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Manuel du savoir-mourir



by

André Ruellan



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Manuel du savoir-mourir has not yet been translated into English

has not yet been translated into English With illustrations by (Roland) Topor

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Our Assessment:



B : amusing exercise, pulled of quite well

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the German translation of Manuel du savoir-mourir by Eugen Helmlé, Die Kunst zu sterben (1966). I have not seen the original, and there is no English translation of it; all translations are mine.]

André Ruellan's manual on how to die properly is a work of black humor (indeed, it was awarded the Grand prix de l'humour noir Xavier-Forneret when it came out). Nine 'lessons' make up a how-to of guidance to dying well -- with a convenient brief chapter-summary at the end of each, as a well as a 'proverb to meditate on'. Between the lessons are the short chapters of a story of sorts -- an account of the life and then, especially, the death of Basil; lessons from the lessons put into practice, as it were. And throughout are more or less appropriate illustrations by Topor, to go with the texts.

The tone is serious, as the author presents the subject-matter as something to be taken very seriously. It's death, after all ! And the way he sees it is that: 'Life should be seen as a preparation for death'. So also the first lesson is on preparation, as, as he acknowledges: 'Learning to die takes time'. Therefore, it's also good to get a head start on preparing; Ruellan suggests that by age eighteen months parents should begin to teach their young about dying (and, of course, one should continue to get ready for it until the actual time comes).

There are some hands-on suggestions -- Ruellan suggests practicing holding one's breath is good practice for that final breath -- particularly helpful if one knows it's coming, for example if one is suffering from a terminal disease. Of course there are also deaths that come more or less out of the blue: he warns of accidents, which can happen so suddenly ..... As to suicide, he is disapproving of the attempted sort that fails: that's bad form, and should be avoided: if you're going to kill yourself, make sure you get it right.

A second lesson discusses the courtesies expected in dying, and he suggests a daily rootine off practicing ones death-throes for an hour is just the thing to get it right. By the third lesson we've moved on to the actual state of being dead; it discusses the proprieties of being a corpse: after all, 'There is nothing as improper as decomposing in public

The fifth lesson tackles the difficult choice of which afterlife-place to select -- as, he notes, many fall short of expectations. And, while for example the paradise of Allah has its allure -- the paradise-houris and whatnot --, he suggests that, as 'a kind of Saint-Tropez of death it wouldn't satisfy serious-minded people'.

The sixth lesson considers the social intercourse among the dead, while the next two lessons address how the living and dead should deal with one another (noting, among much else, that: 'The shaking and kissing of hands poses considerable difficulties when practiced by ectoplasmic beings').

The Basil-chapters, and the drawings, liven up things too and make for some nice variety -- with the book then concluding with: 'a tombstone-inscription suggested by Jacques Sternberg':

HELP !

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 November 2026

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:

See Index of French literature

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About the Author :

French author André Ruellan lived 1922 to 2016. He is best-known for his science fiction, most of which he published under the pseudonym Kurt Steiner.

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