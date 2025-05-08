|
Sympathy Tower Tokyo
Our Assessment:
B+ : pulls in too many directions, but interesting approach(es)
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Sympathy Tower Tokyo is set in the near future -- ending in 2030, when the tower of the title has been completed and is already in use --, in a slightly alternate reality, already earlier diverging some from the one we are familiar with, notably in Zaha Hadid's planned (for the 2020 Olympics) new Tokyo National Stadium plans actually having been realized (and not, as was actually the case, having been canceled (already in 2015)).
It would be Babel all over again. Sympathy Tower Tokyo would throw our language into disarray; it would tear the world apart. Not because, dizzy with our architectural prowess, we had reached too close to heaven and enraged the gods, but because we had begun to abuse language, to bend and stretch and break it as we each saw fit, so that before long no one could understand what anyone else was saying.In the completed tower, not only is social media banned but, as Seto reminds all the Miserabilis when they first move in, the most important rules of living here are:
One: Words must only be used to make yourself and others happy.(The new residents have all signed a consent form to that effect.)
Such a diminishment of language is of course also problematic.
Sara is convinced that: "words determine our reality", and she struggles greatly with a variety of linguistic issues in the novel. Among the most prominent is that of what the tower is called and known as.
Translator Jesse Kirkwood includes a Note at the beginning of the novel, explaining how Japanese writing uses kanji ("characters originally borrowed from the Chinese") as well as two phonetic scripts, hiragana and katakana, whereby the latter: "is primarily used for writing foreign words, names, onomatopoeia and scientific terms". Sara rails against the katakanaization of Japanese -- amusingly, she can't even neatly write the simple strokes, as: "Whenever I tried to write them my loathing twisted them out of shape". There's even a page of examples of kanji-terms that have been replaced by foreign and phonetic ones, written in katakana, such as: 外国人労働者 ('gaikokujin rōdōsha') being replaced by フォーリン・ワーカーズ ("fōrin wākāzu"; 'foreign workers') -- whereby the most intriguing is the final entry, which might slip by readers in the English: 犯罪者 ('hanzaisha') becoming ホモミゼラビリス ("homo mizerabirisu"), presented as: "'Homo Miserabilis', formerly 'criminal'" (the point being that the kanji 犯罪者 does literally mean 'criminal' but has now been replaced by a completely different concept (unlike, or at least to a much greater extent than, the other examples presented here)).
For Sara this is all part of her concern that it seems that: "the Japanese people are trying to abandon their own language" -- with the naming of the tower a prime example. The Stakeholders -- the powers that be -- decided to call the project 'Sympathy Tower Tokyo', written in katakana as: シンパシータワートーキョー. This rubs Sara in all the wrong ways. It's Takt who comes up with the (final touch to the) alternative that she can embrace: Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō -- written with kanji, as: 東京都同情塔. That, Sara can get on board with:
'If they called it Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō, I'd be happy to design it,' she said, suddenly changing the subject as she mopped up the oil from her spaghetti aglio e olio with a piece of bread. She spoke as though the connection with everything else she'd been saying was perfectly clear and I'd simply failed to recognize it. 'It's the insistence on having the English word "sympathy" in there that bothers me. I mean, at this rate, what's going to be left of the Japanese people ? Hang on, does that make me sound like a nationalist ? The thing is, I can see the future ... One where they abandon their own language and stop being Japanese altogether.(It is perhaps worth noting that the original Japanese title of the novel is the kanji-version, 東京都同情塔, and while the French, German, and Italian translations have stuck with that (though in literal English translation ...), 'Tokyo Sympathy Tower', the English-language editions of the book have adopted the katakana version, Sympathy Tower Tokyo .....)
Takt cleverly suggests that Sara should simply go around everywhere referring to it as 'Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō', believing that: "If Tōkyō-to Dōjō-tō is a more fitting name than Sympathy Tower, it'll stick" (as in fact it does, becoming: "the name by which the tower has come to be popularly known").
AI also comes into play some: as noted, characters use (and try to use) a generative AI -- whereby Qudan places her story in a world: "thirty years into the twenty-first century, with the majority of jobs replaced by AI". Yet despite their -- and author Qudan -- turning to it some, it falls short for them. Takt finds an AI text to be: "a model answer, an aggregate of the average hopes and desires of everyone in the world that contained as little criticism of anything as possible"; he even: "began to feel something like sympathy for the chatbot. The poor thing, condemned to an empty life of endlessly spewing out the language it was told to spew, without ever understanding what this cut-and-paste patchwork of other people's words meant or who it was for". And when Takt tries to write about his experiences and Sara, feeding his stories into AI-built, the results are disappointing: "The censor in my head tells me it isn't a biography, just a load of words. No form, no texture, nothing but fucking text". He continues to believe in text that's: "unmistakeably the work of a human, something AI could never replicate".
The relationships in the novel are also of interest, with only a few characters figuring at all prominently in the text. One reason Sara engages with the chatbot would seem to be her inability to maintain human connections. She picks up pretty-boy Takt, fifteen years her junior, -- taken by his good looks -- but that also doesn't last, and when she grants an interview to journalist Max Klein she literally can't stand the smell of him. (Max is literally the dirty foreigner, passionate about Japan, and twice falling for Japanese women, but: "I think both Naomi and Kyoko dumped me because of how bad I smelt".) Sara winds up holed up in a hotel, avoiding pretty much any human contact; she can't accept her accomplishment as the triumph it seems to be (though there are certainly enough people who condemn her for what she did as well).
Crime, and how criminals are treated, is also part of the story -- not least because Sara still struggles with a trauma from her youth which she has never been able to come to any sort of proper terms with; tellingly, too, language was part of the issue: even though she told people, they chose to interpret events differently: she "lacked the words to make people see that he'd raped her, and so the accepted truth became that he hadn't". Takt also has connections to what was considered and judged a crime -- and he winds up in the tower (as an employee, not an inmate -- though the difference is small).
Sara tells journalist Max that she believes: "there isn't all that much difference between being understood and being misunderstood". It's not just the uncertainty and ambiguity of language (and writing systems) that are the problem, but they play a significant role. Beyond that, however, the crystal-clear also remains elusive -- as happiness scholar Masaki Seto, so sure of himself and his beautiful idea, also comes to learn .....
Qudan tries to do quite a bit in Sympathy Tower Tokyo -- including in using different forms (a book foreword, e-mail, an article, along with more conventional narration -- and, of course, some AI-exchanges) --, stretching her story quite far and wide in rather limited space. But part of her point is how difficult it is to find clarity, or come up with a completely convincing explanation or answer (to many things), and that certainly comes across. It makes for an engaging and thought-provoking text -- under-developed in parts (especially also regarding some of the issues she raises), but still with a lot there.
- M.A.Orthofer, 4 August 2025
Japanese author Qudan Rie (九段理江) was born in 1990.
