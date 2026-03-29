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The Village on the Edge of the World
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Our Assessment:
B+ : fascinating and wrenching
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
Herta Müller grew up and long lived in Nicolae Ceaușescu's corrupt authoritarian Romania (she emigrated in 1987).
In her conversations with Angelika Klammer in The Village on the Edge of the World she describes what life was like for her there, from village childhood to being a young writer hounded by the security services.
Childhood has a relatively short shelf life. Afterwards, you are responsible for yourself and must raise yourself for the rest of your life, whether you want to or not. How one does this, I don't know. We are so opaque to ourselves. We know the facts, but how they take effect and shape us remains a mystery: our experiences are buried inside us, and we don't know how they make us tick.Müller offers fascinating if horrible glimpses of the hostility she faced and the different ways the regime tried to crush her. She clung to a factory position as a translator, even when she was left with no office or desk to work on, and when she didn't have any official employment got gigs as a tutor -- none of which lasted however, because her employers were all sooner or later pressured into disassociating themselves from her. Among the bizarre-amusing anecdotes is how, when she emigrated on 28 February 1987, the Romanian authorities stamped her passport 29 February: "This day did not exist in 1987. It wasn't a leap year. And that stamp earned me untold grief from every German authority I had to deal with afterwards". (One can just imagine how something like this would drive pedantic German bureaucrats nuts; it's a brilliant bit of sabotage in its simplicity and deviousness.)
She at least has a close circle of intellectual friends, and also one very close friendship, to a woman named Jenny -- though even she is eventually guilty of a horrific betrayal, showing the full depravity of the regime.
Interesting sidenotes include how little of the past has been properly dealt with in Romania, with many from the security forces never properly brought to justice. Interesting, too, is the antipathy the nationalist Swabian exiles -- the German-speaking community Müller is from -- in Germany showed her, as well as how suspicious the German intelligence service was of her when she emigrated (leading also to it taking quite a while before she got German citizenship).
Much is expressed starkly, well -- such as how:
Once I had taken the decision to emigrate, I was finished with the country in my head. But my feet were still here.The book is divided into ten chapters, the bulk of which are from conversations between Müller and Klammer between December 2013 and January 2014; the odd man out here are parts focused on Oscar Pastior and Müller's novel inspired by him, The Hunger Angel; while covering much of the same territory and issues, it doesn't quite fit with the flow of the rest of the conversation.
The final chapter is also something a bit different, focusing on Müller's collage-works, of which there have been numerous exhibitions (e.g.) and several volumes of which have been published in German but which rather defy translation (the collages are assemblages of cut-out words) -- helpfully giving English-speaking readers some insight into this part of her œuvre that they've had less exposure to.
It's interesting also to learn that there was a time when:
for two years I only made Romanian collages. I couldn't write in Romanian, and so I wanted to see whether I could make collages out of cut-out words from Romanian magazines. [...] Without realising it, I ended up sticking together around two hundred Romanian collages. So now I have a Romanian collage book, and a whole cabinet full of Romanian words, which I will certainly never use again.These conversations, guided lightly by her longtime editor Klammer -- obviously deeply knowledgeable about both Müller's 's writing and her life-experiences --, make for a good biographical introduction to Müller and her work. While much of her life does not come up, what she does talk about makes for a sometimes searing portrait -- and certainly gives a very good impression of the obscenity of the Ceaușescu regime.
- M.A.Orthofer, 29 March 2026
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Romanian-born German-writing author Herta Müller was born in 1953. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2009.
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© 2026 the complete review