The Sixteen Satires
The complete review's Review:
[Note: this review is of the 1967 Penguin Classics first edition of Peter Green's translation, which differs markedly from the (currently in-print -- i.e. the one you'll get at your local bookstore) third edition (first published in 1998).
My first instinct, as always, would be to reach for the Loeb edition (or perhaps the Sammlung Tusculum one (though I suspect I'd prefer the 1993 Adamietz edition to this 2017 Lorenz one) -- not least, to have the Latin (closer) at hand.
But for a first go at Juvenal, Green's (1967) translation doesn't seem the worst starting point, not least because it is in verse (while Braund's Loeb is a prose translation) -- and, after all, the Latin is easily found elsewhere (and I couldn't resist occasionally consulting it).
(There's certainly also something to be said for an edition such as The Satires of Juvenal, Persius, Sulpicia, and Lucilius (e.g.), which offers both a prose-rendering (by Lewis Evans) as well as a 'metrical version' (by William Gifford).)
No translator can hope to capture the condensed force of Juvenal's enjambed hexameters, his skilful rhythmic variations, his dazzling displays of alliteration and assonance and onomatopoeia: here I can claim no more than that I have recognized the problem, and done what I could to surmount it in a wholly different medium. It is hard to estimate the gulf which lies between an inflected, mosaic language such as Latin, and an uninflected language like English, with its plethora of controlling particles.Green's translation tends to the more expansive and florid, with a decidedly (and sometimes ill-judged) then-contemporary ring: for moechorum notissimus olim he has: "You were once the randiest / Hot-rod-about-town" (though his 1998 revision -- "that once most notorious co-respondent" -- doesn't impress nearly as much). (Even Braund reaches here in the Loeb, with the anachronistic: "the man who was once the most notorious of Casanovas".)
Sometimes Green hits on something nice with his stretches, as in making: "astrological clap-trap / Is not in my stars" out of motus astrorum ignoro. The 1998 revision -- "Astral / motions I never learnt" -- may be 'closer' to the Latin, but isn't nearly as good; Braund's literal: "I'm ignorant of the movements of the stars" is also pretty bland. Elsewhere, too, the 1998 translation can feel like a step back, without really getting that much closer to the original: et quadringentis nummis condire gulosum / fictile, translated in the 1967 version as: "And spend their last fiver on dainties -- to eat off earthenware" becomes: "and spend their last fiver to add relish to their gourmet / earthenware" (compare also Braund's: "It's not hard for them to flavour their gourmet's earthenware at a cost of four hundred thousand", sigh )
So, for better and worse, Green's (1967) translation is a lively and somewhat free one -- but at least one that feels like it's very much of and in Juvenal's spirit.
The sixteen satires were not all written and published in one go, but rather over the course of quite a few years, in six books, in the early second century. Nevertheless, looking around him for all those times, Juvenal can well say that he didn't have much choice in turning to this form: as he notes in the first satire: difficile est saturam non scribere -- "it is harder not to be writing satires". (Even Braund, showing far more restraint in her use of italics-for-emphasis opts for it here: "it is hard not to write satire".) There's lots to skewer, and Juvenal does -- explaining also:
Though talent be wanting, yetIn particular, he targets posturing, but also has harsh words for a variety of groups, from those in power to women generally and homosexuals, as well as ... Greeks. He really doesn't like Greeks, a race that: "remains my special pet aversion", beginning with their: "lingo and manners" (linguam et mores). He complains about the damn foreigners, who leave:
No room for honest Romans when Rome's ruled by a juntaHe sees Rome undermined by foreign ways and influence, and the (lust for) money brought with it:
Lucre it was that first brought these loose foreignEgypt and the "crazy Egyptians" (demens Aegyptos), with the "monstruous deities" they worship, serve as another example -- though he notes that:
But today the whole worldJuvenal repeatedly makes the case for the more humble life, seeing greed as the root of many problems and arguing that: "In the old days poverty / Kept Latin women chaste" while now:
Luxury, deadlierHe complains how easily people can be bought -- "I know nothing more cheaply / Satisfied than a belly" (which Green updated to: "Nothing I know asks less than the gut" in his 1998 edition) -- and of the rampant corruption of the day:
nos Urbem colimus tenui tibicine fultamNo wonder that he claims:
Myself, I would value(Always got to get those digs against the poets in.)
In a rare sober turn, in Satire XIV, Juvenal (quite aggressively) sets out his ideal(s):
If anyone asks meEven wealth and the wealthy were better in the good old days, with Juvenal lamenting (or complaining, as it likely also hit closer to home), that:
quis tibi Maecenas, quis nunc erit aut Proculeius(That's a rare instance of Green being more concise than Juvenal, 'Maecenas and Co.' substituting for all those unfamiliar names which he presumably didn't want to explain in a footnote. (Disappointingly, he though the better of 'and Co.' in 1998 edition -- there it's: "Maecenas and his like", which isn't nearly as good.) Braund dutifully spells it all out: "Who these days will behave like a Maecenas, a Proculeius, or a Fabius ? Who'll be a second Cotta or another Lentulus ? In those days rewards matched genius", which is, of course, the right thing to do -- but Green's summary-version certainly reads and sounds -- and probably even conveys Juvenal's meaning -- better.)
In Satire XIV Juvenal reminds of one of the reasons things have gone so bad, certain of the (generally bad) influence parents have on their children -- specifically that: "Bad examples are catching" (an interpolation not actually found in Juvenal, and which Green cuts from his 1998 edition). Juvenal gives quite a few examples of how easily kids are led astray -- or led to expect too much, so that, for example, if a child gets a taste of delicacies too early: "he'll never give up his passion / For luxurious meals, or lower his standards of haute cuisine" (for: cupiet lauto cenare paratu / semper et a magna non degenerare culina; even Braund opts for 'grand cuisine' in her translation).
