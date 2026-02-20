Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Hunger



by

Choi Jin-young



Title: Hunger Author: Choi Jin-young Genre: Novel Written: 2015 (Eng. 2025) Length: 118 pages Original in: Korean Availability: Hunger - US Hunger - UK Hunger - Canada Hambre - España from : Bookshop.org (US)

Korean title: 구의 증명

Translated by Soje

Our Assessment:



B : solid twist on an all-consuming love story

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Korea Herald . 9/8/2025 Hwang Dong-hee

From the Reviews :

"Despite its gruesome premise, the novella unfolds with a sadness and an almost poetic calm, as though grief itself demands the act. The book is less about cannibalism than about why someone might feel compelled to cross that line." - Hwang Dong-hee The Korea Herald

The complete review 's Review :

Hunger is the story of an ... um, all-consuming love, Dam and Gu knowing, from childhood on -- they met when they were eight --, that they belong together. In short, not quite alternating chapters -- most just a page or two -- Dam and Gu recount events of and their thoughts at this point in the present, as well as looking back on their pasts, together and apart.

What sets this story in motion is the ultimate sundering -- Gu dies -- and then Dam's refusal to accept this final separation. (And, yes, Gu narrates his sections from the beyond.) Dam clings onto him in the only way she can think of: she hails a taxi, pretends the dead Gu is merely passed-out drunk and takes him home, and ... well, the plan is: "I will eat you, Gu".

Dam gets off to a quick start, too, washing him and:

I clipped his fingernails and toenails, and then swept the clippings into my mouth. I combed his hair and swallowed the strands that fell out. There was even less left of my little Gu now.

- M.A.Orthofer, 20 February 2026

:

About the Author :

South Korean author Choi Jin-young (최진영) was born in 1981.

