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the complete review - fiction

Don't Laugh at

Other People's Sex Lives



by

Yamazaki Nao-Cola



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 人のセックスを笑うな

Translated by Polly Barton

With a Foreword by Katie Kitamura

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Our Assessment:



B : a bit thin in some respects (including page-wise ...)

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Elle . 15/6/2010 Augustin Trapenard

From the Reviews :

"C'est que, à l'image de « L'Art du haïku » , ce tout petit livre, simple comme « Ohayô », fonctionne par illuminations, au rythme des saisons, tel un apprentissage de la sagesse. Et l'on est vite conquis par sa poésie de l'intime et de l'instant, qui le rend, comme par magie, « ineffablement émouvant »." - Augustin Trapenard, Elle

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Yamazaki Nao-Cola's slim novella is narrated by Mirume Isogai, describing his extended affair with Sayuri Inokuma -- Yuri -- one of his teachers at art college and, at thirty-nine, more than twice his age when they first met. Yuri is married -- to a man quite a bit her senior as well -- and keeps a studio, separate from where she and her husband live (and: "had an agreement in place with her husband that he would never come to her studio"), where she and Isogai then often rendezvous.

While Yuri takes the more forward steps to their hooking up, it's not simply a seduction. Young and fairly inexperienced -- and uncertain of himself ("I thought of myself as bad at sex and bad with people") --, Isogai readily plays his role, but remains confused about their relationship, his own feelings, and Yuri herself. She is needy and insecure on the one hand, but also seemingly uncommitted and distant in some ways (often, for example, not answering his calls or only responding to his messages days later), and Isogai is under no illusions about aspects of her:

Yuri spent a lot of time thinking about herself, in a way that struck me as seriously tedious. She mused constantly about the things that she could and couldn't do, the aspects of herself that she was proud of, her failings, and so on, all of which seemed to me totally insignificant.

The point of sex is to do it with someone you care about, as you build a relationship with them, little by little. It should be done leisurely, gently, and carefully, paying close attention to your partner's responses, but not forgetting to be sexy either.

As I was journaling to try to come to grips with what I was feeling, tears came dripping down onto the page. If pushed to say whether the tears felt pleasant or unpleasant, I'd say pleasant. I blinked so that more tears fell onto the paper, smudging the writing. I deliberately moved my chin so it was hovering over the word I wanted to smudge.

Whenever I entertained the idea of being with Yuri forever, I'd have the thought that actually the girl of my dreams was waiting for me somewhere else, and that being with Yuri was a stopgap until I met her. Sometimes I'd think that it wasn't love, just a sort of fixation.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 July 2026

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:

See Index of Japanese literature

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About the Author :

Japanese author Yamazaki Nao-Cola (山崎 ナオコーラ) was born in 1978.

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