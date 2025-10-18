Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Come Down to a Lower Place



by

Yi Seoyoung



Korean title: 낮은 곳으로 임하소서

Translated by Janet Hong

A volume in the Lovecraft Reanimated-series (러브크래프트 다시쓰기 프로젝트)

Our Assessment:



B : solid Lovecraftian horror

See our review for fuller assessment.

The complete review 's Review :

The main figure in Come Down to a Lower Place, Seul, is a project manager at Yukwang Construction who can hardly believe her luck when she is assigned an important project, a repair job at the large main building of the upscale Saesegae Department Store. It seems straightforward enough: "The job was simple. A smell was coming from the basement, and it could be detected on the first floor" -- naturally, something that is off-putting and that they want to get rid of.

When she visits the site she finds it's not quite as straightforward as expected. For one, the stench comes and goes -- there's nothing to smell when she first gets there, for example -- and its exact source hasn't been identified yet. Somewhat suspiciously and concerningly, too, when Seul inquires why the maintenance company that Saesegae surely employs didn't take care of the issue:

The manager's face darkened. "The thing is ... when we mentioned the smell, they left in the middle of the inspection."

"Pardon me ?"

"They just took off. They said they couldn't do it and backed out of the contract. It was time to renew the contract anyway, so there was nothing we could do. Now we're trying to hire a company one a case-by-case basis ..."

"After that day, Gaebong fell ill for three days and eventually lost his mind. 牝汚災, 牝汚災."

She could easily read the second character, 汚 (o) for filth, and 災 (jae) for disaster, but she didn't recognize the first character, 牝. She opened an online dictionary and traced the character crookedly with her mouse. It was "bin," the character for "female." Bin-o-jae. Female, filth, disaster.

The old man kept shouting as he chased her. "Stop digging ! You have to stop ! Or you'll unleash the curse ! You'll unleash the curse of Bin-o-jae !"

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2025

Honford Star publicity page

이서영 at the Greenbook Agency

See Index of Korean literature

See Index of Science Fiction and Fantasy books

About the Author :

Yi Seoyoung (이서영) is a South Korean author.

