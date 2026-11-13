

the complete review - fiction

Transcription



by

Kate Atkinson



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid spy-ish thriller

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 14/9/2018 Emily Rhodes The Guardian . 7/9/2018 Lisa Allardice Literary Review . 9/2018 Pamela Norris The LA Times B 27/9/2018 David Treuer New Statesman . 5/9/2018 Alex Clark The NY Times . 16/9/2018 Janet Maslin The NY Times Book Rev. . 25/9/2018 Jennifer Egan The New Yorker . 17/9/2018 Jonathan Dee The Observer . 4/9/2018 Stephanie Merritt The Spectator . 20/9/2018 Kate Webb Sunday Telegraph A- 6/9/2018 Allison Pearson The Telegraph A- 4/9/2018 Jake Kerridge TLS . 7/9/2018 Gerri Kimber Wall St. Journal A 20/9/2018 Katherine A. Powers The Washington Post . 26/9/2018 Maureen Corrigan

Review Consensus :



Not all fully won over, but generally very positive



From the Reviews :

"Atkinson probes the murkiness of identity, how easily a person slips between different fictions. (...) In her novel’s complex web of fiction and fact, copies and originals, Atkinson shows that transcription can take us closer to the truth." - Emily Rhodes, Financial Times





"(T)here is something unusually stagey about Transcription , with its fondness for italics, whispered asides and jaunty rhyming. At times this can make the novel seem as camp as the coffee. (...) Juliet’s worldweariness and face-powder dry wit make her an affecting, engaging companion, but not necessarily one to love: she lacks the warmth of Atkinson’s most compelling characters. (...) Some readers might find it simply slight rather than clever sleight of hand, but Atkinson always puts on a damn fine show." - Lisa Allardice, The Guardian





, with its fondness for italics, whispered asides and jaunty rhyming. At times this can make the novel seem as camp as the coffee. (...) Juliet’s worldweariness and face-powder dry wit make her an affecting, engaging companion, but not necessarily one to love: she lacks the warmth of Atkinson’s most compelling characters. (...) Some readers might find it simply slight rather than clever sleight of hand, but Atkinson always puts on a damn fine show." - "Questions about good and evil run through the novel, subverting easy assumptions. (...) As the plot of this accomplished novel hurtles towards its astonishing denouement, even the canniest reader may feel wrong-footed." - Pamela Norris, Literary Review





"Atkinson does what she does well in this latest novel: She gives us the amateurish bumblings of people thrust into situations larger than themselves. She creates a wonderfully atmospheric wartime London (.....) She also does that other thing she does: gives us one storyline and intercuts it with others (.....) But I couldn’t help but feel that, like Armstrong herself, the book had problems with its persona. It didn’t know what it was or where it was going. Things are picked up and dropped, never to be picked up again. Things happen without any direct consequence. (...) And the prose -- although apt and of the time the novel takes place -- felt provisional somehow: a hurriedly built set rather than a crafted piece." - David Treuer, The Los Angeles Times





"Atkinson’s depiction of espionage and counter-espionage on the Home Front is nimble and convincing (.....) The raciest and most improbable of scenes and characters stud the story (.....) The deceptions, switchbacks and limitations of tradecraft are manna to novelists predisposed to narratives that are as much hole as doughnut, and in Transcription , Atkinson clearly amuses herself with the sheer implausibility and theatricality of the world she describes. But there is an immensely serious book here, too, waiting in the wings to reveal itself on the very last pages; a book that asks us to question the entertainment we’ve just gobbled up, and to reckon with what lies beneath it." - Alex Clark, New Statesman





, Atkinson clearly amuses herself with the sheer implausibility and theatricality of the world she describes. But there is an immensely serious book here, too, waiting in the wings to reveal itself on the very last pages; a book that asks us to question the entertainment we’ve just gobbled up, and to reckon with what lies beneath it." - "The book turns rueful, jaded and more than a little melodramatic as the bills come due for certain of Juliet’s heedless past actions. And there is a mess of a denouement in which someone -- and it could be anyone -- wants vengeance on her. The list of suspects could have benefited from a snip or two. These are not deterrents to reading this novel; they are hiccups, at worst." - Janet Maslin, The New York Times





