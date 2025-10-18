|
The Call of the Friend
The Call of the Friend is a graphic novel that begins with university students wondering about the absence of fellow student Jingu, who hasn't been to class in two weeks and isn't answering his phone.
Friend Wonjun goes to his apartment to see what's up.
He finds Jingu upset about the suicide of Jaeyon, who was training to become a K-Pop star -- and was Jingu's sister.
The black and white line drawings, including many close-ups of eyes or mouth, as well as featureless faces, blanked completely white or black, are fitting for the dark story -- with Choi even resorting to a two-page spread that is solid black.
Jingu presses Wonjun hard -- "Tell me, why did you come here ?" -- and Wonjun is clearly rattled (with, in a nice touch in the English translation, one page of five images showing Wonjun desperately struggling to open a door, complete with his 'Rattle, rattle' efforts); something weighs on him.
A written Afterword by the author/artist explains some of what he was after (and also that he: "didn't want the theme to be too obvious in this story") -- and the influence of his perception of "H.P.Lovecraft's world of unexplained fears". The Call of the Friend is successful in, especially, conveying the oppressiveness of sin and guilt, in stark black and white; with the borrowings from Lovecraft complementing the story, particularly in heightening a sense of terror -- the personal demons that haunt us.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2025
Choi JaeHoon (최재훈) is a South Korean manhwa artist and illustrator.
