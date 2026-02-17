

What We Can Know



by

Ian McEwan



B : enjoyable enough, but doesn't go far enough in any of its directions

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 11/9/2025 Jon Day The Guardian . 16/9/2025 Kevin Power The LA Times . 19/9/2025 Marc Weingarten NZZ . 21/10/2025 Daniel Haas New Statesman . 24/9/2025 Christopher Tayler The NY Times Book Rev. A 12/10/2025 Dwight Garner The New Yorker . 29/9/2025 Katy Waldman The Observer . 7/9/2025 Anthony Cummins The Spectator . 13/9/2025 Adam Begley The Telegraph . 10/9/2025 James Walton The Times . 10/9/2025 John Self TLS . 5/9/2025 Beejay Silcox Wall St. Journal . 19/11/2025 Toby Lichtig The Washington Post . 18/9/2025 Ron Charles Die Welt . 11/10/2025 Jan Küveler

Review Consensus :



Generally very positive



From the Reviews :

"This is partly a book about what we can know about the past, and how we can imagine the future. McEwan has always been keen on the idea that the literary canon is valuable not because it registers the strangeness of history, but because it represents a commonality of human experience (perhaps this is one of the reasons his narrators all sound so alike). (...) In some ways this is a McEwan greatest hits album: a carefully plotted literary novel with insightful characterisation and the propulsive drive of a thriller. But on the big questions it’s also less sure of itself, more open to doubt, less certain of the march of progress than some of his earlier work. What We Can Know is aware of its limitations and comfortable in its skin, making it McEwan’s most entertaining and enjoyable novel for years." - Jon Day, Financial Times





is aware of its limitations and comfortable in its skin, making it McEwan’s most entertaining and enjoyable novel for years." - "Insularity, in both senses of the word, is one of McEwan’s themes in What We Can Know . The book is composed of two islands of prose, linked only by the tenuous bridge of a brief note at the end. And it is about being islanded, in time, in space, in life. (...) What We Can Know gradually reveals itself as an anatomy of, precisely, liberal partiality -- of the insularity of a liberalism busily nostalgic for all the wrong things." - Kevin Power, The Guardian





. The book is composed of two islands of prose, linked only by the tenuous bridge of a brief note at the end. And it is about being islanded, in time, in space, in life. (...) gradually reveals itself as an anatomy of, precisely, liberal partiality -- of the insularity of a liberalism busily nostalgic for all the wrong things." - "McEwan’s elegantly structured and provocative novel is a strong argument for how little raw data, or even the most sublime art, can tell us about humans and their contrary natures." - Marc Weingarten, The Los Angeles Times





"Darin liegen Stärke und Manko des Buchs: Es verfolgt -- mit virtuos auf diversen Zeitebenen arrangierten Figuren -- die Illustration eines Sujets. Und legt dieses dann für ein weiteres ad acta. Weil Ian McEwan ein brillanter Erzähler ist, entsteht über 460 Buchseiten hinweg zwar ein Gewebe, in dem Motive und Akteure zusammenhängen, aber am Ende bleibt doch die Frage: Was will uns dieser Roman vermitteln ?" - Daniel Haas, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





"Is this apocalypse a metaphor for a changing culture, too ? Of course it is; and if there’s a touch of undue buoyancy about McEwan’s waterlogged future, it’s more to do with the continued existence of elbow-patched lovers of English poetry than the fact of bare survival." - Christopher Tayler, New Statesman





