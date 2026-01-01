Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Listen



by

Sacha Bronwasser



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Dutch title: Luister

Translated by David Colmer

Our Assessment:



B+ : works surprisingly well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. . 21/12/2025 Sarah Weinman NRC . 23/2/2023 Thomas de Veen Het Parool . 4/3/2023 Dieuwertje Mertens

From the Reviews :

"I was engaged from the get-go by Bronwasser's Listen, a riveting exploration of how random crime can have lasting effects on people. Ably translated from the Dutch by David Colmer, the novel explores what it is to be young in a city not your own, free to adhere to whatever capricious whim you might want -- only to be upended by circumstances far beyond your control." - Sarah Weinman, The New York Times Book Review





"Wat voor boek is dit ? Bronwassers verteltrant zou kunnen irriteren, als die niet vooral intrigeerde. Luister heeft iets W.F. Hermans- en Peter Terrin-achtigs, met dat stalkerige, dat onbestemd onheilspellende, terwijl het verhaal toch ook gedecideerd en beeldend, en beslist doorlezenswaardig verteld wordt. Het volgende deel doet dan weer denken aan Niña Weijers' De consequenties (.....) Maries 'verteldaad' bevat een ontroerende tragiek: krachtig maar ook aandoenlijk. Daarmee krijgt Bronwassers roman, die ontzettend ingenieus is en zich vooral op het hoofd richtte, uiteindelijk ook een warm en menselijk hart." - Thomas de Veen, NRC





heeft iets W.F. Hermans- en Peter Terrin-achtigs, met dat stalkerige, dat onbestemd onheilspellende, terwijl het verhaal toch ook gedecideerd en beeldend, en beslist doorlezenswaardig verteld wordt. Het volgende deel doet dan weer denken aan Niña Weijers’ De consequenties (.....) Maries ‘verteldaad’ bevat een ontroerende tragiek: krachtig maar ook aandoenlijk. Daarmee krijgt Bronwassers roman, die ontzettend ingenieus is en zich vooral op het hoofd richtte, uiteindelijk ook een warm en menselijk hart." - "Taal is haar middel om dit verhaal te vertellen in levendige observaties (het oog van de fotograaf, de taal van een schrijver). Je verwacht een voorspelbaar verhaal over machtsmisbruik tussen docent en student; een grimmige coming-of-age, maar Bronwasser verrast de lezer met een ander, gelaagder verhaal, met een interessante structuur. De verschillende perspectieven en sprongen in de tijd zorgen steeds voor nieuwe inzichten." - Dieuwertje Mertens, Het Parool

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



The complete review 's Review :

Listen opens with a short prologue, dated September 2021 and referencing the coördinated terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday, 13 November 2015. It is addressed to Flo, who was a victim in those attacks -- though she survived --, with the narrator also mentioning a time even earlier: "when we were still so young. Me, not even twenty; you, not yet thirty". The narrator was a student, and Flo her instructor; obviously something significant happened in that relationship -- but it's quite a while before the narrator gets to that: the novel is presented in five parts, and only the third of these, 'Flo and M. 1987-1989', beginning roughly halfway in, tells their story.

In the first part of the novel, the narrator, Marie, tells: 'Philippe's Story 1986', explaining that he -- "A man I knew only briefly and you not at all" -- is an essential part of the story, though it takes quite a while before it becomes clear why.

Philippe's story is not uninteresting: the youngest of four children in a well-to-do family, he is an anxious, worrying child, with lots of little tics:

Words like compulsion, obsession, and anxiety were carefully avoided -- the Lamberts did not suffer from things like that. A little sensitive, perhaps.

Maybe I need to rid myself of our story -- which had stopped six months before and now seemed to be receding, my history with you that seemed, in the new situation, more and more like fiction -- maybe I needed to purge myself in one fell swoop.

So that's what I did. In a couple of evenings I wrote it all down.

Nobody, except for you now and then, pays any particular attention to me, butthat simplifies things. I'm like a plant that's been put in a corner and is being given time to acclimatize.

- M.A.Orthofer, 13 February 2026

:

See Index of Dutch literature

About the Author :

Dutch author Sacha Bronwasser was born in 1968.

