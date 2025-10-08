Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



The Sweet Dove Died



by

Barbara Pym



With an Introduction by Susie Boyt

Our Assessment:



B+ : very nicely done

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Sunday Times . 16/7/1978 Peter Ackroyd The Times . 6/7/1978 Philip Howard

From the Reviews :

"Even though this novel is set somewhere in the Seventies, its world is solidly bourgeois. The characters can be more easily identified by their possessions than by their behaviour, their social and economic relations so securely visible that the fortunate novelist can concentrate on more ethereal arid important matters (.....) (H)omosexuality in this novel is like a peculiarly fruity after-shave: sensed, but never discussed (.....) The result is to embalm characters in their social circumstances so successfully that they become practically immobile -- only the combustible forces of coincidence and melodrama can propel them into action, but in the process The Sweet Dove Died turns into conventional romance." - Peter Ackroyd, Sunday Times





turns into conventional romance." - "Barbara Pym's deceptively simple little novel. (...) The book is sharp, funny, and sad in its bitchy observations of these people living and partly living their lives of quiet desperation." - Philip Howard, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

The Sweet Dove Died opens with Leonora Eyre making the acquaintance of Humphrey Boyce, an antiques dealer, and his twenty-four-year-old nephew James, who works for him after completing "an undistinguished career" at Oxford.

Leonora is approaching fifty, and:

Leonora had had romantic experiences in practically all the famous gardens of Europe, beginning with the Grosser Garten in Dresden where, as a schoolgirl before the war, she had been picked up by a White Russian prince. And yet nothing had come of all these pickings-up; she had remained unmarried, one could almost say untouched.

He was attracted to her in the way that a young man may sometimes be to a woman old enough to be his mother.

She would not have counted the friends she still had, like Humphrey and the elderly admirers who took her out to expensive meals, nor yet her women friends and acquaintances. One would almost rather not have had them at all.

Sometimes it seemed almost as if she had created him herself -- the beautiful young man with whom people were always falling in love and who yet remained inexplicably and deeply devoted to her, a woman so much older than he was. James had been content to play this part and of course there was no doubt of his devotion to Leonora.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 October 2025

:

About the Author :

English author Barbara Pym lived 1913 to 1980.

