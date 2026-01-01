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Moss
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Our Assessment:
B : nice reflective work
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is based on the original German text; I did not have access to David Herman's 2020 English translation when reviewing it, and all translations from the German here are mine.]
The original German edition (but not the latest re-issue) came with the subtitle: 'Die nachgelassenen Blätter des Botanikers Lukas Ohlburg', presenting the work as the writings botanist Lukas Ohlburg had left behind on his death in the spring of 1981, at the age of seventy-three.
Author Klaus Modick presents himself as the editor publishing these papers, explaining their and Ohlburg's background in a short 'Preliminary Note'.
Die Vernichtung des Namens durch den Begriff, des lebendigen Ausdrucks durch den Terminus, hat die Entfremdung des Menschen von der ihn umgebenden Natur beschleunigt und besiegelt.Much of Moss, then, is also about Ohlburg re-connecting, as it were, with nature -- ultimately even, to some extent, becoming one with it. The return to the house where he spent summers in his childhood also brings back memories of those experiences -- interrupted then by a fifteen-year absence due to the family's 'forced stay' (Zwangsaufenthalt) abroad, as they fled the country in the early 1930s as the Nazis rose to power. A visit around Christmas by Ohlburg's brother, sister-in-law, and young niece also shows how he continues to distance himself from others, retreating into the isolation he is increasingly drawn to.
Among Ohlburg's early memories are those of scouring the walkways to rid them of the moss when the family arrived for their summer stays -- the boys' father insisting the moss is something that must be eliminated (though of course it always grows back). Now, he finds himself inexorably drawn to moss (and feels something is driving it to accommodate him ("Etwas, das das Moos treibt, mir entgegenzukommen"). Eventually, he finds: "Das Ich greift auf das Alles über. Das Alles beginnt das Ich zu übermosen" ('The self is taking over everything. The everything is engulfing the self').
Readers know how Ohlburg was found after his death from the opening 'Preliminary Note', so it's always been clear where this was heading, and Modick does a fine job in how he leads his protagonist -- and readers -- there. The focus on nature -- and the different approach Ohlburg is able to take to it, and the appreciation he is now able to have for it, compared to when he was an academic is nicely done, and Ohlburg's struggle to convey that in written form in what was originally intended as a scholarly kind of paper is also effective.
Modick is very good with the physical, as the aging Ohlburg -- with some health-concerns -- is presented as increasingly aware of -- and, in some ways, indulging in -- the tactile and his surroundings, including not just the moss but even basics of air and water.
A short, nicely-done little piece of work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2026
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German author Klaus Modick was born in 1951.
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© 2026 the complete review