|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Come Down to a Lower Place
general information | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : solid Lovecraftian horror
See our review for fuller assessment.
The complete review's Review:
The main figure in Come Down to a Lower Place, Seul, is a project manager at Yukwang Construction who can hardly believe her luck when she is assigned an important project, a repair job at the large main building of the upscale Saesegae Department Store.
It seems straightforward enough: "The job was simple. A smell was coming from the basement, and it could be detected on the first floor" -- naturally, something that is off-putting and that they want to get rid of.
The manager's face darkened. "The thing is ... when we mentioned the smell, they left in the middle of the inspection."She also learns this isn't the first time the issue has cropped up: in the 1930s, during the Japanese occupation, when this was the site of the Mitsukoshi Department Store: "The malodor was so bad they had to reinforce the floor". But at least that seemed to have worked for a while, so maybe they can just do that again .....
Seul also has her own malodor problem, which the novel in fact begins with: she frequently has a strong vaginal discharge, a smelly whitish substance; apparently there's something: "like a rotten squid smell from a fridge no one's cleaned for 3 years" down there ..... These and related female problems -- she gets her period, tries to deal with the discharge with a vaginal suppository, and has (as she often does) a urinary tract infection -- are dealt with at relatively great length (so buckle up, readers, especially you squeamish-about-these-things men ...).
Seul gets to look at the old store plans and records, but the manager isn't very comfortable about that -- insisting also that they can not be copied or photographed, though Seul does anyway. They reveal more about the previous repair (which clearly did not go entirely smoothly) -- written in Chinese characters, as the document dates back to Japanese colonial times. Among the parts she decodes is a scrawled bit at the end:
"After that day, Gaebong fell ill for three days and eventually lost his mind. 牝汚災, 牝汚災."Yeah, so the omens don't look good .....
And it's not like she isn't warned, with an elderly man doing his best to scare her off:
The old man kept shouting as he chased her. "Stop digging ! You have to stop ! Or you'll unleash the curse ! You'll unleash the curse of Bin-o-jae !"Three guesses as to what happens .....
Yes, Bin-o-jae lurks, and Bin-o-jae can't be kept down -- and "Bin-o-jae wasn't its only name. Long ago, it had been called Cthulhu, but even that wasn't its real name".
Published as part of a Lovecraft Reanimated-series, it's not surprising to see the Lovecraftian figure feature prominently -- and, indeed, Come Down to a Lower Place is (successfully) Lovecraftian in atmosphere and sinisterness, with Yi very effectively tying it closely in with (specifically female) physicality. It's a graphically fleshed out little piece of horror, complete with dark end, and satisfies as such, a solid piece of homage and interesting variation in its very different cultural-historical setting (and female focus).
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2025
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Yi Seoyoung (이서영) is a South Korean author.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review