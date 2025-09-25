|
Invisible Helix
The complete review's Review:
Invisible Helix opens with a Prologue set in the past, briefly recounting how, decades ago, a young woman came to Tokyo, fell in love, and got pregnant -- and then left the young infant at an orphanage.
The novel proper then opens in the present day, with Sonoka Shimauchi returning home at the end of the day to where she lives with her mother, Chizuko -- who we soon understand is the baby that was left at the orphanage, and who had later gone on to work there, becoming a single mother along the way.
The fact that he had been shot from behind made suicide unlikely, if not impossible, and the death was ruled a probable homicide.(This sounds a bit silly, but given that in 2021 -- the year this novel was published in Japan -- only one shooting death was reported in Japan (out of: "10 shootings that contributed to death, injury or property damage" that year -- excluding suicides and accidents; see e.g.) it seems plausible that the police would be cautious in considering the cause of the wound -- unlike in, say, the US, where there would be basically no doubt (because the occurrence is so commonplace).)
The body is soon identified as that of Ryota, and the police learn he was living with Sonoka, so they naturally want to talk to her -- but she has disappeared. It looks like she is on the run -- and that with Nae Matsunaga.
It's the Nae Matsunaga-connection that brings Manabu Yukawa into the story -- the physicist nicknamed 'Detective Galileo' who has featured in nine previous mysteries in this series by author Higashino (though it's only the fifth in the series to be translated into English). Nae is a children's book author, and one of her books comes with a bibliography (which even the police note is unusual: "That's almost unheard of for a children's picture book"), and one of Yukawa's books is listed there.
Yukawa has things of his own to deal with -- he's basically taken time off his scientific work to move back in with his parents, helping his father take care of mom, who is in poor health and suffering from dementia. But he can spare some time to help sniff around this case -- though, as usual, he keeps his cards close to the vest, not revealing to the police everything he thinks and knows, and acting quite independently some of the time as well.
It soon becomes clear that Ryota was abusive, suggesting also a motive for someone wanting to get rid of him -- Sonoka, to free herself from him, or perhaps someone looking out for her, trying to protect her. But without being able to question Sonoka -- or Nae, with whom she has suspiciously gone on the run -- the police struggle to put the pieces together.
There is also another figure who was in some contact with Sonoka, Hidemi Negishi, who owns a hostess bar -- one that Chief Inspector Kusanagi, who is one of those on the case, is familiar with (as also: "Everybody at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police knew that Kusanagi was an aficionado of hostess clubs"). The police wonder some about why Sonoka was in contact with Hidemi -- she doesn't seem like the kind of young woman who was suited to working in a hostess club --, adding another small twist to the story.
Most of the novel follows the police investigation itself, but chapters also reveal more about Sonoka -- her relationship with Ryota, as well as then some of her time in Nae's company, as they lie low.
The murder mystery proves not to be such a difficult one to solve, the responsible party confessing, and explaining why and how it had happened. But there's also a bit more Invisible Helix -- another mystery of sorts solved, though not one involving a violent crime; one having to do with Yukawa.
Invisible Helix is rather melancholy, what with the orphaned kids and the (natural) deaths of two mother-figures practically bookending the novel, Sonoka's mother found dead at the beginning and Yukawa's mother passing away at its conclusion (though, as Yukawa notes: "It was a peaceful end"). There are some small, neat twists to the murder-mystery itself -- not least Ryota's dying words, a sentence he did not finish ... -- but with these different foci and characters the novel spreads itself a bit thin, and doesn't go in-depth enough with any of the characters or their stories, despite considerable potential here.
It makes for a fine enough read -- and adds to the series-spanning portrait of Yukawa -- but is pretty unexceptional.
- M.A.Orthofer, 25 September 2025
Japanese author Higashino Keigo (東野圭吾) was born in 1958.
© 2025 the complete review