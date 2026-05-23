

the complete review - fiction

Beautiful Distance



by

Yamazaki Nao-Cola



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 美しい距離

Translated by Charlotte Goff

With a Foreword by Katie Kitamura

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Our Assessment:



B+ : difficult subject matter well-handled

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 1/7/2026 .

From the Reviews :

"Yamazaki's restrained reflection on death shimmers with deep emotion below the surface. This will move readers." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

In Beautiful Distance a man chronicles the last months of his wife, suffering from terminal cancer. They are both still relatively young -- in their early forties -- and have been happily married for fifteen years; they don't have any children. The diagnosis came as a surprise to them -- she is young, and there seem to have been no obvious risk factors -- and it is clear there is no hope for recovery; the husband -- and the wife -- know she is going to die. (The medical professionals are occasionally perhaps a bit too clear about this, with one doctor at one point apologizing: "I really am very sorry if I said something that made you think there was still hope".)

The narrative covers several months and stations along the way, the wife at a series of hospitals as her condition deteriorates. The narrator has been able to arrange it at work that he can spend more time with his wife, and he visits her for extended periods as often as he can. He tries to do what he can for her, knowing they are facing the inevitable; despite her worsening condition, the time he can spend with her and the small gestures he can make are precious to him:

If only these days could go one forever. If only I could spend an eternity here in this hospital, looking after her.

It's important that you understand that she's not improving, and have a think about if there's anything left that you'd like to do together. For instance, if she wants to go home for a little bit, it would be good to get that arranged as soon as possible ....

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 July 2026

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:

SJP Lit publicity page

Daunt publicity page

Curtis Brown information page

文藝春秋 publicity page

DuMont publicity page

See Index of Japanese literature

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About the Author :

Japanese author Yamazaki Nao-Cola (山崎 ナオコーラ) was born in 1978.

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