

the complete review - fiction

The School of Night



by

Karl Ove Knausgaard



general information | review summaries | our review | about the author

Norwegian title: Nattskolen

The fourth volume in The Morning Star -series

-series Translated by Martin Aitken

Our Assessment:



B+ : weirdly compelling semi-Faustian tale

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times C- 4/11/2025 Max Liu The Guardian . 25/11/2025 Charles Arrowsmith NZZ . 26/8/2025 P.Urban-Halle The NY Times Book Rev. . 13/1/2026 Randy Boyagoda The Spectator A- 22/11/2025 Leyla Sanai Sunday Times A 18/11/2025 James Riding The Telegraph B+ 28/11/2025 Malcolm Forbes TLS . 28/11/2025 James Cahill

From the Reviews :

"The remainder of the novel is as bland as its protagonist's new milieu, although occasionally Kristian's carping about fame is amusing. (...) On the whole, however, the humour and self-awareness of the novel's first half fall away. Finally, tragedy strikes but it feels too contrived to be affecting. (...) The School of Night is another instalment in his struggle to move on from his own "lifework" -- 500 pages he needed to write but you needn't read." - Max Liu, Financial Times





"(A) compellingly nasty novel. (...) Other readers will be drawn into kabbalistic exegesis. I found myself translating Danish Reddit threads, examining Norwegian ferry schedules to trace Kristian's movements, and scouring the classics to understand how the Faustus story may illuminate the world of The Morning Star . (...) Knausgård's prose is sometimes not just erratic but incoherent; even fans will concede that you don't read him for the beauty of his sentences. Besides, 500 pages in Kristian's hateful company is a lot to handle -- and getting the most from The School of Night entails thousands of pages of background reading. (...) A lot is riding on Knausgård's ability to deliver on the colossal promise of this sprawling epic. But for readers with the stomach, patience and faith to keep going, this work of millenarian fiction remains an object of fascination." - Charles Arrowsmith, The Guardian





. (...) Knausgård’s prose is sometimes not just erratic but incoherent; even fans will concede that you don’t read him for the beauty of his sentences. Besides, 500 pages in Kristian’s hateful company is a lot to handle -- and getting the most from entails thousands of pages of background reading. (...) A lot is riding on Knausgård’s ability to deliver on the colossal promise of this sprawling epic. But for readers with the stomach, patience and faith to keep going, this work of millenarian fiction remains an object of fascination." - "Bleiben wir als Leser deshalb am Ball ? Weil Knausgård wie sein Held das «Monumentale» will, eine epische Totalität? Und weil sein Stil eher nicht monumental ist, er schreibt ja wie gesprochen, wie einem so die Gedanken durch den Kopf jagen. Auch sein Hadeland denkt andauernd. Und schlingert und stolpert und schleicht und tappt dabei durchs Leben. Seine Gedanken können absolut ungewöhnlich sein, aber manchmal auch nur platt. Er schweift ab, er schweift weiter: mit jedem Bild, das er vor sich sieht (im Kopf oder in der Wirklichkeit). Trotzdem reisst es einen mit, vielleicht weil Knausgård es tatsächlich schafft, eine Verbindung zwischen Pop und Bildung herzustellen, zwischen Zeitgeist und existenziellen Fragen." - Peter Urban-Halle, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Kristian is derisive of the attention he begins to enjoy while endlessly expecting the world to recognize his greatness: In other words, he’s 20 years old. (...) Kristian remains a prodigious jerk. (...) If Knausgaard is trying to show us what happens when an artist wants it all and actually gets it, he didn’t need Marlowe’s literary-moral framing to do it. Unlike Faustus with Mephistopheles, Kristian never knows who and what Hans really is, or actually agrees to a bargain with him. (...) Can you make a deal with the Devil if you don’t know you’re making a deal with the Devil ? Knausgaard’s character takes hundreds of pages to deliver a dark yet inconclusive answer" - Randy Boyagoda, The New York Times Book Review





"Some of Kristian's ponderous expounding is debatable (.....) And some of his ideas about photography are too mundane to have attracted critical acclaim. Nevertheless, I put down this book only to eat and sleep. Knausgaard has produced another addictive psychological thriller -- by turns exciting, entertaining and tragic." - Leyla Sanai, The Spectator





" The School of Night turns out to be something exciting: an inspired fusion of brooding Scandi-lit and Elizabethan drama. (...) Knausgaard has alighted on the ideal source material. His baggy, genre-defying writing gains the original play's plunging momentum and its crucial hinge points -- moments where Kristian might have turned back but instead falls deeper into the abyss. It also offers a crucial reassurance sometimes missing from the author's shaggy-dog sagas that despite the novel's indulgent tangents into 19th-century photography and Eighties music, your attention will be rewarded. Hell will be discovered. (...) The School of Night is still long, weird and frequently repulsive, but if you found his other books too formless, this could be the one that convinces you. Ostensibly set in the Morning Star universe, it is self-contained with a cumulative power and a strong, dramatic core. It's a damned masterpiece." - James Riding, Sunday Times





