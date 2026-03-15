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Sisters in Yellow



by

Kawakami Mieko



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Japanese title: 黄色い家

Translated by Laurel Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio

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Our Assessment:



B : solid read, but frustrating in a number of ways

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Boston Globe . 11/3/2026 Cory Oldweiler The Japan Times . 17/3/2026 Thu-Huong Ha Neue Zürcher Zeitung . 15/9/2025 Judith Leister The NY Times Book Rev. . 16/3/2026 Dwight Garner Die Welt . 12/8/2025 Peter Praschl

From the Reviews :

"Roughly the first half of Sisters in Yellow epitomizes what makes Kawakami’s writing so great, melding incisive social commentary with a cast of memorable, scrappy, put-upon young people. But an abrupt tonal shift late in the novel, something seemingly endemic to all Kawakami’s work, results in the protagonist evincing a rather dizzying change in temperament and the narrative meandering its way through fits and starts toward a disappointingly rote dénouement. (...) Given the novel’s many lengthy narrative tangents, I wish more time had been devoted to exploring how Hana so quickly goes from naif balking at the very concept of using an ATM to abusive paranoiac demanding more and more risk. Overall, though, I will take a novel like this any day over a meticulously planned, overly predictable thriller." - Cory Oldweiler, Boston Globe





epitomizes what makes Kawakami’s writing so great, melding incisive social commentary with a cast of memorable, scrappy, put-upon young people. But an abrupt tonal shift late in the novel, something seemingly endemic to all Kawakami’s work, results in the protagonist evincing a rather dizzying change in temperament and the narrative meandering its way through fits and starts toward a disappointingly rote dénouement. (...) Given the novel’s many lengthy narrative tangents, I wish more time had been devoted to exploring how Hana so quickly goes from naif balking at the very concept of using an ATM to abusive paranoiac demanding more and more risk. Overall, though, I will take a novel like this any day over a meticulously planned, overly predictable thriller." - " Sisters in Yellow is a high-energy, pulpy new novel (.....) The author’s winding, clause-filled sentences, sometimes difficult to parse in their original, are florid in Japanese but fluid in English, translated by Laurel Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio. (...) Sisters in Yellow is essentially a story about children who are surrounded by inept adults, who do not feel safe in a world in which no one is really in charge. (...) Though it’s tempting to read the novel for its commentary on post-bubble, pre-Y2K Japanese society, to me it has more in common with movies like “Uncut Gems” or “Goodfellas,” movies lubricated by something between desperation and greed." - Thu-Huong Ha, The Japan Times





is a high-energy, pulpy new novel (.....) The author’s winding, clause-filled sentences, sometimes difficult to parse in their original, are florid in Japanese but fluid in English, translated by Laurel Taylor and Hitomi Yoshio. (...) is essentially a story about children who are surrounded by inept adults, who do not feel safe in a world in which no one is really in charge. (...) Though it’s tempting to read the novel for its commentary on post-bubble, pre-Y2K Japanese society, to me it has more in common with movies like “Uncut Gems” or “Goodfellas,” movies lubricated by something between desperation and greed." - "(I)n diesem Buch ist alles prekär: das Selbstbewusstsein der Frauen, der Zusammenhalt der Gesellschaft, die ganze Existenz. Von den weiblichen Charakteren weiss keine, auch Hana nicht, wohin mit sich. Männer sind nur schemenhaft präsent, als Väter, Boyfriends oder Sugar-Daddys. (...) All dies erzählt Kawakami im Plauderton eines Gesellschaftsromans. Ihre Charaktere entwickelt sie durch die leicht unscharfe Brille von Hanas Wahrnehmung, hauptsächlich mittels beiläufiger Dialoge. (...) Vieles bleibt in Das gelbe Haus bis zum Schluss im Unklaren, wird meisterhaft in der Schwebe gelassen." - Judith Leister, Neue Zürcher Zeitung





bis zum Schluss im Unklaren, wird meisterhaft in der Schwebe gelassen." - "(G)ritty, noirish, almost Richard Price-like (.....) Kawakami’s novels are not unlike Theodore Dreiser’s in their realism, and at 429 pages, Sisters in Yellow is Dreiserian in its sprawl. The book displays a gift for confident, if rambling, storytelling, and the details pile up convincingly. Yet the novel refused to come alive in my hands. I never felt lucky to be reading it -- the ultimate test of a novel, I suppose. Kawakami’s work, at least in translation, does not have much to offer on a sentence level. Texture, depth and grainy intellection are absent. The sentences swim and skim like surface bugs. (...) This novel drowns in thesis statements, but more than a few hit home" - Dwight Garner, The New York Times Book Review





