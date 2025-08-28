

Marshland



by

Kaga Otohiko



Title: Marshland Author: Kaga Otohiko Genre: Novel Written: 1985 (Eng. 2024) Length: 831 pages Original in: Japanese Availability: Marshland - US Marshland - UK Marshland - Canada from : Bookshop.org (US) directly from : Dalkey Archive Press Japanese title: 湿原

Translated by Albert Novick

Our Assessment:

B+ : impressive, expansive; a solid critique of the Japanese justice system (with a decent little love-story angle as well) See our review for fuller assessment.



The complete review 's Review : Marshland is a large-scale, intricate novel, patiently -- if at times also roundaboutly -- built up by author Kaga. It begins in the late 1960s, when its protagonist, Atsuo Yukimori, is forty-nine-years-old and working as the shop foreman at an automobile repair-shop, Fukawa Motors. Atsuo lives and works in Tokyo, but the marshland of the title refers (among other things) to where his family came from, and to where he regularly journeys: Nemuro, on one of the tips of Hokkaido, with its extensive marshes -- whereby: "Atsuo knew well that the marsh is not really land at all". Atsuo also knows that he must tread carefully there: if he made a misstep in the marshland: "The viscous peat would only suck in his legs as he moved, making him sink inexorably into the bottomless mire" -- foreshadowing his destiny, the trajectory of which Kaga then slowly sets forth. Unsurprisingly, eventually Atsuo will find himself at a point when he comes to realize: "I am stuck in the ooze of a bottomless marsh".

Atsuo is a reformed criminal. He was jailed both by the military, during the Second World War, -- for desertion (though not until after he had seen a considerable amount of action, killing his fair share of the enemy) -- as well as afterwards, several times, as a common criminal: as he sums up at one point: "How do I describe the life I have led ? War, thievery, prison stretch after prison stretch". But he has gone to great lengths to stay on the straight and narrow for several years now. When he goes to work, he dresses in an expensive suit and silk tie and could pass for a corporate executive, and while he changes into work clothes at work he bought five uniforms on his own dime, in addition to the two company-issued ones, so that he could always have a clean one: "He couldn't be comfortable if he didn't start the day with a clean, freshly ironed uniform. It was bound to become soiled over the course of working, but starting off completely clean in the morning was his rule". He had also taken up ice-skating after he got out of jail -- figure-skating, unlike the speed-skating that he had grown up with in Hokkaido -- regularly taking lessons for the past four years.

It is through skating that Atsuo knows Wakako Ikéhata, who started taking lessons at the same time as him and whom he regularly sees at the rink. She is half his age -- only twenty-four -- and a student at a private university; she is also the daughter of a prominent professor of law, Kotaro Ikéhata -- and she's been institutionalized, in a mental hospital, twice. Wakako has a boyfriend of sorts, a former student of her father's, Makihiko Moriya -- admitting to Atsuo: "He's my boyfriend. We've slept together. But he isn't a lover".

Makihiko is the student-founder of the recently-formed -- in April, 1967 -- Q.Sect, one of the many revolutionary student groups that were springing up around this time, and one active in the protests that soon exploded and form the background of the early parts of the novel. Makihiko had: "dedicated himself to realizing his ideal of abolishing nation-states by forming a new sect with a mission of armed revolution to that end" -- and Wakako went along with him, though apparently more as a curious hanger-on than for any ideological reasons.

Another volatile youngster in the mix is Atsuo's nephew, Yukichi Jinnai, the second son of Atsuo's sister, Suéko. The family hadn't been able to afford for him to go to high school -- as had also been the case for Atsuo --and, after he had gotten into trouble back home in Hokkaido, Atsuo had organized a job for Yukichi at Fukawa Motors -- neglecting to mention Yukichi's own police record ..... While he is a talented enough worker, Yukichi is a poor fit in the company, with things beginning to come to a head at the beginning of the novel when a significant amount of money has gone missing and Yukichi looking like the prime suspect. Atsuo doesn't believe Yukichi is responsible, but he can see that his nephew is a a loose cannon -- eager, for example, to participate in the increasingly violent student protests because: "I want to see what it's like to go berserk". Yukichi is a little fascist -- believing: "We've got to build up real armed forces -- army, navy, air force, with state-of-the-art weaponry -- and use it to kill off all the opposition. Then we have power" --, so radically and militantly rightist that he can -- at least for now -- make common cause with the Q.Sect; as he would later explain: For myself, I am devoted to the philosophies of Ikki Kita and Hitler, and cannot go along with the Marxist line of simultaneous world revolution followed by Q.Sect, but I strongly believe in the goal of destroying present-day Japan and installing a completely new system. That was where I could see eye to eye with the Q.Sect members. (As translator Albert Novick points out in his Endnotes, Yukichi: "wants to replace the SDF [Japan's Self-Defense Forces] with an unbeatable military as a matter of principle, apart from concern about aggression from abroad. His mindset aligns with a world-famous literary virtuoso of the time, Yukio Mishima, who considered it humiliating to have a constitution that pledges non-aggression".]

