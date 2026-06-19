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Unter Tieren



by

Elfriede Jelinek



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Title: Unter Tieren Author: Elfriede Jelinek Genre: Play Written: 2026 Length: 216 pages Original in: German Availability: Unter Tieren - Deutschland

Unter Tieren has not yet been translated into English

has not yet been translated into English Unter Tieren is to premiere 16 August 2026 at the Salzburg Festival, in a production directed by Nicolas Stemann

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Our Assessment:



(-) : wild, and an interesting take and approach

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer junge Welt . 10/7/2026 Ken Merten NZZ . 19/6/2026 Paul Jandl Die Zeit . 26/6/2026 Volker Weidermann

From the Reviews :

" Unter Tieren liest sich wie der Blog eines so manisch-depressiven wie schizoiden Kryptobros mit Furryfell, der mit sich einen Dialog führt, der keiner ist und auch nicht sein soll, weil es so etwas wie Gesellschaft ja nun mal nicht gibt, wenn man sie verweigert." - Ken Merten, junge Welt





liest sich wie der Blog eines so manisch-depressiven wie schizoiden Kryptobros mit Furryfell, der mit sich einen Dialog führt, der keiner ist und auch nicht sein soll, weil es so etwas wie Gesellschaft ja nun mal nicht gibt, wenn man sie verweigert." - "Neben ihren intellektuellen Fähigkeiten zeichnet die Tiere vor allem eines aus: Sie reden, wie die österreichische Literaturnobelpreisträgerin immer schon geschrieben hat. In luftigen Assoziationsketten und mit dogmatischer Widerspruchsfreude. Einspruch nicht mehr möglich. Jetzt rede ich. (...) Aber irgendwie ist es auch egal, was das hier ist. Stück, Essay oder Roman. Es macht keinen Unterschied, weil Produkte aus dem Wiener Laboratorium keiner Logik der Form folgen. Es sind Monologe, die in die Welt hinausgesprochen werden, höre sie, wer wolle. (...) Man muss Unter Tieren , diesen wortreichen Koloss der bald Achtzigjährigen, die die Öffentlichkeit scheut, als eine Art Vermächtnis lesen. " - Paul Jandl, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





, diesen wortreichen Koloss der bald Achtzigjährigen, die die Öffentlichkeit scheut, als eine Art Vermächtnis lesen. " - "Es ist aber eher ein Textfluss, in den man irgendwo hineinspringen kann und, wo auch immer, augenblicklich mitgerissen wird von Jelineks Sarkasmus, ihrem Humor, ihrer Wut und diesen donauwellenartig wogenden Sätzen (.....) Nichts an Jelineks Textwelt ist real. Es ist eher hyperreal, die Wahrheit hinter der Wahrheit des alltäglich gesprochenen Wortes. Die Tiere, die Jelinek ihren Text aufsagen lässt, lassen sich die gute Laune auf gar keinen Fall verderben. Gleich sind sie Schnitzel, jetzt, sagen sie, tanzen sie noch schnell die Welt kaputt." - Volker Weidermann, Die Zeit

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

[Note: Unter Tieren has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German original, and all translations are mine.]

Those not familiar with Elfriede Jelinek's works for the stage might not immediately recognize Unter Tieren ('Among Animals') as a play. Not so much because it doesn't come with a dramatis personæ-listing at the beginning (or end) but because of the appearance of the work more generally. With its blocks of text it could easily pass for a novel. Yes, rather than chapters there are scenes, attributed to a variety of animals -- the characters (cum narrators) --, but these are blocks of what looks like monologue; only very rarely is there any back and forth, and what there is of that is certainly not (presented as) the usual kind of dialogue or conversation one might expect in a drama.

There is only the slightest bit of stage-direction as well -- generally (but not always) when the speaker(s) of the next section are introduced. So, for example, the play opens with a 'Prologue on the Balcony', with:

EIN PAAR TAUBEN, picketty, picketty !, äh, also pickend halt:



[A FEW PIGEONS, peckitty, peckitty !, uh, well, just pecking along:]

ZWEI STOCKENTEN treten gemeinsam auf und teilen sich das irgendwie auf, aber nicht nach syntaktischen Gesetzen, sie fallen einander nur ins Wort, denn sie sind einander im Wort:



[TWO MALLARDS appear together and divide it up between them in some way, but not according to syntactic rules; they just break into each other's speech, because they are bound to each other's words:]

Zum Verstand führt keine gerade Straße, die wurde bei zahllosen Unwettern weggeschwemmt. Warum also erst eine bauen ?



[There's no straight road to reason; it's been washed away by countless storms. So why even bother building one in the first place?]

- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2026

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:

Rowohlt publicity page

Burgtheater production

See Index of German literature

See Index of Drama books

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

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About the Author :

Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek was born in 1946. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2004.

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