"(B)rash and busy -- it comes at you like a bowling ball headed for a twisting strike. It's a piece of late-career showmanship (McEwan is 77) from an old master. It gave me so much pleasure I sometimes felt like laughing. (...) It's about what biographers owe their subjects. It's about the nature of history. It's about letters, journals, emails and the other things we leave behind. (...) Among this novel's themes is the sheer amount of the civilizational detritus we are piling up and leaving behind, all our digital traces (.....) It's too much for future historians to begin to comprehend. (...) I'm hesitant to call What We Can Know a masterpiece. But at its best it's gorgeous and awful, the way the lurid sunsets must have seemed after Krakatau, while also being funny and alive. It's the best thing McEwan has written in ages. It's a sophisticated entertainment of a high order." - Dwight Garner, The New York Times Book Review





a masterpiece. But at its best it's gorgeous and awful, the way the lurid sunsets must have seemed after Krakatau, while also being funny and alive. It's the best thing McEwan has written in ages. It's a sophisticated entertainment of a high order." - "The new book suggests that human beings have always been declinist, underselling the riches of the present and romanticizing what earlier generations merely made do with. (...) These ruptures serve the novel’s larger project of demystification. (...) The characters in What We Can Know are betrayers: they can’t celebrate the sublimity of what they’ve lost without devaluing what they still have, nor honor the current moment without diminishing the scale of their loss. (...) That idea of denial lends the novel’s title an extra ironic bite. What we can know is far more than what we do." - Katy Waldman, The New Yorker





are betrayers: they can’t celebrate the sublimity of what they’ve lost without devaluing what they still have, nor honor the current moment without diminishing the scale of their loss. (...) That idea of denial lends the novel’s title an extra ironic bite. What we can know is far more than what we do." - "(T)he novel mixes doomy futurism with a spiky campus satire about the fate of literature in an uncaring world, before finally taking shape as a gripping page-turner about marital duty and guilt. The movement between the domestic and the geopolitical hasn’t always been smoothly managed in McEwan’s work, but it’s carried off here with winning audacity." - Anthony Cummins, The Observer





"Tom gets it wrong, and so does humanity. His is a local, personal instance of a global syndrome known in the 22nd century as the 'Derangement'. (...) Dreaming up a ravaged 22nd century is good clean fun when you know you won't have to endure it. But the extravagant imagining is also something of a necessity. As Tom points out (with McEwan hovering over his shoulder): 'The Derangement could not have been addressed by fictional realism. It was inadequate to the scale of the problem." - Adam Begley, The Spectator





"(A)s post-apocalyptic dystopias go, this one isn’t so terrible. Give or take the odd gang of bandits roaming the islands of the former Lake District, British society has readjusted rather than collapsed. Life goes on. (...) This novel is pretty copious too. As well as a detailed account of post-apocalyptic daily life and geopolitics (...) McEwan gives us a carefully constructed, if somewhat implausible, personal plot. (...) In McEwan’s earlier career, you suspect, What We Can Know might have supplied enough material for at least four books (.....) Cramming them all together means that, while no readers are likely to complain about feeling short-changed, they may also think that McEwan’s undiminished ability to produce elegant and unhurried sentences isn’t enough to disguise the fact that this novel is ultimately overstuffed -- or, if you prefer, a bit bonkers." - James Walton, The Telegraph





might have supplied enough material for at least four books (.....) Cramming them all together means that, while no readers are likely to complain about feeling short-changed, they may also think that McEwan’s undiminished ability to produce elegant and unhurried sentences isn’t enough to disguise the fact that this novel is ultimately overstuffed -- or, if you prefer, a bit bonkers." - "His new novel, What We Can Know , may be his strangest yet. It brings together poetry, dementia, social and personal memory, the progress of human development, murder and more. (...) But how much fun the reader will have is an open question. This first half is slow-moving with none of the dramatic action scenes McEwan has made into an art form (.....) Some readers may bail out at this stage. They shouldn’t because the second part of the book is where McEwan has been hiding all the action, all the passion, all the nastiness, the twists and dark comedy we expect from him. (...) Does it all work ? No: the whole premise of an unheard poem achieving legendary status is plainly fanciful. Does he try to stuff too much in ? Most definitely: some topics and characters are brushed past. But that sense of pure excess, with the chewiness it brings, and the rereadings it will demand, is all part of this strange book’s curious charm." - John Self, The Times