is Dreiserian in its sprawl. The book displays a gift for confident, if rambling, storytelling, and the details pile up convincingly. Yet the novel refused to come alive in my hands. I never felt to be reading it -- the ultimate test of a novel, I suppose. Kawakami’s work, at least in translation, does not have much to offer on a sentence level. Texture, depth and grainy intellection are absent. The sentences swim and skim like surface bugs. (...) This novel drowns in thesis statements, but more than a few hit home" - "Immer wieder merkt man dem Buch an, dass es ursprünglich als Fortsetzungsroman in der Tageszeitung Yomiuri Shimbun erschien. Es hat einen episodischen Atem, Cliffhanger, Kapitel, die eher wie Nebel sind, andere wie Messer. Und während man dem Abdriften von Kawakamis Heldinnen folgt, erfährt man unendlich viel über ein Japan, von dem man nicht so viel hört. (...) Vielleicht liegt es an dieser Glaubwürdigkeit, dass Kawakami vor allem jungen Leserinnen so viel bedeutet. (...) Das gelbe Haus ist kein Buch, das alles auflöst, kein Thriller mit sauberem Ende. Eher eine Sammlung von Brüchen, Versuchen, zarten Momenten, ein Roman über das Bilden von Schwesternschaften und Ersatzfamilien und deren Auseinanderbrechen, weil das Leben sich leider nicht zwingen lässt. Vielmehr hat Das gelbe Haus etwas, an dem man sich festhalten kann: Hoffnung, dass Menschen sich so etwas wie ein Zuhause bauen können, wenn sie sich zusammentun." - Peter Praschl, Die Welt

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Sisters in Yellow is narrated by forty-year-old Hana Ito, opening with her coming across a name familiar to her -- that of Kimiko Yoshikawa -- in an article online in 2020, leading her to recounting experiences from some twenty years earlier, beginning with when she was just a teenager and first encountered Kimiko. Sixty-year-old Kimiko has now been arrested, for confining a woman in her twenties in her apartment for over a year, and Hana is worried that she might be drawn into the police investigation because of her relationship with Kimiko decades earlier. She mentions having: "changed my phone number and cut my old ties in the hopes that no one would find me" and that she lived with Kimiko and a Ran Kato and Momoko Tamamori for a while -- and that she doesn't know what has become of the latter two. She feels very guilty about something, and sums up ominously:

The three of us had been young, and we'd been acting under Kimiko's orders. But then what about Kotomi ? Whose fault was it that she was dead ?

I wanted to leave home as soon as I graduated from high school, so I spent all my time working to save up money. If I wasn't at school or at the bathhouse or sleeping, I spent every second I had working at a family restaurant by the station.

Yellow's our lucky color. Have you ever heard of feng shui ? The way it works is, if you put yellow things in the west, like knickknacks and decorations and stuff, you get this boost of good luck with all your finances. Plus, Kimiko has the kanji for yellow in her name, and lemons are yellow, too, right ? It's a super powerful color.

Yellow was how this all started. I met Kimiko, who had yellow in her name, and she was the first one who'd taught me about yellow bringing fortune, and that was how I was able to leave Higashimurayama and find my own place, my own life.

I'd never had a bank account, and I didn't have an ID either. Kimiko said she'd forgotten the PIN to her bank account, and she'd lost her family seal, too. So the bank wasn't an option.

From my monthly earnings, I took only enough for rent, utilities, and food and saved the rest of what I made in the navy box in the attic. In that murky space, the money waited. When no one was around, I'd hold it softly in both hands, feeling it, its weight, and when I was holding it, it waited within me, invisible as numbers. No matter how often I looked at it, my money never moved. Its stillness calmed me. The thought of it unshrinking, unmoving, here, secret from everybody, working silently towards my goal, made something within me loosen.

Money gives you time. Time to think. Time to sleep. Time to get sick. Time to wait.

What did I hope to find in money ? Well ... for me, it wasn't the money itself. It as ... a house, a home.

Around the square kotatsu we settled, one to a side, our legs under the blanket, toasted by the heater. We fit so neatly that I felt like we hadn't chosen to be here of our own free will, but that each of us was part of something larger -- a single creature, the four of us and this house, each with our own parts to play.

"We can make it like none of it ever happened," Momoko said. "Because nobody knows. The second we're out, that's the end of it."

And then we went back to how we'd always been. The only thing that had changed was that I was no longer a teenager, and my mother's hostess friends didn't come by anymore.

How did people go on living ? [...] How did they do it ? I knew they had honest jobs, earned honest money. But what I didn't understand was how they'd first obtained the qualifications to live with that honesty. How had they made it to that side ? I wanted someone to tell me.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 March 2026

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:

See Index of Japanese literature

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About the Author :

Japanese author Kawakami Mieko (川上未映子) was born in 1976.

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