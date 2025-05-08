

the complete review - fiction

Sympathy Tower Tokyo



by

Qudan Rie



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 東京都同情塔

Translated by Jesse Kirkwood

Awarded the Akutagawa Prize, 2023 (II)

Our Assessment:



B+ : pulls in too many directions, but interesting approach(es)

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Asian Rev. of Books . 30/7/2025 Peter Gordon Frankfurter Rundschau . 8/5/2025 Martin Oehlen NZZ . 2/6/2025 Daniela Tan

From the Reviews :

"This focus on language, the nature of received wisdom and the role and effects of technology carry through into Qudan’s Akutagawa-Prize winning Sympathy Tower Tokyo . At twice the length, it is a more substantial work, but still hardly long enough to deal with all the ideas bubbling within it." - Peter Gordon, Asian Review of Books





. At twice the length, it is a more substantial work, but still hardly long enough to deal with all the ideas bubbling within it." - "Überhaupt spielt die Sprache eine tragende Rolle in diesem entspannt schillernden Text. (...) Tokyo Sympathy Tower punktet nicht mit einem ausgefuchsten Plot. Der Roman bietet kein Actionfeuerwerk, sondern Reflexion. Seinen kontemplativen Reiz bezieht er aus der originellen Verbindung von Architektur und Philosophie, von Sprache und Identität. Rie Qudan wirft einen Blick in die Zukunft, bei dem noch nicht feststeht, ob es sich um eine Utopie oder eine Dystopie handelt." - Martin Oehlen, Frankfurter Rundschau





punktet nicht mit einem ausgefuchsten Plot. Der Roman bietet kein Actionfeuerwerk, sondern Reflexion. Seinen kontemplativen Reiz bezieht er aus der originellen Verbindung von Architektur und Philosophie, von Sprache und Identität. Rie Qudan wirft einen Blick in die Zukunft, bei dem noch nicht feststeht, ob es sich um eine Utopie oder eine Dystopie handelt." - "Die im deutschen Sprachraum noch unbekannte japanische Autorin illustriert die Einleitung mit einem Bild, das man auf der ganzen Welt kennt: dem Turmbau zu Babel, umgeben vom Stimmengewirr der Menschen, die einander nicht mehr verstehen. Die gemeinsame Sprache ist ihnen abhandengekommen, ebenso die Bereitschaft, einander zuzuhören. Das Nachdenken über Sprache und ihre Wirkungsweise in der Gesellschaft ist Programm in diesem hochaktuellen Roman" - Daniela Tan, Neue Zürcher Zeitung

The complete review 's Review :

Sympathy Tower Tokyo is set in the near future -- ending in 2030, when the tower of the title has been completed and is already in use --, in a slightly alternate reality, already earlier diverging some from the one we are familiar with, notably in Zaha Hadid's planned (for the 2020 Olympics) new Tokyo National Stadium plans actually having been realized (and not, as was actually the case, having been canceled (already in 2015)).

Several characters come to voice in Sympathy Tower Tokyo, albeit in different forms, with architect Sara Machina and the much younger man she has a relationship with for a time, Takt, presenting more traditional first-person accounts while there is also a book excerpt -- Masaki Seto's 2026 'Foreword to the Special Edition' of his Homo Miserabilis: The New Subjects of our Sympathy -- as well as the August, 2030 article 'Between Sympathy Tower Tokyo and Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō: Inside Japan's "Prison" Tower', by Max Klein (a self-admitted: "third-rate journalist"). Some of the characters also turn to the ChatGPT-like chatbot, AI-built -- to translate Klein's article ("into natural Japanese", Takt prompts), for example, but with Sara, in particular, also engaging with it to get information or simply using it as a kind of sounding board.

(Note that there was some to-do when, upon winning the Akutagawa Prize, Qudan admitted to using generative AI for some of the novel -- five per cent, she said at the time, though apparently the AI-sections are limited to ... the responses given by the AI-built when Sara engages with it (which seems an appropriate-enough use). The 'issue' of the author's use of generative AI seems, at best, something of a rather overblown (and, beyond the actual passages in question, quite uninteresting) red herring.)

Sara enters and then wins the competition to design a novel sort of penal facility -- a prison, to be built as a huge tower (it winds up being seventy-one storeys tall, making it: "the third-tallest building in Tokyo"), built in the Gyoen gardens ("one of the most hallowed and verdant plots of land in Tokyo") next to Hadid's grand stadium, with Sara suggesting: "imagine that the National Stadium, and Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō -- or, to put it another way, Zaha Hadid and Sara Machina -- are a parent and child who closely resemble one another". Throughout, however, Sara has her doubts about the project, specifically two facets of it: its purpose (and the premise behind it), as well as what it is to be called.

The tower is to be a new kind of prison -- whereby, more importantly, the imprisoned criminals are to be seen and treated differently, understood to be 'Homo Miserabilis' rather than criminals and convicts, an idea promulgated by self-styled 'happiness scholar' Masaki Seto. His thesis is that people who have avoided becoming 'criminal' have done so simply because they had the good fortune: "to be born into an environment capable of fostering goodness", while those who become criminals should, in fact, be seen, as victims, their circumstance leading them to their criminal acts; the original dream Seto had was of convicts: "relocated from their prison to a luxurious high-rise apartment building in central Tokyo, where they led a utopian existence". The tower is to be a tranquil safe harbor -- where, for example: "all language of comparison is forbidden" (and: "Social media is the ultimate form of comparison, which is why we prohibit its use"). And the tower does then become an idyllic sort of place, more sanctuary and retreat (also from the real world ...) than prison -- with those jailed there then not even wanting to leave once they have completed their sentences. (A nice touch is that Seto was inspired by the building of the National Stadium, with Seto saying that if it had never been completed he would never have been able to finish his book (and, presumably, his 'Homo Miserabilis'-thesis would never have caught on) -- as in real life Zaha Hadid's version of the stadium was, of course, in fact never built .....)

Language plays a very significant role in the novel -- as suggested already by Qudan's opening lines, where Sara worries:

It would be Babel all over again. Sympathy Tower Tokyo would throw our language into disarray; it would tear the world apart. Not because, dizzy with our architectural prowess, we had reached too close to heaven and enraged the gods, but because we had begun to abuse language, to bend and stretch and break it as we each saw fit, so that before long no one could understand what anyone else was saying.

One: Words must only be used to make yourself and others happy.

Two: All words which do not make yourself and others happy must be forgotten.

'If they called it Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō, I'd be happy to design it,' she said, suddenly changing the subject as she mopped up the oil from her spaghetti aglio e olio with a piece of bread. She spoke as though the connection with everything else she'd been saying was perfectly clear and I'd simply failed to recognize it. 'It's the insistence on having the English word "sympathy" in there that bothers me. I mean, at this rate, what's going to be left of the Japanese people ? Hang on, does that make me sound like a nationalist ? The thing is, I can see the future ... One where they abandon their own language and stop being Japanese altogether.

- M.A.Orthofer, 4 August 2025

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Qudan Rie (九段理江) was born in 1990.