, may be his strangest yet. It brings together poetry, dementia, social and personal memory, the progress of human development, murder and more. (...) But how much fun the reader will have is an open question. This first half is slow-moving with none of the dramatic action scenes McEwan has made into an art form (.....) Some readers may bail out at this stage. They shouldn’t because the second part of the book is where McEwan has been hiding all the action, all the passion, all the nastiness, the twists and dark comedy we expect from him. (...) Does it all work ? No: the whole premise of an unheard poem achieving legendary status is plainly fanciful. Does he try to stuff too much in ? Most definitely: some topics and characters are brushed past. But that sense of pure excess, with the chewiness it brings, and the rereadings it will demand, is all part of this strange book’s curious charm." - " What We Can Know can be read as an optimist's manifesto, a rage against our consensus of decline. It can also be read as a cautionary tale of unchecked nostalgia (.....) There is cryptic marginalia, a love triangle or two, the lure of buried treasure, a whiff of whodunnit. (...) As Tom searches for the lost vellum, the truth about Vivien's silence is revealed. Neither story brings a great deal of surprise, but that is the pleasure of this book: in uncovering all the ways -- petty, profound and predictable -- that Tom is wrong about Vivien. The harder question is whether McEwan has wronged her, but to pursue it is to divulge a pivotal trauma (that phrase, perhaps, is damning enough)." - Beejay Silcox, Times Literary Supplement





can be read as an optimist's manifesto, a rage against our consensus of decline. It can also be read as a cautionary tale of unchecked nostalgia (.....) There is cryptic marginalia, a love triangle or two, the lure of buried treasure, a whiff of whodunnit. (...) As Tom searches for the lost vellum, the truth about Vivien's silence is revealed. Neither story brings a great deal of surprise, but that is the pleasure of this book: in uncovering all the ways -- petty, profound and predictable -- that Tom is wrong about Vivien. The harder question is whether McEwan has wronged her, but to pursue it is to divulge a pivotal trauma (that phrase, perhaps, is damning enough)." - "Whatever the duty of the biographer, that of the novelist is unquestionably to vitality, and there is much about “What We Can Know” that teems with life. As a novel of ideas, it is faultlessly fecund, and nowhere more than in its take on time. It encourages us to think about our present era historically, especially in terms of culture (.....) Its self-referentiality is both fun and thematically apposite. (...) When it comes to the earthier matter of world-building, the author is on somewhat less sure footing. (...) Still, what we can know is that Mr. McEwan is a novelist of consummate skill, and his latest book a deeply intelligent addition to -- perhaps even a crowning of -- his oeuvre." - Toby Lichtig, Wall Street Journal





"McEwan carves this fictional vanishing act into literary history with a knife sharpened by decades of making it himself. For a novelist, he puts a lot of faith in poetry. (...) This is a story of scholarly obsession, with all the twinned pleasures and diversions such a story necessarily involves. If you survived reading A.S. Byatt’s The Biographer’s Tale you have some idea of the doggedness of Metcalfe’s endeavor, but McEwan’s plotting is far more engaging and evocative than Byatt’s notorious novel. And his narrator speaks with such casual elegance, shedding profound insights and self-deprecating asides, simultaneously confirming and resisting his own effeteness. (...) This is all brilliantly, and surprisingly, plotted." - Ron Charles, The Washington Post





"Die eigentliche Faszination liegt im doppelten Boden. Unter der beinahe barocken Handlung entfaltet sich ein philosophischer Roman über die Grenzen historischer Erkenntnis. Was bleibt, wenn alles gespeichert, aber nichts mehr verstanden wird ? Welche Geschichten überdauern -- die nüchternen oder die erfundenen ?" - Jan Küveler, Die Welt

The complete review 's Review :

What We Can Know is presented in two parts. The longer first is narrated by academic Thomas Metcalfe, of the University of the South Downs, his account beginning in 2119, in a much-changed world. The historical period he specializes in is 1990-2030, and he has long been researching a famous, lost poem, 'A Corona for Vivien', and the: "ineptly named Second Immortal Dinner" of 2014 at which poet Francis Blundy -- one of the greats of his time, "second only to Seamus Heaney, according to some, to others, second to none" -- presented the poem to his wife, Vivien as a birthday gift. The second part consists of an autobiographical account by Vivien, dated July, 2020 (with Francis having died in 2016), presented as then having been published Metcalfe in 2125, as The Confessions of Vivien Blundy.

