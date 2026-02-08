|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
The School of Night
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B+ : weirdly compelling semi-Faustian tale
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The School of Night, the fourth in Karl Ove Knausgaard's The Morning Star-series, is narrated by Kristian Hadeland and begins with him reflecting on death.
The novel opens: "There is no reason to be afraid of death" and presumably Kristian wants to remind and convince himself of that, because he has also decided that: "I am going to 'take' my own life".
But first he wants to write about what happened to him, and so The School of Night is presented as memoir cum confession, and (very extended) would-be suicide-note.
He shows all the signs. Excessive need for attention and admiration. Grandiose sense of self. Arrogance, and a sense of entitlement. Manipulative and exploitative behaviour. Lack of empathy. It all adds up.It does -- and also makes for a narrator so full of himself, and who acts (out) so pathetically that he can be rather hard to take. And yet .....
Older sister Liv -- though she has issues of her own -- also has him pegged, when she looks at some of his photographs:
'Do you know what your problem is ?' she said, and lit another cigarette. 'You're always tying to be bigger than you are. It's fatiguing. You'd feel a lot better about yourself if you stopped doing that.'Kristian is convinced of his own genius, and that he is destined for greatness. But his work is lacking -- and while he can run away when he gets criticized at school (running completely away, rather than facing criticism, or people, or difficulties is Kristian's default reaction throughout the novel) even he understands, at least early on, that he is falling a bit short of his grand ambitions. In a rare moment of almost-humility he goes so far as to admit: "I was never short of ideas. The problem was the results, the pictures themselves, were always so less than I'd imagined".
Kristian mentions London and the art school straight off but begins his account with another detail: "The first time I came across the name Christopher Marlowe was in August 1985" and so presumably -- or even obviously -- this detail is particularly significant. (There's also, of course, the novel's title, as, as someone explains to Kristian: "The School of Night was a group of prominent figures in Elizabethan England who were, well, bolshie, I suppose you could call them"; Marlowe was a member.) Kristian does take some stabs at self-improvement, trying to read all of Shakespeare, chronologically, for example, but that's slow going and so it's not Shakespeare that seduces him (at least not at that point, though he eventually does make it to Hamlet and takes some ... lessons from that). But Marlowe keeps cropping up ..... One reason is that one of the acquaintances Kristian makes, outside of school, is Dutchman Hans, who is a great Marlowe enthusiast, arguing: "He was the greatest English dramatist. Completely renewed the genre. Possibly the greatest talent ever". Hans notes that Marlowe died very young -- and that: "there are those who believe that Marlowe didn't die then. At the time, he was in a bit of a tight spot, you see. It's possible he staged his own death [...] the suggestion is that he fled to Scotland [...] and lived there under a different identity".
There are several parallels between Marlowe and Kristian -- not least then Kristian emerging from a tight spot of his own under a new name, deciding that: "Kristian Pedersen was me. Kristian Pedersen was my name. And I would make it famous" (yeah, always that desperate need to become someone ...). And, if not quite as early in his life as was the case with Marlowe, Kristian too eventually steps away from his life and career -- at least publicly -- and basically disappears (his early break from his family an early dry run that simply wasn't quite as clear-cut as the later one is). When someone then thinks they recognize him as the famous photographer Kristian deflects -- and says: "As far as I know, Kristian Pedersen's dead". And then there's the fact that, while this whole account is being written, in a most secluded locale, as a suicide-note that one would presume would lead to Kristian ending his life, well ... maybe not.
Through Hans, Kristian is introduced to Vivian, a budding theater-director now working on a production of Marlowe's Doctor Faustus. She seems attracted to Kristian -- and also offers him a gig taking photographs for the production; typically, Kristian can't quite deliver. But the Faust-story, and the Faustian bargain with Mephistophilis, are, of course, significant here; indeed, The School of Night is a variation on it: when Kristian finds himself in deep trouble -- arrested and likely to go down for a crime he did commit -- he turns to Hans, and Hans really comes through. (Typically, too, Kristian does not investigate what that all involved; he'd rather not know ....) Helpful Hans does then remind Kristian: "You owe me a favour".
Faust-like, Kristian -- now as Kristian Pedersen -- does then soon and completely get what he's always wanted, triumphing as a photographer. Most of the rest of the novel is then set more than two decades later, when he is on top of the photography world, complete with career-retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. By that time he is also happily married (though he still takes a woman to his hotel room when he is in New York for the MoMA show ...), and with a six-year-old-son, Leo, whom he dotes upon. (The younger Kristian's interactions with women -- one can't call them relationships -- were all pretty cringe-worthy; while apparently appealing to some of them he did not have a great way with the ladies .....)
Even as a twenty-year-old, Kristian wasn't lacking in self-confidence:
I was talented. My work was up to scratch -- and far better. I did have a future in photography.As unlikely as it seems to the reader -- well, Knausgaard has him become one of the greats, as: "Provocateur, innovator, portraitist of death". Whatever deal with the devil he might have made, it doesn't seem to involve his soul, since he's so shallow and such a shit to other people that there's really not much to work with there; the one seemingly close connection that is eventually shown is with son Leo and even there ... well, you'd figure Dad would keep a better eye on the kid ..... But by that point Kristian has got his comeuppance: unnecessarily, in a very public interview, he brings up the event that Hans had rescued him from more than two decades earlier, and that does not go over well. Obtuse Kristian feels misunderstood and doesn't understand the reaction but, yeah, things do not go well; Kristian gets his, and more (and, of course, then runs away).
