Mistress Koharu



by

Tsujihara Noboru



Title: Mistress Koharu Author: Tsujihara Noboru Genre: Novel Written: 2022 (Eng. 2025) Length: 251 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Mistress Koharu - US Mistress Koharu - UK Mistress Koharu - Canada directly from : Honford Star Japanese title: 隠し女小春

Translated and with a Note by Kalau Almony

Our Assessment:

B : odd, but neatly structured and concceived



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Asian Rev. of Books . 18/8/2025 Mahika Dhar



From the Reviews :

"(T)he novel, leaning bizarre and absurdist, is still an insightful meditation on lust, power, and greed. (...) If it sounds like there’s a lot going on, then know that the reading experience reflects this chaos, though the disjointed style is clearly intentional. Just as one character’s story begins to gain momentum, the novel shifts away, seemingly uninterested in the thrill of action or resolution, and instead dwells in the slow, deliberate build-up toward a payoff. The narrative shifts and writing style are, by design, overwhelming. (...) Mistress Koharu, in its encyclopedic style and penchant for weirdness, is a thrilling read, even when the thrill is the reward for pages of textbook-style tangential information." - Mahika Dhar, Asian Review of Books

The complete review 's Review : The Koharu of the title isn't your usual kind of mistress, she is: "a life-sized love doll" that protagonist Yano Akira, a thirty-nine-year-old single man working in the editorial department of a large publishing house acquired. Akira -- a literature graduate -- named his sex-doll after the heroine of Chikamatsu's The Love Suicides at Amijima -- certainly an ... unusual choice. (Akira wrote his undergraduate thesis on Chikamatsu -- but, still ... this play ends with, yes, the love-suicide of Koharu and her lover.) As with much in this novel, such details resurface in other form at later points as, for example, Akira attends a performance of The Love Suicides at Amijima on a trip to Osaka near the end of the novel -- the first time he actually sees the play (though, of course, he has long been familiar with it). (As Tsujihara explains: "In bunraku theaters, each play only comes around once every few years, sometimes even taking over a decade to return", and they are only performed at specific times at the relevant Tokyo and Osaka theaters, so it is not extraordinary that Akira had not had the opportunity to see it previously; -- and so also when Akira goes to the theater in Osaka it can be argued that: "the fact that it happened to be this play was a coincidence of fate". (Ah, yes, playful fate .....))

Akira had been curious about 'love-dolls' for a while, and years earlier he had toured the showroom of Orient Industry, for example, but only in late 2014 did he find one to his liking, a Hungarian model, supposedly the work of: "the legendary doll-maker Giuseppe". (Creepily, when he was at Orient Industry, Akira had: "hoped for a doll with a similar, daintily featured face" to that of Lori Martin, who played Nancy Bowden in the 1962 version of Cape Fear -- at age fourteen .....)

At the beginning of Mistress Koharu, Akira has had his silicone companion for a year. He can unburden himself to her in bed -- "and Koharu, an excellent listener, would nod her head, give simple responses, and touch his body at just the right moments". He sleeps better now, spooning with her -- and: "he had completely stopped dreaming". Clearly, he has sexual relations with her, but not much is made -- or presented -- of this; she is simply a docile-seeming companion, always there for him, waiting at home, and so also: "Akira constantly felt that she was a perfect match for him".

Akira has also long been a regular at a bar, owned and run by Ukai Chikako; ever Friday after work Akira stopped by there. Chikako had tried to pick up Akira several times, without success, but then he does join her one night, and a closer if still only occasional relationship develops. Clearly, it doesn't offer everything Akira wants, as he only purchases Koharu after he has been involved with Chikako. And: Akira did not tell Chikako about Koharu. He thought that his monthly visits to Chikako's room to drown in a world of pleasure and his life with Koharu and the psychological relief she provided him were categorically different, and both were necessary for him to continue his life alone. Matters are complicated by the fact that a third woman insinuates herself into Akira's life, Akaneya Kyoko. She had sets her sights on Akira, but took her time before actually becoming part of his life. For quite a time, she's a veritable stalker, even moving to an apartment from which she can spy on Akira's; she even hires a detective agency to do a background check on him, giving her: "far more detailed information about Akira than she had ever imagined". She also visits Chikako's bar, as she slowly closes in on Akira -- eventually snaring him.

So, eventually, Akira is in three kinds of relationships -- though he is a bit hesitant at first about pursuing Kyoko, as: Akira was partly sincere in his belief that his relationships with Koharu, the love doll he had spent big bucks on, and Chikako, whom he left an envelope full of cash every time he visited, were, precisely to the extent that they were monetized, free from the complicated and messy feelings of love and romance and thus better for his mental health. Because of that, even though he found Kyoko absolutely magnetic, he did not want to go all in and take the initiative in their courtship. We learn details about the three figures in his life that Akira is not privy to. Chikako has had bad luck with men, and she once acted in a porn film -- and ... took care of things when a man who recognizes her from the film pursues her. Kyoko long stalked Akira -- and while she had toyed with the idea of revealing that to him once they're together, comes to realize that: "she was sure this was the one secret she would have to take to the grave". And Koharu ... Koharu proves to have a surprising independent streak, occasionally sneaking out of the apartment behind Akira's back. Indeed, she appears to have something of a mind of her own -- though she's certainly totally devoted to Akira, and serving his needs.

At one point, Akira lets slip to Koharu that he is taken with another beautiful woman and wants to get to know her better -- realizing then from her reaction that maybe this was not a good thing to share with the love-doll; he had always: "avoided thinking about her feelings towards him and how those feelings might have changed in the time they had spent together" -- and he clearly sense that there are some feeling there, especially on this subject.

Won over by Kyoko, Akira then is faced with two obstacles: the two other women in his life. He figures that at worst he can pay Chikako off -- leaving the bigger problem, Koharu: "if he was going to start a new life with Kyoko, then he had to remove all traces of Koharu from his surroundings". He comes up with an ... interesting way of trying to go about it, but things do not go according to his plan; the final turn then is not entirely surprising, but still effectively dramatic.

The various strands of Mistress Koharu run separately in part, as Tsujihara chronicles much of each of Akira's three relationships separately (as Akira also tries to keep them more or less separate) and not, initially, concurrently; dates are frequently mentioned, so that readers can piece together the different stages the various characters are at (notably, the before and after of Akira living with Koharu), but it can be difficult to follow in places.

Tsujihara often provides precise information -- about locations, for example, but also a variety of other details; much of this supporting material is relevant but can also be a challenge for readers to place (and in some cases one wonders the extent to which it is worth following, as in the precise locations and routes presented at times -- though in his afterword-Note translator Kalau Almony discusses at some length his efforts at tracing and in some cases physically following them ...). It can make for an odd reading experience, Tsujihara seeming to focus and expand on what can seem quite secondary, while, for example, not revealing more about what would seem more significant. Much is relevant, however, and utilized in later episodes and turns in the story, and part of the fun is also in recognizing these connections Tsujihara forges.

Mistress Koharu is certainly a rather odd novel -- though not in the way readers might have expected. Yes, it ultimately is very much about Akira's relationship with his love-doll -- but without Tsujihara harping all that much on it, in the obvious ways, along the way, and with the two (other) female characters more prominent presences and figures for most of the novel.

: Mistress Koharu: Honford Star publicity page

文藝春秋 publicity page

Orient Industry - company site Reviews: Asian Review of Books

About the Author : Japanese author Tsujihara Noboru (辻原登) was born in 1945. - Return to top of the page - © 2025 the complete review



