Self-Worth



by

Emma Tholozan



French title: Le rire des autres

Translated by Emma Ramadan

B- : a fun idea, but falls short in the execution

Self-Worth is narrated by Anna, and begins with her having just graduated from university with a masters in philosophy. She had apparently hoped to continue towards a doctorate, but her advisor brings her back down to earth, noting that her chances of getting a scholarship were slim ("And there are too many of you -- some contracts are filled two years in advance", he adds). So she winds up, like much of her cohort, at the government employment office and, given her lack of any useful skills, has to take the only thing the counselor finds her qualified for, a minimum wage job working for a TV talk show, warming up the audience, and signaling to them when to laugh and when to applaud.

She and her fellow students try to be philosophical -- hey: "Philosophy had taught us to disdain material possessions" -- but, still, their prospects are limited: "Élodie had registered on a babysitting site; Mehdi had an interview for a job in a fast-food restaurant". The only one who manages to at least try to move onto some kind of career-track is Sophie, studying for her teaching certificate -- who will continue to beg Anna for help studying for the exam.

Anna comes from humble circumstances, her father proud to have moved from the Parisian periphery -- Bobigny -- to Paris proper when she was a child, even if all they could afford was a one-bedroom apartment. She now lives in a tiny apartment -- twenty-five square meters -- which then gets even tighter when she falls in love and new boyfriend Lulu moves in. He is good with machines and fixes all sorts of appliances for a living: "No machine could resist him". It's not exactly a regular job, but he earns enough to help them get by.

While generally completely realistic, the novel does take one very fantastical turn, and with it everything changes: pretty much out of the blue, Lulu vomits up a twenty-euro bill -- and then keeps vomiting more, turning into a kind of human ATM. Overnight, Lulu has become the goose that lays the golden eggs -- except, more conveniently, that what he spits out is ready cash. Suddenly, money is no longer an issue -- they have a seemingly endless supply. And Anna really, quickly takes to the new lifestyle their new and growing fortune now affords them.

The first fancy thing she buys is a purse -- and immediately everyone sees her differently. The TV shows host at work suddenly notices her -- and tells her:

‘Very nice purse, Anna. It’s the dress and shoes that’ll have to change now. To match, you see.’

I couldn’t believe my ears. The contours of my existence were finally taking shape in the eyes of others, as if through some kind of enchantment. I was materializing.

‘My body is now producing coins. It’s full of iron. I’ve lost eight kilos and I’m starting to lose my teeth. I could die from this, and you, all you can think about is your fucking bathing suits.’

‘You could die ? Isn’t that a bit of an exaggeration ?’

- M.A.Orthofer, 7 January 2026