The student protests heat up, and when it begins to look like the students will follow through on setting up 'liberated zones' in Kanda -- a neighborhood with many universities, as well as the locale of Fukawa Motors -- Yukichi convinces his uncle and the other at the shop to barricade the entrance, to keep students and police off the premises. Their boss isn't fully on board, arguing: "If you can't guarantee you'll keep them out, it's better not doing anything" -- and when things do go wrong, and then, a few weeks later, the gas station's whole monthly proceeds go missing (along with Yukichi), Fukawa fires Atsuo, on 11 February 1969. Fukawa offers to let Atsuo stay on until the next month's payday, but Atsuo opts to pack his things and leave immediately.

Atsuo has some savings, and thinks he can get by well enough for a while. He also hooks up with Wakako -- "This is someone who would accept me for who I am", Wakako recognizes. Their relationship quickly grows intimate, and Atsuo takes her up to Hokkaido for a get-away; they enjoy their time together -- but the specter of events in Tokyo linger, specifically of a bombing that happened on a train on the afternoon of 11 February, "causing the deaths of two passengers and slight to serious injury to twenty-eight passengers". Atsuo and Wakako see the news coverage -- and: The Shinkansen bombing three days before was a matter of concern. The newspapers were reporting that it looked like the work of Makihiko Moriya's Q.Sect. In short order, Atsuo and Wakako are arrested, as are also Yukichi, Makihiko, and two more members of the Q.Sect. An older man and a younger woman were seen shortly before the bombing at Tokyo station, and Atsuo -- especially given his criminal record -- and Wakako fit the bill and are taken to be those that planted the bomb, working for Q.Sect. who are presumed to have planned the attack. Relentless interrogation leads al the suspects -- save Wakako, who never says a word -- to crack and sign (false) confessions. As a journalist later sums up regarding assistant inspector Hino, who got the confessions: That Shinkansen bombing unearthed a lot of random facts that didn't naturally tell a story by themselves, but Hino saw a pattern no one else saw. He believed in it implicitly and conveyed that belief to his suspects. That's what he means when he says he hypnotized them, and I guess that's a s good a word as any. The hypnotist has charism and keeps sending the same monotonous stimulus over and over until the subject's in a trance and starts accepting the hypnotist's suggestions as his own thoughts. That is exactly how those confessions materialized. Marshland is, in no small part, a critique of the Japanese justice system, with Kaga showing at some length how the system favors the police in interrogations -- comparing it also to the United States with its (then still very recent) Miranda-rights decision, which meant that: Police can't even question a suspect without a lawyer present, unless the suspect waives that right. In this country they just haul you into a little room where there is nobody else but policemen like Hino who don't take no for an answer. As Atsuo then also sums up: Modern Japan has a living fossil of a judicial system, and with so few people concerned about that contradiction, there is no hope in sight the system will change for the better. For a considerable stretch then, Marshland becomes somewhat John Grishamesque, first with the police endlessly questioning Atsuo and finally eliciting the confessions and then the trial itself. The novel switches to courtroom drama -- and to the first person, with Atsuo narrating and describing the trial as well as the conditions of his imprisonment. (Most of the novel is presented in the third person, and this is the first point where the switch is complete to first-person narrative, the whole chapter presented from Atsuo's perspective, but elsewhere in the novel, both before and later, others' thoughts -- specifically Wakako's -- are presented in the first person as well, generally in parentheses.) Having been imprisoned repeatedly previously, Atsuo is familiar with the routine, and is a model prisoner -- so beaten down by the system that he wonders whether it all hasn't: "taught me to be happy being ordered around".

It doesn't look good at the trial, Atsuo having to admit: "not one piece of evidence has turned up to show that Wakako and I are not the culprits". Unsurprisingly, when the verdict and sentence come, Atsuo (and the others) are found guilty -- and Atsuo is sentenced to death.

There's an automatic right of appeal, and fortunately Atsuo gets a new lawyer for that proceeding, the much more pro-active Jun Akutsu. Meanwhile, however, he's on what pretty much amounts to death row -- the novel offering interesting glimpses of jail-life in Japan, especially among those condemned to death.

With the appeals-process starting, the story comes to focus on Akutsu and his efforts, which include finding alibis for Atsuo and Wakako. There are complications along the way -- including the reluctance of the other lawyers to join up the defense, even though it is obvious that if Atsuo and Wakako are found innocent the other defendants will be too. The prosecution tries its best to poke holes in Akutsu's evidence -- and the lawyer really doesn't do himself any favors by sleeping with one of the important witnesses -- but it becomes increasingly clear that Atsuo and Wakako are obviously innocent, and surely even the court will see that .....

