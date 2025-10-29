Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - memoir

Sad Tiger



by

Neige Sinno



French title: Triste tigre

Translated by Natasha Lehrer

B+ : well-crafted literary take

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Bookforum . Spring/2025 Elias Altman Le Monde . 25/8/2023 Tiphaine Samoyault NZZ . 26/9/2024 Rainer Moritz The NY Times Book Rev. . 1/4/2025 Lauren Christensen TLS . 26/1/2024 Natasha Lehrer

From the Reviews :

" Sad Tiger is not what you’d expect from a memoir about sexual abuse and trauma. (...) Sinno refuses to be hamstrung by genre, choosing a balletic approach, as if only a choreographed dance around her subject, again and again, will properly encapsulate its blast radius. (...) What makes Sinno’s deeply personal book exceptional is that so many impersonal questions crop up again and again, ones that cannot be answered but all the same must be asked. (...) Sinno’s book is remarkable for another, related quality. It’s suffused with ambivalence. Does she contradict herself ? Very well then, she contradicts herself." - Elias Altman, Bookforum





is not what you’d expect from a memoir about sexual abuse and trauma. (...) Sinno refuses to be hamstrung by genre, choosing a balletic approach, as if only a choreographed dance around her subject, again and again, will properly encapsulate its blast radius. (...) What makes Sinno’s deeply personal book exceptional is that so many impersonal questions crop up again and again, ones that cannot be answered but all the same must be asked. (...) Sinno’s book is remarkable for another, related quality. It’s suffused with ambivalence. Does she contradict herself ? Very well then, she contradicts herself." - "So ist Sinnos Buch ein permanentes Ringen: mit den eigenen Erinnerungen, mit der Frage, wie die Ichs ihrer Lebensphasen miteinander verbunden sind, und natürlich mit den Auswirkungen des Prozesses gegen den geständigen Stiefvater. (...) Trauriger Tiger ist ein überzeugendes Buch, weil seine Offenheit bis zum Schluss durchgehalten wird und seine Verfasserin nie um Mitleid heischt. Und es ist ein kluges Buch, weil Sinno über die gesellschaftlichen Implikationen von Vergewaltigungstaten reflektiert." - Rainer Moritz, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





ist ein überzeugendes Buch, weil seine Offenheit bis zum Schluss durchgehalten wird und seine Verfasserin nie um Mitleid heischt. Und es ist ein kluges Buch, weil Sinno über die gesellschaftlichen Implikationen von Vergewaltigungstaten reflektiert." - " Sad Tiger eschews the 10-foot pole for the scalpel, approaching the subjects of pedophilia and incest with the determined curiosity of a forensic pathologist. Sinno dissects not only her own memories and their impact on the ensuing decades of her life but also the perspective of her abuser. (...) Close-reading her own shards of memory alongside these texts, Sinno contends with both the power and the inevitable impotence of writing, particularly about abuse. (...) It is excruciating to read the author’s vivid chain of associations, her tortured effort to understand her own attacker a generation ago." - Lauren Christensen, The New York Times Book Review





eschews the 10-foot pole for the scalpel, approaching the subjects of pedophilia and incest with the determined curiosity of a forensic pathologist. Sinno dissects not only her own memories and their impact on the ensuing decades of her life but also the perspective of her abuser. (...) Close-reading her own shards of memory alongside these texts, Sinno contends with both the power and the inevitable impotence of writing, particularly about abuse. (...) It is excruciating to read the author’s vivid chain of associations, her tortured effort to understand her own attacker a generation ago." - "Reading and writing is how Sinno makes sense of the world, but she wonders nonetheless what her purpose is in writing this book (.....) Triste Tigre is not a work of fiction, but it is partly about the uses of fiction, as well as its limitations. (...) This is also a book about reading. Interwoven through Sinno's crystalline prose is a bricolage of texts" - Natasha Lehrer, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

Neige Sinno's stepfather sexually abused her, from soon after he first met her, when she was six, until she was well into her teens; in Sad Tiger she reflects on the violation and its aftereffects. Unsurprisingly, she feels a great deal of ambivalence -- including about writing this book, writing:

I want it to exist, but I hope it doesn't have too many readers. It would mean existing in literature not for my writing but for my subject. The thing I have always dreaded. And that it should be of all things this subject, which I did not choose, or want, or create. It would mean existing in literature not because of something I have done but because of something that someone did to me.

it's true that once you can talk about the trauma, it means you have been slightly set freee. But this does not mean that words or literature function as therapy. Quite the opposite: Writing can only happen once the work, or part of the work, has been done, that part of the work that consist of emerging from the tunnel.

That's another reason why it's hard to write about this. Not because it brings back painful memories (a person who was abused as a child has no need for a book to bring back painful memoires, they are lying in wait every morning upon waking), but because the text, into which the author pours so much effort and will, years of reading, her heart and soul, is, from the very start, the abuser's project, he is right at the heart of it, he almost predicted it, even almost hoped for it.

It was obvious to me that I had never at any point consented, which my stepfather confirmed. On the other hand, he never stopped until I came. I remember concentrating to make it happen, or it would go on for an eternity. He took pleasure in giving me pleasure against my will.

I wanted to believe it, I wanted to believe that the kingdom of literature would welcome me like yet another orphan who found refuge there, but it turns out that even through art it is impossible to defeat despair. Literature did not save me. I am not saved.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 October 2025

:

Vladimir Nabokov's Lolita

See Index of French literature

See Index of Biographical works under review

About the Author :

French author Neige Sinno was born in 1977.