"Atkinson’s use of comedy in the first half of the novel is unexpected and inspired; even the Dada-esque chunks of Juliet’s transcription are animated by our awareness of her exasperated confusion as she types them. (...) The deeper problem in the last half of Transcription lies with Juliet. Beguiling as an excitable ingénue, she becomes cipherlike as the book progresses. Her actions seem unintelligible at times, her plucky asides almost perversely frivolous in the face of serious events." - Jennifer Egan, The New York Times Book Review





lies with Juliet. Beguiling as an excitable ingénue, she becomes cipherlike as the book progresses. Her actions seem unintelligible at times, her plucky asides almost perversely frivolous in the face of serious events." - "In her best work -- a category in which her latest, Transcription , certainly belongs -- she maneuvers the tropes of the murder-mystery genre, of historical fiction, and of privileged white Britishness into a kind of critical salvage of women’s work, women’s lives, that’s as heterodox, in its way, as Cusk’s. (...) (B)efore you know it Transcription has turned from a wartime spy yarn into a fuguelike meditation on the fungibility of female identity. (...) Atkinson’s witty, functionally elegant style in Transcription isn’t terribly distinctive, but it isn’t trying to be; the writing is always in service to the story. (...) Whether or not you find the novel’s elaborate plot deeply satisfying or, à la Cusk, “ridiculous” may depend on whether or not you are the kind of person who tends to take pleasure in how things are made." - Jonathan Dee, The New Yorker





, certainly belongs -- she maneuvers the tropes of the murder-mystery genre, of historical fiction, and of privileged white Britishness into a kind of critical salvage of women’s work, women’s lives, that’s as heterodox, in its way, as Cusk’s. (...) (B)efore you know it has turned from a wartime spy yarn into a fuguelike meditation on the fungibility of female identity. (...) Atkinson’s witty, functionally elegant style in isn’t terribly distinctive, but it isn’t trying to be; the writing is always in service to the story. (...) Whether or not you find the novel’s elaborate plot deeply satisfying or, à la Cusk, “ridiculous” may depend on whether or not you are the kind of person who tends to take pleasure in how things are made." - "At times, the novel is guilty of making its historical parallels a little too emphatic (.....) Transcription stands alongside its immediate predecessors as a fine example of Atkinson’s mature work; an unapologetic novel of ideas, which is also wise, funny and paced like a spy thriller. While it may lack the emotional sucker punch of A God in Ruins , Transcription exerts a gentler pull on the emotions, offering at the end a glimmer of hope, even as it asks us to consider again our recent history and the price of our individual and collective choices. It could hardly be more timely." - Stephanie Merritt, The Observer





stands alongside its immediate predecessors as a fine example of Atkinson’s mature work; an unapologetic novel of ideas, which is also wise, funny and paced like a spy thriller. While it may lack the emotional sucker punch of , exerts a gentler pull on the emotions, offering at the end a glimmer of hope, even as it asks us to consider again our recent history and the price of our individual and collective choices. It could hardly be more timely." - "Contained in this predicament is the question Atkinson wants us to consider: what does it mean to be a good reader -- of her book, of course, but also of the world ? (...) Atkinson creates a contemporary version of a ripping good yarn (nudging us to the realisation with references to John Buchan and Erskine Childers). Her trick is to combine propulsive plot with a high degree of self-consciousness, and in Transcription the fiction comes with a skin so thin it is almost transparent." - Kate Webb, The Spectator





the fiction comes with a skin so thin it is almost transparent." - "You can’t fault her research, but what lends the novel enchantment is that patented Atkinson double whammy: gravity and levity. Tragedy and comedy are so skilfully entwined that you find yourself snorting with mirth during a prolonged murder (...) While Transcription is not the author’s very best, then, it is still undoubtedly an Atkinson. Brimming with dancing dark wit that reminds you how deeply satisfying good fiction can be." - Allison Pearson, Sunday Telegraph





