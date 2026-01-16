Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Stolen Flower

Stolen Flower



by

Irma Pineda



Didxazá and Spanish title: Guie’ ni zinebe / La flor que se llevó

Translated and with an Introduction by Wendy Call

This is a trilingual edition, with the English translations facing the Didxazá original and Spanish translation

With fourteen photographs

Our Assessment:



B+ : powerful collection; well-presented

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

Stolen Flower is presented as a trilingual edition. As translator Wendy Call explains in her Introduction:

Pineda writes her poems in Didxazá and then, as she says, "creates new versions" of the poems in Spanish. She says of these two versions: "You must think of them as parallel poems, one poem created in our language and another poem in Spanish. Both versions uphold their respective literary traditions."

Cadi nagueendape’ salu’ jñaa

naa laaca racaladxe’ guxhooñe’ neza sti la’dxi’

racaladxe’ guidxela’ xhupa’ ladxidó’

ne qui chu’ dxiibi ti guinié’

Xisi qui ganda saya’ nagueenda

ti xpanda’ ca gue’tu’ ca

cucueezaca’ ñee

Are you still a man ?

Does any humanity survive in you ?

Who are you now after donning

those steel-toed boots ?

I know you once chased butterflies

and tried to learn what

hummingbird wings are made of

Where did you bury your dreams ?

Give me your hands and calm your heart

Stop following my footsteps

like a rabid animal

Stop sniffing the paths that lead to our home

like a dog on the hunt

We are not rabbits

not iguanas

not deer

We are your mirror

See yourself in us and

know we are not your enemy

Words and memory have more power than your weapons

We are the ancient tree that holds all history

in its every branch

Your green is a disguise telling lies

Perhaps you think we're nearsighted ?

Even if we were blind

we will still hear the distant sound

of your body crawling

belly to earth like some worm

We know you will arrive like a snake

spitting your venom

vomiting fire

even after you incinerate our bodies

the rocks will burn with our memory's light

No wound hurts

like the silence

of those watching our flesh lanced open

listening resigned to the crunch of bones

and show their concern

by mopping up spilled blood

so it won't dirty the dawn

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 January 2026

:

About the Author :

Irma Pineda is an Isthmus Zapotec author.

