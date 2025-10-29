|
Sad Tiger
Our Assessment:
B+ : well-crafted literary take
From the Reviews:
Neige Sinno's stepfather sexually abused her, from soon after he first met her, when she was six, until she was well into her teens; in Sad Tiger she reflects on the violation and its aftereffects. Unsurprisingly, she feels a great deal of ambivalence -- including about writing this book, writing:
I want it to exist, but I hope it doesn't have too many readers. It would mean existing in literature not for my writing but for my subject. The thing I have always dreaded. And that it should be of all things this subject, which I did not choose, or want, or create. It would mean existing in literature not because of something I have done but because of something that someone did to me.She even makes a list of: 'Reasons for not wanting to write this book' as one of the subheadings in the first of the two chapters (or parts) of the book has it. But writing -- and literature -- are a basic touchstone for her: academically gifted, well-read, she repeatedly also turns to others' literary takes on the subject, quoting from and discussing works including Nabokov's Lolita and Virginie Despentes' King Kong Theory. She also points out that:
it's true that once you can talk about the trauma, it means you have been slightly set freee. But this does not mean that words or literature function as therapy. Quite the opposite: Writing can only happen once the work, or part of the work, has been done, that part of the work that consist of emerging from the tunnel.From relatively early on readers know that justice of a sort has been served: there was a trial, the perpetrator was found guilty and spent time in jail -- though, sentenced to nine years, he only served five. As Sinno notes, the case was relatively unusual: "one of the rare examples of an accusation that is seen through to sentencing". As she eventually reveals, finally reporting her stepfather to the police and filing a complaint -- when she was twenty-one -- was something she did only when she came to see that as the only solution, not least to protect her two younger sisters and brother from the man's possible predation. Opposed to incarceration generally, Sinno then also argued against imprisoning him, wishing simply that he: "be prevented from having contact with us and made to undergo treatment"; perversely, while he was in prison, the two children he had with Sinno's mother: "were obliged to visit him. It's the law. [...] They were minors and their father had the right to see them".
The two chapters/parts of Sad Tiger are titled 'Portraits' and 'Ghosts', each divided into short sub-chapters. The opening already gives a sense of Sinno's approach, an attempt at a somewhat distanced, analytic view, as she begins her exploration by focusing on the perpetrator rather than herself, wondering what the hell led him (or can lead anyone) to do such things. (Hence also her interest in Lolita, and how its narrator presents himself and his actions.)
The shadow of the perpetrator is, of course, impossible to ignore -- to the extent also that:
That's another reason why it's hard to write about this. Not because it brings back painful memories (a person who was abused as a child has no need for a book to bring back painful memoires, they are lying in wait every morning upon waking), but because the text, into which the author pours so much effort and will, years of reading, her heart and soul, is, from the very start, the abuser's project, he is right at the heart of it, he almost predicted it, even almost hoped for it.This seems particularly true in this case, as, when charged with these crimes, her stepfather did not deny them, with Sinno noting that probably the main reason why he was convicted was: "because he confessed and acknowledged the facts" (though doing so while also making excuses).
There is, fortunately, relatively little graphic detail in Sad Tiger -- though Sinno does offer some disturbing bits -- but everything about her stepfather's actions is a deeply troubling perversion of sex, down to the fact that:
It was obvious to me that I had never at any point consented, which my stepfather confirmed. On the other hand, he never stopped until I came. I remember concentrating to make it happen, or it would go on for an eternity. He took pleasure in giving me pleasure against my will.As she reminds readers, rape is: "primarily an issue of power rather than of sex" -- and so also: "Being sexually abused is a form of submission that impacts the very foundations of a person's being", an added layer that Sinno and all victims have to deal with.
Sinno mentions a friend of hers discussing her situation with a psychiatrist, and saying, when asked how Sinno was coping: "She's studying, she reads a lot, all the time"; the psychiatrist thinks this is a good outlet ("she'll get through this with books"), but Sinno knows otherwise:
I wanted to believe it, I wanted to believe that the kingdom of literature would welcome me like yet another orphan who found refuge there, but it turns out that even through art it is impossible to defeat despair. Literature did not save me. I am not saved.Nevertheless, with Sad Tiger has clearly taken a step further and beyond -- not to any sort of (in any case impossible) healing, but to some understanding of the role and place of these horrible but shaping experiences in her life, now and moving forward (not least in her role as mother, which she also discusses some).
The disturbing subject matter can be difficult to take, but Sinno's forthright exploration impresses, and provides insight -- to the extent possible -- into both victims and perpetrators of such experiences -- even as, like so many awful things humans do to each other, much about them remains unfathomable.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2025
French author Neige Sinno was born in 1977.