Metcalfe's account is in part personal history, as he describes his personal and professional life (as a struggling academic, in the under-appreciated humanities) in this new world where climate change and a few major international wars have made for very changed conditions, the 'Inundation of 2042' having washed away many Atlantic coastal cities and some inland as well: "Lagos, London, Rotterdam, Hamburg and most of Paris did not emerge from the counter-surges that raced up estuaries, or from the savage storms that followed". Britain was swamped, becoming: "an archipelago, its population halved", and getting around continues to be difficult; there hasn't been much serious re-industrialization -- though the internet still functions, though with new power Nigeria its contemporary hub. Life expectancy is decent but not great -- sixty-two -- and there have been some scientific advances, as apparently nourishment is abundant -- if not particularly tasty-sounding -- as they have the ability to: "make cheap, edible protein from atmospheric carbon dioxide and cultivated soil bacteria".

AI -- NAI here, the national AI service -- seems similar and not much more advanced than it is today, though its use is somewhat restricted: the university students eagerly embrace it but are allowed only limited access -- one dose every five days -- whereby the AI also: "knows when it is being asked to write a student essay and will terminate the session". Meanwhile, the "privileged allotment" of academics in the Humanities Department like Metcalfe is (only) every other day.

McEwan sketches out a serviceable future-world, but his concern is not so much with imagining where history -- geopolitics and climate change -- might lead; if anything, it's a conveniently conservative vision he offers, life somewhat less technologically and commercially advanced but otherwise quite similar to our own, and thus quite easy to relate to. McEwan seems not only aware of this but makes a point of it: among the things Metcalfe muses over is why the English language hasn't changed significantly over the past hundred-plus years. (Convenient, that, when assuming the voice of someone writing in the 2120s.)

What Metcalfe focuses on in his account is the missing poem; his grand ambition is to find it. He's spent much of his time researching poet Francis Blundy -- and one of the problems that he faces is the sheer amount of relevant material. Much may have been washed away by the deluge, but electronic files, in particular, have been preserved -- "three million mentions of Francis Blundy in his lifetime, the 219,000 messages that were written to him and by him and the near-infinite references since". There are paper records as well -- letters, as well as the journals both Francis and Vivien kept, for example, with much material also digitized. It is a surfeit of information, and a huge problem for the would-be biographer -- leading of course also to the question implied in the novel's title: what can we know ? (about any particular person or event).

All this excess of data -- about Blundy -- is nicely juxtaposed with the one great missing piece: while Metcalfe can (certainly at least to his mind, and to the general standards of biography) reconstruct the dinner at which the poem was presented in close detail, the poem remains a blank page. Indeed, right from the beginning and over the years the poem 'A Corona for Vivien' has: "by its nonexistence had become: a repository of dreams, of tortured nostalgia, futile retrospective anger, and a focus of unhinged reverence".

Metcalfe does understand that:

The Corona was more beautiful for not being known. Like the play of light and shadow on the walls of Plato's cave, it presented to posterity the pure form, the ideal of all poetry. [...]

The imagined lords it over the actual -- no paradox or mystery there. Many religious believers do not want their God depicted or described. Happiness is ours if we do not have to learn how our electronic machines work. The characters we cherish in fiction do not exist. As individuals or nations we embellish our own histories to make ourselves seem better than we are. Living out our lives within unexamined or contradictory assumptions, we inhabit a fog of dreams and seem to need them.

Is it, she asked me on two occasions, a novel ? Each time, I shrugged.

It was a terrible idea to have once said to Rose that I could imagine myself falling in love with Vivien and marrying her.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 February 2026

:

