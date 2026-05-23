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Beautiful Distance
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Our Assessment:
B+ : difficult subject matter well-handled
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
In Beautiful Distance a man chronicles the last months of his wife, suffering from terminal cancer.
They are both still relatively young -- in their early forties -- and have been happily married for fifteen years; they don't have any children.
The diagnosis came as a surprise to them -- she is young, and there seem to have been no obvious risk factors -- and it is clear there is no hope for recovery; the husband -- and the wife -- know she is going to die.
(The medical professionals are occasionally perhaps a bit too clear about this, with one doctor at one point apologizing: "I really am very sorry if I said something that made you think there was still hope".)
If only these days could go one forever. If only I could spend an eternity here in this hospital, looking after her.He works for an insurance company, while she opened her own sandwich shop soon after they got married. Aside from her mother -- a regular visitor -- some of her suppliers and customers come to visit her as well. (In these visits as also in the other interactions -- with the various doctors and nurses, for example, -- the novel is also of interest in what it shows of Japanese culture and conduct, and how it differs from those elsewhere.)
The professionals are (all too ?) clear on the outlook, and speak accordingly -- telling the husband, for example:
It's important that you understand that she's not improving, and have a think about if there's anything left that you'd like to do together. For instance, if she wants to go home for a little bit, it would be good to get that arranged as soon as possible ....A visit back home, even for a day or two, is apparently a common request, and the couple here consider it too, but it never comes to pass; while the wife moves to different hospitals and rooms, she is away from home the entire time; the husband always treks to visit her.
Neither husband nor author raise any real hopes along the way, and the arc of the novel isn't much of one: this is a chronicle of decline and death, with the final sections dealing with her death and the arrangements and ceremonies that then follow, extending briefly to some mention of the months and finally over a year after her death. With her death, the husband acknowledges: "She's getting further and further away, I think. Our relationship keeps changing even after her death" -- but it remains, for him, a relationship. So even after a year there is a connection; the 'beautiful distance' of their marriage, when they had been so close (while still maintaining spaces) has been replaced by a very different one, but one the narrator can still take heart in as well.
His wife is the center of his life -- while she is still going fairly strong the narrator finds: "I don't think of my own parents or my sister as my family now either. My family is my wife" -- but the inevitability of separation hangs over him throughout here. He notes: "we're all moving toward death" -- but here the immediacy of it can not be avoided.
Beautiful Distance is not unsentimental, but Yamazaki navigates this difficult territory without becoming mawkish, and it is a fine little novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 July 2026
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Japanese author Yamazaki Nao-Cola (山崎 ナオコーラ) was born in 1978.
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© 2026 the complete review