The Call of the Friend



by

Choi JaeHoon



Korean title: 친구의 부름

With an Afterword by the author

Translated by Janet Hong

A volume in the Lovecraft Reanimated-series (러브크래프트 다시쓰기 프로젝트)

Our Assessment:



B : effectively stark

The complete review 's Review :

The Call of the Friend is a graphic novel that begins with university students wondering about the absence of fellow student Jingu, who hasn't been to class in two weeks and isn't answering his phone. Friend Wonjun goes to his apartment to see what's up. He finds Jingu upset about the suicide of Jaeyon, who was training to become a K-Pop star -- and was Jingu's sister.

Her death is part of a scandal at the agency representing her, with the C.E.O., with whom she was rumored to be having an affair, also killing himself. The novel doesn't go into much of all this; the summary facts alone serve as backdrop for the story, focused on how what has happened had affected Jingu and on Wonjun's attempts to reach out.

Wonjun repeatedly checks in on Jingu, but Jingu is not receptive to any sort of help, telling him: "Come on, let's face it, we're not really friends. There's no such thing as friends". And, indeed, perhaps Wonjun does have some sort of ulterior motive -- not that he's being paid by reporters to snoop out information, but perhaps there's something else .....

Among the other things there are is also a creepy statue in Jingu's room, with its clear Lovecraftian vibe:





- M.A.Orthofer, 18 October 2025

Honford Star publicity page

JaeHoon Choi at Bēhance

About the Author :

Choi JaeHoon (최재훈) is a South Korean manhwa artist and illustrator.

