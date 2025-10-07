Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Eye of the Monkey



by

Tóth Krisztina



Hungarian title: A majom szeme

Translated by Ottilie Mulzet

Our Assessment:



B : atmospheric but too diffuse

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 7/10/2025 Matthew Janney Irish Times . 9/11/2025 Declan O'Driscoll The NY Times Book Rev. . 15/10/2025 Rebecca Makkai

From the Reviews :

"There is, as you have probably gleaned, little to be optimistic about in the book’s dystopian cosmos. But there is great enjoyment to be found in Tóth’s artistry; in the precision of her images (...), in the originality of her characterisation (.....) What we are left with is not only a powerful impression of the alienating effects of authoritarianism, but a cautionary tale about individual self-deception." - Matthew Janney, Financial Times





"The writing style is cool, almost detached, but it is this precision that allows us to understand or repudiate the actions of the characters. More questionable, however, is the decision to locate the action of the novel in a dystopian future. This has little impact, and the portrayal of divided cities, where the wealthy and the impoverished reside separately, is cliched." - Declan O'Driscoll, Irish Times





"Novels that take on this assignment (Many characters ! Many walks of life ! A tortuous chronology !) tend to end up dissipated and confusing. Remarkably, Toth manages to hold our focus as the story forks in controlled, if mysterious, ways. A book that can be snaking and labyrinthine without sprawling aimlessly is -- like an author who can handle elusiveness without opacity or coyness -- quite a rare thing. (...) If I’ve made Eye of the Monkey seem like a dark book, that’s not without reason. Every single character is careening toward doom. But it’s also deeply funny, especially when Toth’s gift for metaphor claims its space." - Rebecca Makkai, The New York Times Book Review

The complete review 's Review :

Eye of the Monkey shifts between a number of figures, the most prominent being Gizella (also called, among other things Gizi, and preferring to be called Giselle) -- with many of the chapters narrated by her in the first-person (while most of the novel is in the third person) -- and the psychiatrist she sees, Mihály Kreutzer. The setting is a totalitarian country, the 'Unified Regency' formed after a civil war, ruled by the Regent. The local miserable conditions come up along the way -- there are 'segregation zones' and great poverty; "the trains no longer stopped in the more dangerous districts where the poor lived"; there are only two newspapers -- but are not harped upon; they make for an ominous backdrop, but also one accepted by the characters, who try to make do as best they can, the conditions only one factor in their more general personal discontent.

Giselle is a professor at the New University -- a heavily-promoted new institution to which:

Many students were signing up, albeit reluctantly, because, despite the promise of tuition-free education and a well-located, guarded dormitory for the out-of-towners, they had to sign a paper obligating them to work for a state-affiliated institution after graduation, regardless of other job offers. Additionally, every student had to pledge to volunteer thirty hours of their time each month while enrolled. Everyone knew this meant working in a government troll factory: Glittering advancement and a secure future awaited those industrious students who posted the wittiest and most hateful comments, who mobilized a maximum of people online to verbal attack -- just as everyone knew also knew that employees of state institutions had virtually no private life, no free will of their own.

- M.A.Orthofer, 10 November 2025

