the complete review - fiction

Across the Acheron



by

Monique Wittig



French title: Virgile, non

Translated by David Le Vay with Margaret Crosland

With an Introduction by Sophie Lewis

With a Note by the author

Our Assessment:



B : quite the wild ride

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 1/12/1987 . Women's Rev. of Books . (5:8) 5/1988 Christine Froula World Lit. Today . Winter/1986 J.L.Greenberg

From the Reviews :

"A Guernica of the human (feminist) condition, a blacker, bleaker, more vengeful Alice's tea party, this is a novel as graphic as a painting, whose brilliance its translators have creditably preserved." - Publishers Weekly





"Wittig reworks every aspect of the epic convention that she appropriates. (...) Across the Acheron , richly imagined as it is, is nothing if not provocative. Some readers may reject Wittig's confrontational linguistic and philosophical premises; some may find it difficult to accept the rhetorical necessity of her militant separatism; some may object to her portrayal of the heterosexual world, with its broad strokes and narrow range. But Wittig has chosen to write not a realist novel but an allegorical lesbian apocalypse, in words powerful enough to reshape her readers' sense of social reality" - Christine Froula, Women's Review of Books





, richly imagined as it is, is nothing if not provocative. Some readers may reject Wittig's confrontational linguistic and philosophical premises; some may find it difficult to accept the rhetorical necessity of her militant separatism; some may object to her portrayal of the heterosexual world, with its broad strokes and narrow range. But Wittig has chosen to write not a realist novel but an allegorical lesbian apocalypse, in words powerful enough to reshape her readers' sense of social reality" - "She is, one imagines, preaching to the convinced (or convicted ?); this is not exactly mainstream reading. For the noninitiate, a good part of the book is alternately nauseating and soporific. (...) Perhaps the best imaginable use for the text is as the basis of a dramatized proclamation from one of the leading floats in a commemorative parade, held in New York, San Francisco, and other aware locations, one weekend in early June." - J.L.Greenberg, World Literature Today

The complete review 's Review :

Across the Acheron is a Dantesque journey through Hell, Limbo, and Paradise, but does not move neatly through the circles as Dante's work did: Wittig and her guide careen between them in this rough ride. As the guide explains:

(I don't know, Wittig, whether the circles of Hell have been enumerated. But never mind that, I've no intention of making you visit them in order.)

It takes all my energy to reply:

(Let's go there in disorder, then.)

(Get out of here, enemies of love, go and shake your danglers somewhere else and rid the temple of them, they're a nuisance here just as they're a nuisance to you, so much so that you're in constant fear of treading on them, and you have to stuff them into anything that will take them. Even a drawer will do, I've heard it described as a glorious exploit.)

(What will you do with a horse in Hell, Wittig ? Remember, we're not in a western. Your confusion of styles is sometimes quite barbaric.)

(Don't make excuses to me, Wittig, you do what you must. But I, Manastabal, your guide, I tell you, don't let yourself be carried away by words, for you won't get away with it.)

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 December 2025

:

Monique Wittig site

See Index of French literature at the complete review

About the Author :

French author Monique Wittig lived 1935 to 2003.

