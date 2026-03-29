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the complete review - dialogue

The Village on the Edge of the World



by

Herta Müller



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Writing and Surviving Ceaușescu's Romania

German title: Mein Vaterland war ein Apfelkern

Herta Müller in conversation with Angelika Klammer

Translated by Kate McNaughton

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Our Assessment:



B+ : fascinating and wrenching

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer ABC . 26/4/2017 Laura Ferrero El País . 17/1/2017 Monika Zgustova

From the Reviews :

"Estas memorias, estructuradas a la manera de una lúcida conversación con la filósofa y traductora Angela Klammer, son una delicada y profunda reflexión en torno a conceptos como la patria o el lenguaje, también alrededor de esa vida rodeada de soledad y fealdad que imponen los regímenes totalitarios. (...) Con gran acierto, Müller describe la marginación de alguien que no comulga con la ideología imperante, la comunista , como fue su caso." - Laura Ferrero, ABC





"(M)e llamó la atención el análisis magistral de la fealdad que creaba la dictadura con el propósito de humillar a los ciudadanos; la arquitectura, el mobiliario, la ropa, todo era desagradable y gris. (...) El arte de Herta Müller, patente en sus novelas, es saber encontrar la belleza incluso allí donde no la hay. Esta capacidad, junto al análisis del totalitarismo, son las grandes lecciones de este libro." - Monika Zgustova, El País

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Herta Müller grew up and long lived in Nicolae Ceaușescu's corrupt authoritarian Romania (she emigrated in 1987). In her conversations with Angelika Klammer in The Village on the Edge of the World she describes what life was like for her there, from village childhood to being a young writer hounded by the security services.

She was born in the German-speaking enclave of Romania (in Nizkydorf/Nițchidorf); remarkably: "There were no Romanians in the village, and school was conducted in German. Romanian was taught around three times a week as a foreign language and apart from these lessons no one spoke Romanian".

Her lack of nostalgia is striking, beginning with the locale she grew up in, as she notes: "I used to experience Nature as physical harassment" and admits: "I never liked the countryside" -- yet she gives a vivid impression of it and life in that isolated village.

Müller does not romanticize childhood -- her own, or generally, suggesting also:

Childhood has a relatively short shelf life. Afterwards, you are responsible for yourself and must raise yourself for the rest of your life, whether you want to or not. How one does this, I don't know. We are so opaque to ourselves. We know the facts, but how they take effect and shape us remains a mystery: our experiences are buried inside us, and we don't know how they make us tick.

Once I had taken the decision to emigrate, I was finished with the country in my head. But my feet were still here.

for two years I only made Romanian collages. I couldn't write in Romanian, and so I wanted to see whether I could make collages out of cut-out words from Romanian magazines. [...] Without realising it, I ended up sticking together around two hundred Romanian collages. So now I have a Romanian collage book, and a whole cabinet full of Romanian words, which I will certainly never use again.

- M.A.Orthofer, 29 March 2026

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:

Herta Müller at the complete review

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About the Author :

Romanian-born German-writing author Herta Müller was born in 1953. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2009.

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