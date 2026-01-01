

the complete review - fiction

Moss



by

Klaus Modick



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Title: Moss Author: Klaus Modick Genre: Novel Written: 1984 (Eng. 2020) Length: 124 pages Original in: Availability: Moss - US Moss - UK Moss - Canada Mousse - France Moos - Deutschland from : Bookshop.org (US)

German title: Moos

Translated by David Herman

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Our Assessment:



B : nice reflective work

See our review for fuller assessment.

From the Reviews :

"Un roman écologique ? Écopoétique ? D’écofiction ? À trop se perdre dans la terminologie, on passe à côté de l’essentiel, pense son narrateur, Lukas Ohlburg" - Pascal Corazza, Le Monde diplomatique





"Modick skimps on story, but he’s a skilled prose stylist, and in the capable hands of Herman he conjures a graceful, thought-provoking portrait of memory and mortality. (...) Though the book might not stay with readers, Modick’s insightful tale is pleasant while it lasts." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

[Note: this review is based on the original German text; I did not have access to David Herman's 2020 English translation when reviewing it, and all translations from the German here are mine.]

The original German edition (but not the latest re-issue) came with the subtitle: 'Die nachgelassenen Blätter des Botanikers Lukas Ohlburg', presenting the work as the writings botanist Lukas Ohlburg had left behind on his death in the spring of 1981, at the age of seventy-three. Author Klaus Modick presents himself as the editor publishing these papers, explaining their and Ohlburg's background in a short 'Preliminary Note'.

Ohlburg had retired to the old family estate in Ammerland to devote himself to a project in the fall of 1980. The work was to be titled: 'Toward a Critique of Botanical Terminology and Nomenclature', and his preöccupation with this subject-matter does play a significant role here, but the now-published work is more a fairly loose, diary-like collection of reflections by Ohlburg on his experiences and thoughts in these months -- focused on nature, memory, illness, and death.

Ohlburg's thesis for the work he originally intended to write continues to inform this one as well, as he wants to argue that by classifying and naming plants we miss the essence of it: the plant is reduced to classification and name -- 'a classifying theory without knowledge or understanding'. He is critical of Linnaean taxonomy, noting that even aside from the problematic aspect of 'naming' and ordering in general in this way, Linné burdened many plants and animals with the associations of their names -- chimpanzees as 'troglodytes', amoebas as 'Chaos chaos', etc.

Ohlburg argues:

Die Vernichtung des Namens durch den Begriff, des lebendigen Ausdrucks durch den Terminus, hat die Entfremdung des Menschen von der ihn umgebenden Natur beschleunigt und besiegelt.



[The destroying of the name by the concept, of the living expression by the term, has accelerated and sealed the alienation of man from the nature surrounding him.]

- M.A.Orthofer, 5 July 2026

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:

See Index of German literature

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About the Author :

German author Klaus Modick was born in 1951.

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