is not the author’s very best, then, it is still undoubtedly an Atkinson. Brimming with dancing dark wit that reminds you how deeply satisfying good fiction can be." - "I am hard-pressed to think of any spy novel with a duller title. But its off-puttingness is thematically appropriate, as this is a book about the unexpected way in which excitement can intrude into a life that looks squarely set for unleavened mundanity. (...) (T)he plot will be forgotten a few minutes after you’ve finished reading; what matters are the individual scenes and phrases that stay in the mind. If this is one of her minor works, how vehemently most novelists will wish to produce a masterpiece as good." - Jake Kerridge, The Telegraph





"One of the most powerful aspects of this novel is its clear-sighted depiction of London, both during and after the war. (...) Transcription is a fine course in the art of deception. The sheer bravura of Atkinson’s storytelling is such that you will find it impossible not to want to revisit those clues so cleverly placed, as you shake your head in disbelief at how effortlessly you have been taken in." - Gerri Kimber, Times Literary Sypplement





is a fine course in the art of deception. The sheer bravura of Atkinson’s storytelling is such that you will find it impossible not to want to revisit those clues so cleverly placed, as you shake your head in disbelief at how effortlessly you have been taken in." - "There is in this novel, as in all of Ms. Atkinson’s, a sense of absurd predicament expressed in wonderful comic set pieces filled with material detail and running jokes. (...) So what is this extraordinarily entertaining novel really about ? A great part of its genius is the way it can’t be summarized (...) Ms. Atkinson’s buoyant wit and cheerful irony make the misfortunes in these lives, including Juliet’s, not tragedies but kind-hearted lessons in the human condition." - Katherine A. Powers, Wall Street Journal





"Atkinson’s many fans know better than to expect a straightforward chronological narrative from her; instead, she prefers to jump around, intensifying the poignancy of her characters’ lives by giving her readers godlike glimpses of how they will eventually turn out. (...) Espionage is a grim business, but Atkinson’s wry style imbues the world of Transcription with moments of brisk cheer, as if Ian Fleming had been cross-pollinated with Barbara Pym." - Maureen Corrigan, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The protagonist of Transcription, Juliet Armstrong, is first encountered in 1981, having just been hit by a car, but it is just a brief scene; the book quickly leaps back to 1950, and then alternates a few times with scenes set in 1940 (before returning briefly to 1981 for the final curtain).

In 1950 Juliet is working for the BBC, and runs into the man she knew as Godfrey Toby in the street -- but he pretends not to know her. There's a hint of recogition when she calls him by the name she never used -- his real one, John Hazeldine -- but: "after a beat he simply walked on". We don't learn much more about what Juliet is now up to at this point, but rather jump back ten years, when she knew and worked for Godfrey.

In 1940 the still-teen Juliet was working as a typist for MI5 when she was plucked to ... be a typist in a special operation, transcribing recordings of Godfrey's meetings with "the fifth column" -- those in England who supported Hitler: "Mosley's lot. Our own homegrown evil". Godfrey had long infiltrated their ranks, and now regularly gets them to talk:

He had a wonderful way of drawing them out with his placid responses (Hm ? and Yes, yes and I see), not so much an agent provocateur as an agent passif, if such a thing could be said to exist.

There had been other identities too, though she never owned up to them in public. And then there was Juliet Armstrong, of course, who some days seemed like the most fictitious of them all, despite being the "real" Juliet. But then what constituted real ? Wasn't everything, even this life itself, just a game of deception ?

Come now, quite enough of exposition and explanation. We're not approaching the end of a novel, Miss Armstrong.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 November 2026

- Return to top of the page -

:

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

British author Kate Atkinson was born in 1951. She has written several acclaimed novels.

- Return to top of the page -