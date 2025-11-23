Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - non-fiction

The Cavalier



by

Nathalie Quintane



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

French title: La Cavalière

Translated by Jonathan Larson

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : quite compelling -- both the material and the approach

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer l'Humanité . 14/10/2021 Alain Nicolas Libération . 16/10/2021 Frédérique Fanchette

From the Reviews :

" La Cavalière n’est pas une enquête, mais un retour (.....) Retourner voir ces femmes et ces hommes, questionner leur mémoire permettent de restituer dans toute son étendue l’esprit d’une époque où le retrait, l’action militante extrême et le rejet d’une pédagogie asservissante étaient les faces d’une même conception de la vie." - Alain Nicolas, l'Humanité





n’est pas une enquête, mais un retour (.....) Retourner voir ces femmes et ces hommes, questionner leur mémoire permettent de restituer dans toute son étendue l’esprit d’une époque où le retrait, l’action militante extrême et le rejet d’une pédagogie asservissante étaient les faces d’une même conception de la vie." - "Nathalie Quintane aurait pu faire un simple portrait de cette femme (.....) Mais le retour sur le passé, la nostalgie n’ont pas cours avec elle. L’autrice est une femme engagée (.....) Et c’est effectivement là une traversée de strates temporelles totalement vivifiante." - Frédérique Fanchette, Libération

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The Cavalier looks back not on tumultuous 1968 but rather than fall-out -- specifically, in the 1970s, but extending also to the near-present-day when Quintane writes. She begins with those who lived outside the system, off, essentially, nothing, in: "The era: between 1969 and 1976, let's say". These are people who insist that, for them: "No office job, and no teaching" (apparently the only plausible two alternatives: "A way of life by deduction or subtraction (if I eliminate working an office job, and teaching, what's left ?)" -- as those in the milieu Quintane explores apparently can't conceive of holding working class/factory jobs ...).

They haven't give up on the revolution, but rather believe it is imminent:

It was in anticipation of the revolution, which would be coming soon (Philippe: Every evening we'd tell ourselves: tomorrow morning it's due).

To nuance the point: for fifty years, from 1968 to 2018, my family may have been wrong to think it would be better not to. Nowadays, I can only concede: saying certain things publicly will cost you an eye, a hand, a job. The bizarre arbitrariness of bureaucracy will remove you from what you live on, from where you live (you can no longer afford the cost, so you live in your car; but you are kept from living in your car, so you move to the street; but you are kept from living in the street, etc.). And the markets will recoup whatever is left.

And yet things aren’t so cut-and-dried. That between 1968 and 2018 (or 2016) it was altogether wrong (we can spare ourselves the details) to think one was living anywhere else than in a democracy is thwarted by the Cavallero affair and its context.

As one reads the long list of teachers who lost their licenses in 1970-1971 and the reasons for their being pulled, the institutional admonishments in summary take the form of: they spoke up; they taught students; they were poorly dressed.

I remember the first time I walked into a teacher’s lounge as a teacher, in 1986. I told myself, ah, well, here nothing is going to be possible. The size of the room, the style of the furniture, the look of the staff. It wasn’t the feeling of something immutable but of something stronger, something more resistant, that wouldn’t let you do anything

That's the whole point of literature, to reveal only what can be revealed by inching along and without thinking of the process as a “revelation” anyway, but rather as the excavation of things one happens on because they happen on you. In short, was it an order ?

- M.A.Orthofer, 23 November 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

Winter Editions publicity page

P.O.L publicity page

Excerpt

See Index of French literature

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

French author Nathalie Quintane was born in 1964.

- Return to top of the page -