There's considerable dark comic exaggeration -- here even more pronounced than elsewhere, but found throughout --, as in:
How can you hope, you bumpkin, that the daughter won't sleep aroundSexual excess features prominently, as Juvenal deplores the modern lack of morals, now that: "Justice withdrew to heaven, and Chastity went with her, / Two sisters together, beating a common retreat". This comes in the longest of the satires, VI, in which he shakes his head at rash Postumus' intentions: "Postumus, are you really / Taking a wife ?"
As Juvenal sees it:
Why endure such bitch-tyranny when rope's availableOf course, the homosexual lifestyle comes with its own frustrations, as Naevolus explains in Satire IX, presented as a dialogue between him and the poet, complaining that, while: "Many have made a packet from my way of life,, but it's never / Brought me any decent pickings". Here, too, we find just how graphic Juvenal can get:
an facile et pronum est agere intra viscera penem(Braund's: "Or is it easy and straightforward to drive a penis worthy of the name into your guts and there meet yesterday's dinner ? The slave who ploughs the soil will have an easier life than the one who ploughs his master" is, literally, closer -- 'straightforward' is certainly better for 'pronum' than 'fun' (and arguably even ... adds a bit to the image), but Green's more vulgar tone surely fits better.)
Bonus points also to Green for 'muff-diving' ("Muff-diving on Rhodope") --- though he thought the better of it for the 1998 edition, opting there for: "going down on Rhodope", which will also do.
Juvenal does refer to a variety of actual events and people but much is fairly general and offers a good (if opinionated, sometimes noxiously so) sense of the times; if too extreme -- most obviously, regarding, for example, women, or ... Greeks --, a surprisingly rich picture of Roman life emerges (such as through his condemnation of landlords, with Green explaining in his endnotes that: "The double danger of fire and collapsing houses became almost proverbial under the Empire. Jerry-built apartment blocks were run up to considerable heights in an effort to combat over-crowding: the upper storeys were usually constructed of wood. Fires were frequent and (since both water-supplies and fire-services were illregulated) tended to be devastating").
Interesting, too, are such things as Juvenal's description of Jews -- with Green noting: "J., as Highet rightly points out (p. 283), knew more about the Jews than any other Roman writer with the possible exception of Tacitus" -- in verses such as:
Some, whose lot it was to have Sabbath-fearing fathers,If hardly understanding -- as Green notes, for example: "Both he and Tacitus attribute the workless Jewish Sabbath to natural laziness and indolence" -- it at least shows considerable familiarity with Jewish custom and life, and is at least slightly more generous than his descriptions of, for example, those crazy and -- so Juvenal in Satire XV -- cannibalistic Egyptians. (Juvenal here mentions Ulysses' claim but admits that his: "story was unsupported / by any eyewitness" -- but then offers a practically ripped-from-the-headlines-of-the-day example.)
Green appends endnotes to each satire (instead of bunching them all together at the end of the book). These are mostly useful, if also somewhat idiosyncratic, as in pointed remarks such as: "J.'s knowledge of the proletariat is almost as deficient as his sympathies for them". So also, for example, Green offers explanations such as that:
The Cynics believed that the only good was virtue, and that pleasure, if pursued for its own sake, was a positive evil: they were thus marked by an aggressively puritanical contempt for wealth and achievement, and tended to be a 'protest group' rather than a constructive philosophical sect.(As I mentioned, Green writes in the Introduction to the 1998 edition that the notes (and the bibliographies) have been "radically revised", but I note that, at least in these two cases, he didn't change a thing.)
The Introduction itself is long -- some sixty pages -- but informative, both about Juvenal and the Satires -- including the interesting point that:
It is a curious and infuriating paradox that we possess, probably, more manuscripts of Juvenal than of any other classical author, including Homer, but that only one of these -- P, the Codex Pithoeanus-Montepessulanus, preserved in the Medical School of Montpellier -- derives from a relatively sound and intelligent tradition.And it is also worth pointing out that two familiar phrases are first found in the Satires: 'rara avis' and 'quis custodiet ipsos custodes ?' Green translates the former -- fully: rara avis in terris nigroque simillima cycno -- as: "a rara avis, a black swan or the like", trusting that readers still knew or understood that much (or that bit of) Latin, but times have changed by 1998, and in that edition he writes: "a rare bird, a black swan or the like". (Braund similarly doesn't give her readers the benefit of the doubt and goes for the safe: "a rare bird on this earth, exactly like a black swan". As to the latter, sed quis custodiet ipsos custodes, that is, of course: "but who is to keep guard / Over the guards themselves ?".
Juvenal promises a bit more than he can deliver in claiming:
quidquid agunt homines, votum, timor, ira, voluptas,But the Satires are a wonderfully rich mixed mash, and Green's (1967) translation a fun and spirited and reasonably true to the original take on them (with a sixties-bent that's to my liking but may not be everyone's cuppa). As with many of the classics, consulting several translations of the Satires is probably worth the reader's while, but Green's certainly can be enjoyed as is and on its own; it's far more hit -- especially as far as the overall feel of the Satires goes -- than miss. (But, yes, I will be turning to some of those other translations as well.)
- M.A.Orthofer, 16 October 2025
Latin-writing poet Juvenal (Decimus Junius Juvenalis) lived ca.55 to 138.
