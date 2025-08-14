

Swallows



by

Kirino Natsuo



Title: Swallows Author: Kirino Natsuo Genre: Novel Written: 2022 (Eng. 2025) Length: 334 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Swallows - US Swallows - UK Swallows - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US) Japanese title: 燕は戻ってこない

Translated by Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda

Our Assessment:

B : interesting slice of aspects of contemporary Japanese life See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 14/8/2025 Catherine Taylor



From the Reviews :

"Despite its subject and the ethical issues it inevitably raises, Swallows (...) is no heavy read but skilfully light in tone, a quality Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda captures in her translation. Its events unfold swiftly and dramatically, at times even farcically. (...) This is a book about transactions, about business, and how far these terms can be used when it comes down to essentially hiring out a womb. (...) Kirino somersaults her way to a suspenseful conclusion in a dazzling and troubling feminist page-turner." - Catherine Taylor, Financial Times

The complete review 's Review : In Swallows Motoi Kusaoke -- a former ballet dancer who now teaches in the studio he runs with his mother, Chimiko -- and his (second) wife Yuko, a freelance illustrator, turn to Planté, an: "American assisted-reproductive-technology clinic" and its Japanese agent, Kaoru Aonuma, for help in conceiving and having a child. The novel's main character is Riki Ōishi, a twenty-nine-year-old temp worker from Hokkaido who struggles to get by in Tokyo and who applies to Planté to be an egg-donor but then is offered the opportunity to be a surrogate mother for Motoi and Yuko (not least because she apparently resembles Yuko).

The Japanese (cultural and legal) setting means that Swallows treats this subject-matter differently than would be the case in the United States or Europe. Despite Japan's fertility rate collapse (to 1.15 (which is ... not good) in 2024 (e.g.)), 'assisted-reproductive-technology' has not only not been widely embraced but remains difficult to access (hence the involvement of an American company here). As Riki is told, since egg extractions can not be performed in Japan itself, any potential donor has to go overseas to undergo the procedure -- entailing a stay of a few weeks abroad (on the one hand: a selling point -- Thai vacation ! -- on the other: meaning she'd probably lose her temp job because of such a long absence). As to surrogacy, that presents other problems -- including that: "In Japan, it was illegal to undergo artificial insemination with anyone but the person you were legally married to" --, so when Riki agrees to bear Motoi's child Motoi and Yuko divorce (!) and Riki becomes Motoi's wife. Sure: "If everything went according to plan, Riki would hand the child over to Motoi, they would get divorced, and then Motoi and Yuko would get remarried", but still .....

(Motoi -- or rather his mother -- is willing to spend big to get a kid, but one also has to wonder about the general level of information as well as the prenatal care available in Japan, and to Riki, who is left worried about the "physical consequences" of giving birth, especially once she learns she'll be having twins, wondering: Would her belly rupture ? Would her vagina be okay ? And even if her belly didn't rupture, would it go back to normal after the birth ? Would her uterus stretch ? Asn if, by chance, she wanted to have her own children later on, would she be able to give birth when the time came ? Dear god, somebody reässure that poor girl, and give her some idea of what she is (and isn't) in for .....)

Riki hasn't been very sexually active and has only had sex with three men, but she has been pregnant -- a requirement to be a surrogate --, though she had an abortion.

Mutoi is forty-three and Yuko is a year older than him; they had long tried to have children, but without success: Yuko had experienced multiple miscarriages, and each time she'd had to undergo a dilation and curettage. When they were told she was infertile, they had tried fertility treatments. They'd done IVF ten times, but it never worked. Because of her previous surgeries, Yuko had something called "uterine factor infertility": besides having eggs that were now too old, she had an irregularly shaped uterus. This had all been a shock to her. Perhaps at the time, but Kirino doesn't show many marks of emotional wear and tear on her. In any case, it's Motoi that is really pushing their having a kid -- his kid, too, which is a reason they had had opted against adoption.

