerbic early work, or the Orwell of Keep the Aspidistra Flying, even as she flirts with, and ultimately sends up, the 'chick-lit' school of writing about single women and their relationships." - John Burnside, The Spectator
- "First Love says something very honest about relationships; with an idiosyncratic style this sharp, who minds if it is not a departure from what has come before." - Francesca Angelini, Sunday Times
- "First Love is an exceptionally good novel. Compressed to the limit of viability and yet filled with startlingly memorable descriptions and images, almost plotless, vertiginously careless with its time frame, it is an impossible little wonder of a book, terrifying and horrible." - Alex Clark, Times Literary Supplement
- "This measured, often clipped language supports the air of existential mystery. Uneasy with themselves, Ms. Riley’s protagonists dissolve into the landscape (...) and are defined almost entirely by their conversations with others." - Timothy Farrington, Wall Street Journal
Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers.
Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.
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The complete review's Review:
First Love is narrated by Neve, who has married the older Edwyn.
Neve comes from humble circumstances and a broken home; Edwyn provides security -- certainly of the financial kind -- and, even though Neve was largely estranged from her difficult father, is also a kind of paternal substitute (so also: "My father died in January. We got married in June").
She works part-time, but the arrangement allows her to pursue her true ambitions, as she is apparently a writer.
(We don't actually get much of sense of her being a writer or what she is working on -- other than this account --; similarly, Edwyn at one point says: "You read constantly, don't you ?" but her reading barely features at all in her account.)
As to the fundamentals of their relationship, as Edwyn sums up at one point:
'Because your view of our living together, basically, is that I provide the circumstances in which you can be left alone to get on with your work, isn't it?
And that's that.
That's all right because that's the basis on which I took up with you.
Edwyn is not in great shape -- he's already had a heart attack (and notes that: "I died when I had my heart attack") -- and not much of a romantic.
So also Edwyn doesn't appreciate her romantic and sexual advances, insisting on a certain kind of control: "I want to do things when I want to do them".
In an amusing twist on the usual role-expectations and demands, he berates her:
'What makes you think you can treat me like this, hm ?
When I'm making the money, I'm paying the bills, I'm making your life possible.;
It doesn't seem like an ideal kind of relationship, but both seem to have understood what they were getting into -- Edwyn even acknowledges: "I knew what I was getting. I knew you were damaged" --, and, as long as Neve operates within certain parameters -- Edwyn makes very clear what those are --, they seem to manage reasonably well as a couple, getting enough of what each wants and needs out of it (if not without a considerable sense of dissatisfaction and frustration as well).
I didn't answer.
I didn't know.
'What part of my being ill don't you understand ?' Edwyn said.
'What part of "no" don't you understand ?
Hm ?
I am in pain, all of the time. OK ?'
My eyes started to sting.
But now his tone changed, as it often did.
Now he spoke in his soft voice, his understanding voice.
'You can't help it,' he said.
'I know you can't.
Women are sex-obsessed.
I know it's all they think about.
It's all they give a fuck about, really.'
Of course, Neve doesn't have high expectations -- "Life is appalling", she notes -- and certainly the example of her parents and their relationships would be enough to scare most anyone away from closer human contact and connection.
In her account she also looks back at episodes and parts of the past, and some of the people in her life; it's certainly not a satisfying picture.
While Edwyn has quite a few issues, he does want to take care of her, and that seems a bargain Neve is willing to put up with; Edwyn is, in many ways, controlling, but the situation apparently also sufficiently allows Neve those freedoms which are important to her, a trade-off that she accepts even as she is aware of its costs.
Neve also acknowledges:
Considering one's life requires a horribly delicate determination, doesn't it?
To get to the truth, to the heart of the trouble.
Riley shows that determination, unsparingly.
There's no attempt to arouse sympathy, with Riley's narrator ruthlessly honest, about herself and everyone around her; there's no self-pity here.
It can feel cold and distant, with these so-flawed people caught up completely in themselves -- but that also makes it feel real.
And the writing, cutting to the bone in the tight dialogue and description, is very strong throughout.
First Love is an impressive piece of work -- though it, and Riley's characters, can be hard to take.
- M.A.Orthofer, 26 October 2026
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Links:
First Love:
Reviews:
Gwendoline Riley:
Other books by Gwendoline Riley under review:
Other books of interest under review:
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About the Author:
British author Gwendoline Riley was born in 1979.
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© 2026 the complete review
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