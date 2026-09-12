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the complete review - fiction

The Great Victorian Collection



by

Brian Moore



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

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Our Assessment:



B+ : neatly fantastical and intriguingly thought-provoking

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Atlantic Monthly . 7/1975 Edward Weeks National Review . 26/9/1975 D.Keith Mano The NY Times A 2/6/1975 C.Lehmann-Haupt The NY Times Book Rev. . 29/6/1975 Paul Theroux Sunday Times . 19/10/1975 Jill Neville Time . 14/7/1975 Stefan Kanfer The Times A 16/10/1975 Myrna Blumberg The Times . 3/12/1977 Ion Trewin

Review Consensus :



Enjoy the audacity of the conceit; most reasonably satisfied with what Moore does with it



From the Reviews :

"(F)antasies are easier to create than escape from. The joy of this one is the brilliantly described assortment of Victoriana" - Edward Weeks, The Atlantic Monthly





"I'd like to report that Brian Moore is a master stylist. He isn't: no Nolan Ryan high, hard ones, just enough stuff on the ball to get by. (...) Moore is strictly an idea man: he could be the head of some advertising firm, But the idea holds, piques. At least it holds, piques reviewers and writers. (...) The Great Victorian Collection seems tossed off, a frozen martini, but it has been tossed off with marvelous panache." - D.Keith Mano, National Review





seems tossed off, a frozen martini, but it has been tossed off with marvelous panache." - "Mr. Moore somehow makes his fantastic opening stand up. Somehow, we never take the time to stop and figure out equations of meaning. So concrete and vivid is Mr. Moore's image that it never really has to explain itself, or its relationship to such things as dreaming, collecting, and the persistence of Victorian attitudes in American life. It is a fable so logical and self‐contained that it defies logic. Without heavy breathing." - Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, The New York Times





"(A)n extensive romp in the shadowy field sometimes called parapsychology. (...) (T)he novel resembles its subject. The narrative is curious, ornate, problematical, containing only the most blurred suggestion of a meaning. But a writer needs only to present his disturbing vision of the world -- he is under no obligation to explicate it. And this novel is such an intriguing artifact that one is almost content to see it dazzle without wondering further if it is genuine. (...) I certainly enjoyed it until, like Maloney himself, I began to lose sleep wondering what it all meant." - Paul Theroux, The New York Times Book Review





"The plot of Brian Moore's novel is so original and fantastic that it entirely outweighs the characterization -- and indeed the writing, which has a curiously deadpan but highly efficient tone. (...) At first Maloney is overjoyed and overawed by this wild truth that he has made happen; later it entraps and destroys him. The moral is: be careful what you dream because it might crime true." - Jill Neville, Sunday Times





"On its witty veneer the Victorian Collection may be seen as a fable of art at a time when people prefer criticism to novels and autographs to painting. But there is something darker at work here: a claustrophobic sense of a century closing in on possessions, values, souls. It is this aspect that Moore slights. (...) (H)e seems to lose patience with these promising elements, and before 200 pages are out, Maloney hurtles towards an abrupt martyrdom. The blueprint remains; the major work is never constructed." - Stefan Kanfer, Time





may be seen as a fable of art at a time when people prefer criticism to novels and autographs to painting. But there is something darker at work here: a claustrophobic sense of a century closing in on possessions, values, souls. It is this aspect that Moore slights. (...) (H)e seems to lose patience with these promising elements, and before 200 pages are out, Maloney hurtles towards an abrupt martyrdom. The blueprint remains; the major work is never constructed." - "This is decidedly a major novel, one of Brian Moore's best and most poetic. Rejoicing in the recurring expression, responsiveness, power and necessity of human imagination, the book's design and intensity is less formal than in his Catholics and the writing is positively pacific compared to that in his Fergus where the sceptic, detached from all laws of behaviour except those he makes up, belittles himself and any purpose in continuous self-trials, kangaroo courts of the mind. Here the mind is freed, conditionally." - Myrna Blumberg, The Times





and the writing is positively pacific compared to that in his where the sceptic, detached from all laws of behaviour except those he makes up, belittles himself and any purpose in continuous self-trials, kangaroo courts of the mind. Here the mind is freed, conditionally." - "The Great Victorian Collection is an idea out of H. G. Wells: astonishing Victorian artefacts -- art, furniture, even a South Eastern and Chatham locomotive dreamed into existence in a motel parking lot and displayed like some Olympia exhibition. Here is Brian Moore at his best, totally in control of his invention." - Ion Trewin, The Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

'The Great Victorian Collection' of the title is something that protagonist Anthony 'Tony' Maloney literally dreams up. A twenty-nine-year-old assistant professor of history at McGill University, he travels to a seminar in San Francisco and then goes to explore Big Sur for a bit. He winds up at a motel in Carmel, and, that night, has a dream -- and wakes to find that dream realized: outside, in the motel parking lot, having appeared what seems like out of thin air, is a huge collection of Victoriana -- "the most fantastic collection of Victoriana in the world. There's nothing like it anywhere" --, objects from the Victorian Age, some familiar, some only known from books and descriptions.

Experts are brought in, and while much that is found here appears to be impossible -- perfect duplicates of objects know to be elsewhere -- it's hard not to consider the objects authentic (pushing the bounds of the term -- one of the things the novel is clearly meant to do). As one of the experts explains about one of the objects:

Yet this tea urn here in Carmel not only resembles the original Nouds urn, it is indistinguishable from the original. It was as though today I became the first man in the world to look on something which has never been seen before: a unique object which has, mysteriously, become a duality.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 September 2026

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:

Valancourt Books publicity page

Diogenes publicity page

See Index of Contemporary British fiction at the complete review

See Index of Irish literature

See Index of Canadian literature

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About the Author :

Author Brian Moore was born in Northern Ireland but emigrated to Canada. He lived 1921 to 1999.

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