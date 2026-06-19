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Unter Tieren
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Our Assessment:
(-) : wild, and an interesting take and approach
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
[Note: Unter Tieren has not yet been translated into English. This review is based on the German original, and all translations are mine.]
Those not familiar with Elfriede Jelinek's works for the stage might not immediately recognize Unter Tieren ('Among Animals') as a play.
Not so much because it doesn't come with a dramatis personæ-listing at the beginning (or end) but because of the appearance of the work more generally.
With its blocks of text it could easily pass for a novel.
Yes, rather than chapters there are scenes, attributed to a variety of animals -- the characters (cum narrators) --, but these are blocks of what looks like monologue; only very rarely is there any back and forth, and what there is of that is certainly not (presented as) the usual kind of dialogue or conversation one might expect in a drama.
EIN PAAR TAUBEN, picketty, picketty !, äh, also pickend halt:Most of the sections only involve a single speaker, but where there are more than one Jelinek is uninterested in attribution -- who says what among them. So for example, we find:
ZWEI STOCKENTEN treten gemeinsam auf und teilen sich das irgendwie auf, aber nicht nach syntaktischen Gesetzen, sie fallen einander nur ins Wort, denn sie sind einander im Wort:Clearly -- and this is not unusual for plays by Jelinek -- the director (and actors) have great latitude in how to stage and present the piece. (I assumed that much of the text would also be cut for performance -- as also is often done with Jelinek's texts --, given its length (216 pages of prose in the printed edition), but the programme notes for the Salzburg Festival premiere give a run-time of "ca. 4 h", so at least for the initial run they seem to bravely be going at least close to all-in.)
Unter Tieren deals with the world of now all-pervading *high* finance and speculation. The animals see very clearly that in our present-day it is money, above all else, that makes the world go around -- or rather, spin wildly out of any sort of rational control. Jelinek's menagerie philosophically understands and accepts that they are collateral damage in all this wheeling and dealing (all too clearly recognizing that: "Tod und Geld, sie sind Geschwister" ('Death and money, they're siblings')), with Jelinek using both general as well as specific recent real-world examples (including of some recent Austria-specific scandals, but also ranging far beyond; the 2025 bombings of Iran rate a mention; if the SpaceX IPO had happened while she was writing it you can bet that would have been included as well). Occasionally there's outright rage at some of the outrageousness, but mostly the animals just relate it; they have questions, but come up against the practical impossibility of really questioning it. All this gives a crystal-clear enough picture of the modern-day capitalist-financial system and its instruments, institutions, and machinations, and the abuses it so readily allows.
There's little way to oppose it all -- a pig, for example, noting: "Wer sagt die Wahrheit, die aber sowieso nicht zählt ?" ('Who tells the truth -- which doesn't matter anyway ?') It's a frustration that crops up repeatedly:
Zum Verstand führt keine gerade Straße, die wurde bei zahllosen Unwettern weggeschwemmt. Warum also erst eine bauen ?The monologues are torrents of words -- and of wordplay, Jelinek seeming to use all the the double- (or multiple- ...) meanings of every word whenever she can. The prose -- and arguments -- are dense, rhythmic, and serpentine. If not outright overwhelming, it certainly leaves the reader staggering, trying to keep up. One advantage of reading the text, rather than seeing it on stage, is that readers can tackle it bit by bit, section by section, as these are often small wholes within the larger one; it is a text that it can be useful to step back from, to catch one's breath.
The lack of back and forth, the fact that the play is almost entirely made up of longer monologues, means there is no real counter-force to Jelinek's forceful (and forcefully presented) arguments. But as harsh and dark as her judgments are here, it's hard to deny that she usually has a point, her presentation amusingly making clear just how much flim-flam (never mind inequity ...) there is to high finance.
Nothing about Unter Tieren is easy, and it is an odd text, whether read as a novel or, presumably, acted out on stage. Jelinek feels no need to make anything simple -- though arguably she takes the willful mystification to extremes at times. (This is a book in which the acknowledgements/thanks -- listing also works by Plato, Marx's Capital, and Carmen Losmann's 2020 film, Oeconomia -- begins: "Danke, zuerst Margery Allingham !" ('Thanks, first, to Margery Allingham !').)
The power of the language -- it's not to everyone's taste, but Jelinek undeniably has a way with words -- and the humor make Unter Tieren of some literary appeal (though, again: your mileage may vary re. this sort of thing); beyond that, it's hard not to be impressed by Jelinek's engagement with (or relentless pursuit of ...) the subject matter. It's easy to see this dividing readers between those who think it's brilliant (which, certainly, at the very least, bits and aspects of it are) and unreadable (which, um, also ...). Certainly of interest.
- M.A.Orthofer, 18 July 2026
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Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek was born in 1946. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2004.
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© 2026 the complete review