In a rare semi-self-aware moment, Kristian does wonder:
Was I so easy to manipulate ? Was I not my own person ? Was I really so dependent on the appraisal of others ? It wasn't meant to be like that, and I wasn't going to allow it to be either. I had to forge my own path, do what I needed to do, and stick to my guns no matter what the circumstances.For a long time, he does seem to allow it to be like that; the only path he seems able to forge on his own is one of abandonment. As to what his 'guns' might be, that's also never clear; he has artistic vision of sorts -- notably around a fascination with death, which is the sort of thing that can catch up with you ... -- and a mild curiosity, turning to books for information (there's that stab at Shakespeare; a biography of Marlowe) and he is generally something of a reader but certainly at that earlier stage in life mostly he comes across as fairly vacuous. (He continues to be a reader, to some -- if not necessarily readily apparent -- effect, claiming, in the end-stages: "I could not have thought so clearly without having read. It was what the best literature offered: from books I drew thoughts which otherwise would have been unavailable to me; from me they drew thoughts which otherwise would have been unavailable to them" (yeah, he really likes to think of himself as being in the middle of things ...). Yet he also admits his engagement with books: "led to nothing -- nothing came of my reading, apart that is from these thoughts, and what use did I have of them ?")
A quote by a (fictional) Austrian poet, a Georg Trakl-like figure called Paul Becker that Vivian likes, and that is written on the back of a Daguerre print that is given to Kristian also haunts him, the whole message on the back of the photo reading: "He who is dead is dead and cannot be saved / Choose life, Kristian, and you shall do well". As a friend of Hans' suggests, this Becker: "wrote something about choosing death in life, which is of course is what Faustus does. According to Vivian, at least". So is this 'death in life' what Kristian chose ? Certainly, all he seems to have gotten out of life is the fame and recognition he lusted for -- with a good dash of notoriety then, just as his career hits its high and then collapses. If his work truly showed genius, one would imagine it standing beyond anything else, but Knausgaard focuses on the personal trajectory -- for better and worse (better, because Knausgaard's strength is definitely in the up-close-and-dirty personal, not hifalutin ideas and concepts, which he is certainly interested in but struggles to achieve much depth with).
After his sudden fall, Kristian loses the urge to work -- "The joy of artistic creativity vanished from me completely, and in such circumstances it was meaningless to even try". Like when he was young, he still has ideas -- but nothing comes of them. Suggesting, surely, that all that really mattered was the fame and adulation, not the art; being seen as a genius, rather than actually being one.
It gets worse for Kristian, a tragic turn -- and this too, entirely focused on the personal, Knausgaard does very well. Indeed, as throughout, The School of Night is compelling because of the very rawness -- and detail -- of Kristian's account, a typical Knausgaardian narrator, delving deep and throwing it all out there -- even one as shallow as Kristian, who is practically incapable of true introspection.
Still, there are also some moments of some self-awareness, and by the end Knausgaard does suggest some of what is driving Kristian (specifically: away from everyone), as Kristian muses:
I was by no means unaware of the possibility that the problem that characterised both Hamlet and Faustus -- their lack of connection with anything or anyone in their respective environments -- was mine too, albeit to a lesser degree.We've seen that Kristian is no romantic, but it goes much further than that, as he argues:
Love is the facade before which we halt, never to dare or even wish to investigate what might be going on inside the building.He says 'supreme'; you may say 'hollow'. But, hey, it's a philosophy, and along with his craving for fame and recognition, a way to lead a life. Still, we know from the opening section that Kristian is not happy about how things have turned out, moaning:
If I could articulate what I'm feeling as I sit here, the despair that night and day rips and tears at me, the bottomless darkness, you would understand. But I can't, for in language there is hope, in language there is light. The night is without language. And language is always directed towards another. To convey loneliness by means of language is therefore impossible. Where there is loneliness, language is not; where there is language, loneliness is not.Obviously, with five hundred pages to go at that point, he's still holding out some hope (and, in addressing a 'you' reaching out towards another ....). Still, soon enough and through to the ... conclusion (which doesn't quite have the finality of an end), it's hard not to see pretty much all of this a s amess of his own making (and his odd and in many ways immature character).
The Marlowe-play -- and Marlowe in general -- are nicely used in the novel, and there other inspired touches as well, none more so than the Boulevard due Temple-daguerreotype, the only two figures visible showing a man having his shoes shined, even as a world rushed by on the busy street (as, because of the long exposure time needed, nothing that was moving was captured in the image).
There are few obvious connections to the rest of The Morning Star-series, but with The School of Night that is also developing into a more intriguing large-scale project. (It'll be interesting to see how far Knausgaard takes it.) The School of Night stands well enough on its own, too, and is an interesting piece of work -- successful despite (or in some strange way: because of ?) its ridiculous protagonist and his so often obnoxious behavior and many petty, foolish actions (as well at least two huge, huge (indeed, fatal) mistakes which he presumably chooses to see as accidents but both of which he is entirely responsible for).
- M.A.Orthofer, 8 February 2026
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2026 the complete review