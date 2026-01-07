|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Self-Worth
general information | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B- : a fun idea, but falls short in the execution
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
Self-Worth is narrated by Anna, and begins with her having just graduated from university with a masters in philosophy.
She had apparently hoped to continue towards a doctorate, but her advisor brings her back down to earth, noting that her chances of getting a scholarship were slim ("And there are too many of you -- some contracts are filled two years in advance", he adds).
So she winds up, like much of her cohort, at the government employment office and, given her lack of any useful skills, has to take the only thing the counselor finds her qualified for, a minimum wage job working for a TV talk show, warming up the audience, and signaling to them when to laugh and when to applaud.
‘Very nice purse, Anna. It’s the dress and shoes that’ll have to change now. To match, you see.’Anna fully embraces the consumerist-/capitalist-lifestyle. They move to a huge apartment -- "in a single-digit arrondissement", of course -- and throw a fancy housewarming bash -- though Anna notes: "we had a space problem: we didn't have enough friends to fill the apartment" ..... They take a trip to Tahiti, with Anna posting posed pictures of herself to show off on social media, explaining that: "My goal wasn't to become an influencer, but I liked the idea of people liking me. As everyone does". And she continues to spend money like there's no tomorrow -- not even remembering what she spends it all on.
Then the hiccups begin. First Lulu doesn't vomit up bills any more, but just some two-euro coins -- annoying Anna, who needs to continue to feed her buying-binging and is losing all perspective. As Lulu complains:
‘My body is now producing coins. It’s full of iron. I’ve lost eight kilos and I’m starting to lose my teeth. I could die from this, and you, all you can think about is your fucking bathing suits.’Lulu does again begin producing high-denomination bills, but it's no longer quite as simple, and in her greed Anna drives away her golden goose -- leading to a rapid fall, and return to her previous straitened circumstances. She desperately hunts for Lulu -- for love ? for the money ? -- while moving in with Sophie (whereby: "Obviously, our apartment was in a two-digit arrondissement. Given its distance from the city center, it merited a third"). Has she learnt her lesson(s) ?
Self-Worth is an odd little novel. The premise -- far-fetched though it is -- is certainly promising enough, but Tholozan uses it fairly simplistically, her impulsive protagonist not really thinking things through very well (at most any point), and not very good at introspection. The only lesson Self-Worth really hammers home is that a philosophy degree truly is worthless: not only is Anna left with no career prospects, but she doesn't seem to have actually even learned anything useful either; Anna comes across less as someone who has completed five years of higher education, much less studied philosophy (except perhaps in the complete abstract, with no real-world application ?) than just a kid. (Ironically, of course, young author Tholozan apparently also studied philosophy and has parlayed that into this apparently quite successful and prize-winning novel, suggesting a philosophy degree doesn't have to be a complete dead end.)
This is a kind of slim concept-novel, built around a fun hook, that seems pretty common in France -- especially in its straining for humor. But Anna's rush from low to high to low -- all pursued fairly unthinkingly (beginning with not even having any sort of plan for what she can do with her philosophy degree as graduation approaches) -- is more hasty blur than anything else. There's little depth to any of these characters -- with Lulu barely fleshed-out, problematic for a love-interest. Only dear old dad, always affectionately supportive, comes across as a real character -- but Anna's engagement with him also tends towards the hasty and abrupt.
Maybe this works and is sufficient for a younger audience (writes your grumpy old reviewer ...), twentysomethings whose life is similarly still unsettled and who can relate to Anna's complete self-absorption and lack of self-awareness and are fine with the fairly superficial story-telling. Self-Worth picks up a bit when it becomes something of a quest-tale, Anna pursuing Lulu (or his money ...), but even here doesn't really gel.
Unfortunately, the promise of the golden-goose premise isn't played out to anywhere near its potential here.
- M.A.Orthofer, 7 January 2026
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Emma Tholozan is a French writer.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2026 the complete review