As Motoi notes: "besides being young, Riki had pretty much nothing going for her" (and, at twenty-nine, she's no spring chicken anymore, either). Riki would hardly disagree: What did Riki's life consist of ? Dissatisfaction with her job, having an inferiority complex, feeling bad about not having money, and being lonely because no one understood her. She has to think about every yen she spends, and knows there's no getting ahead in her temp-job; she doesn't see any way out, or much of a future: Even if she did get married, it would obviously be to someone who was just as poor as she was. And if she had a kid with someone like that, it'd be over for them. So the possibility of being a surrogate does look like a way out: it would mean a lot of money. Riki vacillates but then decides to go ahead with it -- though heart and head aren't completely in it. So also while she's trying to get pregnant -- it doesn't take, immediately -- she sleeps with not one but two men .....

She does get pregnant -- but the doubts continue. Motoi can come across as too controlling, and Yuko has some doubts too. Only the (grand)mothers are fully on board: Chimiko perfectly happy to pay for being able to continue the family line, while Riki's mother, though bothered that Riki got married without telling the family (with Riki almost immediately adding, when she breaks the news, that she doesn't think it'll work out and that she expects to divorce her new husband soon), is fine with that as long as Riki gets a kid out of it: "As long as you have a child, everything else will work out". (Riki isn't exactly estranged from her family, but she sure doesn't stay in close touch with them; she's immensely relieved to be far from Hokkaido: "There's nothing there. It's a big wasteland", and she doesn't keep them very up-to-date once she does get pregnant).

Several supporting characters also struggle with getting by -- and with the question of the role of sex in their lives. Riki's friend and co-worker Teru had gone to college, but wound up heavily indebted; she also couldn't land anything better than a hospital temp job, like Riki, and: "did sex work on the side several days a week" to make ends meet. She has a boyfriend, but he's also destitute. Teru also points Riki in the direction of Daiki, a 'therapist' cum escort and masseur, willing to go the extra mile ("Daiki had put his penis in her vagina") who is also struggling to get by. And there's also Yuko's friend Ririko, a successful shunga artist who: "identified as a misandrist and a virgin, but was obsessed with the idea of sex between men and women, to the point that that was all she drew". When Riki is pregnant she comes to live with Ririko, and works as her assistant.

Much is made of the transactional nature of much that happens here. Riki signs a contract, and she is being paid for specific services -- just as she also pays Daiki for his. If not the kind of sex work Teru does, Riki is nevertheless leasing out her body, under specific terms. Complicating matters is that she is expected to give the child -- which then turns out to be two children -- up and give up all her rights to see them, despite the fact that not only did she carry them but she is also the biological mother, since it was her eggs that were fertilized.

As is summed up at one point in an exchange between Riki and Daiki: "But, yeah, in the end I guess it's a question of how much the client is allowed to control your behavior as a vendor."

"Am I a vendor ?"

"Of course."

"What exactly am I selling ?"

"Childbirth, of course." Swallows is filled with uncertainty -- everyone has doubts about pretty much everything. Sure, Yuko tells Riki: "Things will work out in the end" -- but even as she says that she's not really sure, "her mind flitting between different scenarios", pretty much par for the course here. At times, it can border on the absurd, as when Riki is considering having an abortion, and Yuko tells her: I'm not a Christian or a moralist or anything like that, but you've been through so much, I think you should just have them. I know I have no right to talk, since I couldn't even get pregnant, but giving birth is just one option among many, so why not give it a try ? Which is certainly one way of looking at it ......

And, of course, there's always the question of the money involved .....

Late on, Riki finds: "Things had really taken an unexpected turn", but it's hardly the first time: Swallows spins all around with quite a few unexpected turns. The foreignness, for non-Japanese readers, also adds to the curious appeal of the novel, not least in seeing the attitudes towards marriage and family lines (and registers). (Oddly, parenthood itself, and what it means and is like to have children, remains largely under-explored.) Kirino's characters -- while having their doubts, all the time -- are also appealingly direct; coupled with the traditional decorum they all mostly maintain it makes for interesting if odd dynamics.

Swallows is yet another recent Japanese novel that takes on the -- obviously currently very fraught -- subject of having children (and specifically of having them in this particular society, with its particular expectations and conventions). It moves quite quickly, occasionally feeling rushed, and doesn't really offer enough insight into its major characters -- but then they are meant to (arguably very realistically) be very uncertain about what they're doing ..... If quite a bit here doesn't seem entirely credible, with its interesting cast of characters and some decent twists Swallows is an engaging read.

About the Author : Japanese author Kirino Natsuo (桐野夏生; actually: Hashioka Mariko) was born in 1951. - Return to top of the page - © 2025 the complete review



