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Fuck America
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Our Assessment:
B : overdoes it some with the overall vulgarity, but much is very effective
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is based on the German original of Fuck America; beyond the short extract [pdf] at the publisher's site I have not seen the English translation. Quotes from later in the novel are all in my own translation.]
Fuck America was originally published as 'Bronsky's Confession' and is presented as an account by Hilsenrath-stand-in Jakob Bronsky (same age, same background and experiences (and, presumably, character)), mainly of his time in the early 1950s in New York.
After a short Prologue, the novel opens with a diary-entry, from March 1953, in which Bronsky describes digging out his father Nathan's "desperate letters" to the American Consul General in Berlin in 1938/9 -- letters the reader has just seen, in the epistolary Prologue.
Bronsky admits that he: "changed the text a bit, as I like to do, or because I like to find the truth lurking between the lines", but the gist certainly remains the same, the Consul General telling an increasingly desperate Nathan Bronsky that the quota-system limits how many can gain entry to the US and that, given demand, there's no hope of the Bronsky family escaping Germany anytime soon; if Bronsky fills out an application, he and his family (or their ashes, should Nathan's worst predictions and fears be realized) might get their turn in thirteen years, in 1952.
The family does not make it to the US before war breaks out -- though, as narrator Bronsky notes, they did, eventually, after the war, and rather easily at that, as 'displaced persons', in 1952, just as predicted by the General Consul.
'They'll be overthrown,' my father said. 'The German people are open-eyed.'Bronsky describes how the family (amazingly) survived -- and imagines telling Stone that: "I've realized that it isn't enough just to have survived". He struggles to escape his demons and his fears -- and understands that the United States is not the place for him:
'America is a promised land !'In the concluding chapter he imagines himself having returned to Germany ("despite the fact that I haven't forgotten anything. Nothing"), and sees himself becoming the successful author Hilsenrath was. He is again typically curt and blunt in his responses to those who want to help him after his arrival; an association -- for 'Guilt and Atonement' -- provides the material support he needs to live comfortably; he finishes his book (but puts it in a drawer for years). (The German name of the association that supports Bronsky is 'Schuld und Sühne' -- literally 'guilt and atonement' but also the German title of Dostoevsky's novel, Crime and Punishment.)
It all makes for an unusual take showing how lives were changed and shaped by the catastrophic turn in Germany in the 1930s, where the young Bronsky -- so blond and blue-eyed, on top of it, that he: "looked more Aryan than all the other kids in the class" and raised in a secular family --, could hardly comprehend what was going on around him. His father refused to believe what was happening, despite the mounting evidence, until it was basically too late. Yet Hilsenrath also leaves much unrevealed -- such as Jakob's break with the family, or how his parents and brother then managed and what their American experience was like. The other émigrés are also background figures, though their experiences and sad fates are more easily summed up in their present-day situations.
Fuck America is also interesting for the picture of a certain slice of 1950s New York City life it depicts -- mainly that of (a certain kind of) émigré-experience, but also bits beyond it. Bronsky never sees New York or the United States as the promised land; he doesn't aspire to establish himself here, to try to make a success of himself -- refusing even to write in English, even as he stakes his claim as an author, the only thing he can imagine being. (The novel is clearly autobiographical in large part, and Hilsenrath also never fully took to America, abandoning it and returning to Germany in 1975. Ironically, after complications with the (German) publication of his first novel his breakout second work, The Nazi and the Barber, was published in English translation (1971) before it came out in the German original (1977).)
Hilsenrath intentionally tends to the vulgar and base in Fuck America -- not least then in the (changed) title --; he means to be off-putting, so also in not making Bronsky a very likeable character. It is effective, but doesn't make it an any easier read. But it is all quite memorable, powerful in it its own sordid way -- with the smaller, indirect touches, in particular, hitting hard and well.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 June 2026
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German author Edgar Hilsenrath lived 1926 to 2018.
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© 2026 the complete review