"In many ways, The School of Night is business as usual for Knausgaard. Deftly translated by Martin Aitken, Kristian's first-person narrative takes the form of an up-close-and-personal, warts-and-all account. As ever, Knausgaard refuses to telescope scenes or crop extraneous detail; he would rather convey his protagonist's every word, deed, mood and impulse. (...) When Knausgaard's characters don't so much speak as speechify, or indulge in navel-gazing over soul-searching, The School of Night can grate. I found chunks of it overly familiar (.....) Nonetheless, Knausgaard still imbues these new proceedings with originality and intensity. There are several bravura set-pieces in which we see Kristian for who he really is" - Malcolm Forbes, The Telegraph





is business as usual for Knausgaard. Deftly translated by Martin Aitken, Kristian’s first-person narrative takes the form of an up-close-and-personal, warts-and-all account. As ever, Knausgaard refuses to telescope scenes or crop extraneous detail; he would rather convey his protagonist’s every word, deed, mood and impulse. (...) When Knausgaard’s characters don’t so much speak as speechify, or indulge in navel-gazing over soul-searching, can grate. I found chunks of it overly familiar (.....) Nonetheless, Knausgaard still imbues these new proceedings with originality and intensity. There are several bravura set-pieces in which we see Kristian for who he really is" - "Part of what makes the novel riveting, even in its more eventless phases, is Knausgaard's ability to inhabit the mind of such a person. The emergence of Kristian's faintly sociopathic nature is mirrored in his burgeoning artistic vision. (...) In Martin Aitken's translation, the prose is fluent and nimble, the imagery possessed of a steely melancholia. (...) In the novel's final third, the setting shifts to the early twenty-first century and Kristian's life as a renowned photographer in his forties. It is a necessary move, guiding us towards the devastating downfall that the opening presaged, but jolts us discomfitingly away from the simmering unease of the 1980s sections. (...) That older tale, however, is the novel's essence -- a realist affair laced with the faintest suggestions of myth, the occult and the perverse operations of fate." - James Cahill, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

The School of Night, the fourth in Karl Ove Knausgaard's The Morning Star-series, is narrated by Kristian Hadeland and begins with him reflecting on death. The novel opens: "There is no reason to be afraid of death" and presumably Kristian wants to remind and convince himself of that, because he has also decided that: "I am going to 'take' my own life". But first he wants to write about what happened to him, and so The School of Night is presented as memoir cum confession, and (very extended) would-be suicide-note.

He begins his account with the events of 1985-6, when, age twenty, he came to live and study in London. As the defining events in his life, they also dominate the novel. An aspiring photographer, Kristian had been offered a place at a renowned art school -- a far cry from small-town Norway where he had been born and raised. Very early on he describes returning home for Christmas, when he's briefly off from school, but he can barely stand the domestic scene, bridling at basically everything. When he overhears his father accurately describe him as: "a narcissist, through and through" he's had enough (despite there being a family crisis that he could be showing a little more concern for ...); he up and leaves, heading back to London early, a break with the family that he petulantly turns into a basically complete one.

Dad is right with his diagnosis:

He shows all the signs. Excessive need for attention and admiration. Grandiose sense of self. Arrogance, and a sense of entitlement. Manipulative and exploitative behaviour. Lack of empathy. It all adds up.

'Do you know what your problem is ?' she said, and lit another cigarette. 'You're always tying to be bigger than you are. It's fatiguing. You'd feel a lot better about yourself if you stopped doing that.'

'I feel fine about myself.'

'Your photographs are ordinary. You try and make out they're art. What if you end up living your whole life like that ? Pretending you're someone you're not, and never will be. That's going to be pretty strenuous.'

I was talented. My work was up to scratch -- and far better. I did have a future in photography.

Or maybe even the future of photography was me ?

Was I so easy to manipulate ? Was I not my own person ? Was I really so dependent on the appraisal of others ? It wasn't meant to be like that, and I wasn't going to allow it to be either. I had to forge my own path, do what I needed to do, and stick to my guns no matter what the circumstances.

I was by no means unaware of the possibility that the problem that characterised both Hamlet and Faustus -- their lack of connection with anything or anyone in their respective environments -- was mine too, albeit to a lesser degree.

Love is the facade before which we halt, never to dare or even wish to investigate what might be going on inside the building.

Was it possible to love another supremely ?

No, was the answer Shakespeare gave in Hamlet. The supreme human loves not.

If I could articulate what I'm feeling as I sit here, the despair that night and day rips and tears at me, the bottomless darkness, you would understand. But I can't, for in language there is hope, in language there is light. The night is without language. And language is always directed towards another. To convey loneliness by means of language is therefore impossible. Where there is loneliness, language is not; where there is language, loneliness is not.

- M.A.Orthofer, 8 February 2026

About the Author :

Norwegian writer Karl Ove Knausgaard (Karl Ove Knausgård) was born in 1968.

