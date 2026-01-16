|
Stolen Flower
Our Assessment:
B+ : powerful collection; well-presented
The complete review's Review:
Stolen Flower is presented as a trilingual edition. As translator Wendy Call explains in her Introduction:
Pineda writes her poems in Didxazá and then, as she says, "creates new versions" of the poems in Spanish. She says of these two versions: "You must think of them as parallel poems, one poem created in our language and another poem in Spanish. Both versions uphold their respective literary traditions."Call notes that: "Because I can read both originals, I have two paths into English" (she notes that she has: "intermediate reading ability in Didxazá) -- making for an unusual and interesting exercise in translation, the English versions based on the two 'original'(-but-written--in-different-languages) versions (one based on but not simply a translation of the other ...) by the author.
Didxazá -- the Juchitán variant of Isthmus Zapotec -- is not widely spoken -- in her Translator's Notes Call writes that it is: "spoken by perhaps one hundred thousand people" -- and likely unfamiliar to most English-speaking readers (it is certainly entirely so to this one), so judging any sort of 'fidelity' to that text is difficult; indeed, I hardly even dare guess what the Didxazá sounds like -- see, for example, one poem as an example:
Cadi nagueendape’ salu’ jñaaNevertheless, the inclusion of these versions is certainly welcome and of interest beyond the merely visual, and allows even those ignorant of the language the occasional additional insight into the poem(s). (Beyond that, of course, presenting the Didxazá originals serves an important function of linguistic validation and preservation -- especially important, in the case of such a 'small' (i.e. not widely spoken) language.)
In her Introduction Call also describes why Pineda came to write this collection, summing up that: "Stolen Flower is a poet's response to systemic violence". While written in response to specific incidents and memories, what Pineda addresses is, sadly, all too familiar far beyond these and their Mexican context as well -- resonating all too readily for readers in the United States under the current regime, for example, and its brutalizing immigration 'enforcement'-scheme.
Many of the poems are accusatory, addressed directly at those who crush at the bidding of the powers that be, dehumanizing themselves in the process. She asks them: "Who filled your heart with so much hate / that you are now blind to a smile", as well as:
Are you still a man ?Occasionally Pineda holds out hope that they can still be redeemed:
I know you once chased butterfliesAnd at times she tries to essentially reason with them:
Stop following my footstepsIn other places, the rage at these men who "wreck and scatter everything" shines through brightly -- as also with the reminder:
Words and memory have more power than your weaponsShe also reminds of those who do not act or reäct but rather turn essentially a blind eye to the wrongdoing:
No wound hurtsThese are powerful, compact poems that resonate particularly strongly in the United States in early 2026 -- but sadly also in far too many other places. The collection is well-presented, from Call's useful Introduction (and brief Notes) to the black-and-white photographs that help relate the poems to their origins (even as, as noted, so much in them extends far beyond this geography and history) -- and the trilingual presentation of the poems is, of course, particularly admirable.
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 January 2026
Irma Pineda is an Isthmus Zapotec author.