The novel is presented in thirteen chapters, and, at this point in the appeals-process, two successive ones consist of Atsuo's memoir, the life-story he writes down to explain his past to Wakako. He eventually titles it Confessions, filling some three hundred pages; in the novel it covers a bit less than half that -- but that still makes up a large chunk of the book. It's interesting, describing how Atsuo came to a life of crime -- unable, so often, from earliest childhood on, to resist immediate gratification -- and then his ugly experiences in war. Much of this is of interest (if occasionally also horribly graphic) -- it might have even made a fine novel on its own -- but as it's presented here it feels like Kaga got sidetracked, eager to stuff in the fuller character-portrait of his protagonist than the novel really has room for. It's not fatal to the novel, but isn't woven into the larger story anywhere near as effectively as most of what Kaga does. (Similarly, only very late in the novel do we get a closer look and more insight into Makihiko Moriya; interspersing scenes earlier that give some idea of his thinking and motivations would have been more effective.)

Wedging Atsuo's Confessions in at this point does allow Kaga then to leap ahead in the story, as the appeals-process turns out to be a ridiculously long one: Akutsu took up the case in May 1971, and it only reaches its resolution in the spring of 1978 -- with the announcement of the judgment then also delayed several times. (Both defense and prosecution would then also have the opportunity to appeal that decision, so the possibility of yet another go-round will also hang in the air for a while.) By the time the decision comes down, Atsuo is fifty-eight years and seven months old (and Wakako is thirty-three); it's been over nine years since Atsuo was arrested, and by his reckoning it all: "comes to forty-five percent of my life spent living as a slave to the state".

While the novel has been building up to this final determination, of Atsuo and Wakako (and the others') judicial fates, Kaga doesn't go the usual courtroom-drama route of simply finishing things off with that. Instead, there is a bit of fallout, from Yukichi's complete mental breakdown to Makihiko declaring his love for Wakako (and having plans for her); in short order after the appeals-verdict is announced four of the six defendants are dead. Somewhat unlikely though the conclusion then seems, it still works quite well, an uplifting final turn that leads back to Nemuro and the marshlands (with some nice nature-scenes impressively rendered by Kaga), as Marshland also turns out to be a love story.

Kaga does stuff rather much into the novel, beyond presenting and critiquing the Japanese judicial and penal systems -- including some Christian elements poking through (as Kaga then also went on to convert to Christianity soon after finishing the book). Some of Atsuo's wartime recollections are also shocking, as Kaga doesn't shy away from pretty much anything (including also sex, with Atsuo at one point also having come to know: "the ecstasy of sex with another male" and Makihiko admitting: "In detention I indulged in self-gratification under the guard's eyes countless times, with no concern and no shame. [...] The most satisfying times in detention were passed hitting the cell wall with white semen").

The presentation of the police and then court cases are all very interesting, from the arrests and police investigations (not that they do much investigating in this case -- Akutsu does much more) to the interrogations, the conditions in prisons, and what else goes on around the court cases, from the media's role to that of 'support groups' for the various defendants.

Throughout, the narrative is consistently compelling, helped also by the shifts in focus and perspective. Some of the characters in this large-cast novel do get too little attention, but on the whole Kaga juggles all this very well.

The translation (and copy-editing) are a bit stilted and awkward at times, but the story is powerful enough to easily look past that. Marshland is a very solid and often impressive novel, Kaga opting not to try to rely mainly on suspense for the drama -- courtroom and otherwise -- but managing nevertheless to make the story entirely gripping. It is a very large-scale novel, one to sink into rather than hope to find quick satisfactions in, but it's a worthwhile long-read.



Marshland does come with some forty pages of Endnotes, but these are not your traditional sort of endnotes -- there's no reference in the text to them, for example, and instead of being presented in narrative-sequence with page-number references we get an alphabetical collection explaining various references or mentions, some very general, some very specific. So, for example, the first three entries are "Ainu', 'Air raids', and 'Aké' (as in Edogawa Rampo's 'Sherlock Holmes-like character'). The Endnotes also include things such as: 'Pronunciation hints' .....

The Endnotes are of some interest and helpful, but it would certainly have also been helpful to note at the outset -- like at the beginning of the book -- that they're there, and how they are presented.

A note at the head of the Endnotes also promises that: "A version of these notes can be found on the standpointjapan.com website" -- but they certainly can't at this time; disappointing, given how recently the book was published. (You can see what the site was about -- this obviously long having been a labor of love for translator Novick -- at Archive.org.)

Japanese author Kaga Otohiko (加賀乙彦) lived 1929 to 2023.



