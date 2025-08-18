|
Mistress Koharu
The Koharu of the title isn't your usual kind of mistress, she is: "a life-sized love doll" that protagonist Yano Akira, a thirty-nine-year-old single man working in the editorial department of a large publishing house acquired.
Akira -- a literature graduate -- named his sex-doll after the heroine of Chikamatsu's The Love Suicides at Amijima -- certainly an ... unusual choice.
(Akira wrote his undergraduate thesis on Chikamatsu -- but, still ... this play ends with, yes, the love-suicide of Koharu and her lover.)
As with much in this novel, such details resurface in other form at later points as, for example, Akira attends a performance of The Love Suicides at Amijima on a trip to Osaka near the end of the novel -- the first time he actually sees the play (though, of course, he has long been familiar with it).
(As Tsujihara explains: "In bunraku theaters, each play only comes around once every few years, sometimes even taking over a decade to return", and they are only performed at specific times at the relevant Tokyo and Osaka theaters, so it is not extraordinary that Akira had not had the opportunity to see it previously; -- and so also when Akira goes to the theater in Osaka it can be argued that: "the fact that it happened to be this play was a coincidence of fate".
(Ah, yes, playful fate .....))
Akira did not tell Chikako about Koharu. He thought that his monthly visits to Chikako's room to drown in a world of pleasure and his life with Koharu and the psychological relief she provided him were categorically different, and both were necessary for him to continue his life alone.Matters are complicated by the fact that a third woman insinuates herself into Akira's life, Akaneya Kyoko. She had sets her sights on Akira, but took her time before actually becoming part of his life. For quite a time, she's a veritable stalker, even moving to an apartment from which she can spy on Akira's; she even hires a detective agency to do a background check on him, giving her: "far more detailed information about Akira than she had ever imagined". She also visits Chikako's bar, as she slowly closes in on Akira -- eventually snaring him.
So, eventually, Akira is in three kinds of relationships -- though he is a bit hesitant at first about pursuing Kyoko, as:
Akira was partly sincere in his belief that his relationships with Koharu, the love doll he had spent big bucks on, and Chikako, whom he left an envelope full of cash every time he visited, were, precisely to the extent that they were monetized, free from the complicated and messy feelings of love and romance and thus better for his mental health. Because of that, even though he found Kyoko absolutely magnetic, he did not want to go all in and take the initiative in their courtship.We learn details about the three figures in his life that Akira is not privy to. Chikako has had bad luck with men, and she once acted in a porn film -- and ... took care of things when a man who recognizes her from the film pursues her. Kyoko long stalked Akira -- and while she had toyed with the idea of revealing that to him once they're together, comes to realize that: "she was sure this was the one secret she would have to take to the grave". And Koharu ... Koharu proves to have a surprising independent streak, occasionally sneaking out of the apartment behind Akira's back. Indeed, she appears to have something of a mind of her own -- though she's certainly totally devoted to Akira, and serving his needs.
At one point, Akira lets slip to Koharu that he is taken with another beautiful woman and wants to get to know her better -- realizing then from her reaction that maybe this was not a good thing to share with the love-doll; he had always: "avoided thinking about her feelings towards him and how those feelings might have changed in the time they had spent together" -- and he clearly sense that there are some feeling there, especially on this subject.
Won over by Kyoko, Akira then is faced with two obstacles: the two other women in his life. He figures that at worst he can pay Chikako off -- leaving the bigger problem, Koharu: "if he was going to start a new life with Kyoko, then he had to remove all traces of Koharu from his surroundings". He comes up with an ... interesting way of trying to go about it, but things do not go according to his plan; the final turn then is not entirely surprising, but still effectively dramatic.
The various strands of Mistress Koharu run separately in part, as Tsujihara chronicles much of each of Akira's three relationships separately (as Akira also tries to keep them more or less separate) and not, initially, concurrently; dates are frequently mentioned, so that readers can piece together the different stages the various characters are at (notably, the before and after of Akira living with Koharu), but it can be difficult to follow in places.
Tsujihara often provides precise information -- about locations, for example, but also a variety of other details; much of this supporting material is relevant but can also be a challenge for readers to place (and in some cases one wonders the extent to which it is worth following, as in the precise locations and routes presented at times -- though in his afterword-Note translator Kalau Almony discusses at some length his efforts at tracing and in some cases physically following them ...). It can make for an odd reading experience, Tsujihara seeming to focus and expand on what can seem quite secondary, while, for example, not revealing more about what would seem more significant. Much is relevant, however, and utilized in later episodes and turns in the story, and part of the fun is also in recognizing these connections Tsujihara forges.
Mistress Koharu is certainly a rather odd novel -- though not in the way readers might have expected. Yes, it ultimately is very much about Akira's relationship with his love-doll -- but without Tsujihara harping all that much on it, in the obvious ways, along the way, and with the two (other) female characters more prominent presences and figures for most of the novel.
- M.A.Orthofer, 9 September 2025
Japanese author Tsujihara Noboru (辻原登) was born in 1945.
