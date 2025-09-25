

Invisible Helix



by

Higashino Keigo



Japanese title: 透明な螺旋

Translated by Giles Murray

A volume in the Detective Galileo series

Our Assessment:



B : fine, but little more

The complete review 's Review :

Invisible Helix opens with a Prologue set in the past, briefly recounting how, decades ago, a young woman came to Tokyo, fell in love, and got pregnant -- and then left the young infant at an orphanage. The novel proper then opens in the present day, with Sonoka Shimauchi returning home at the end of the day to where she lives with her mother, Chizuko -- who we soon understand is the baby that was left at the orphanage, and who had later gone on to work there, becoming a single mother along the way.

This is not Chizuko's story, however: when Sonoka comes home she finds her mother dead (of natural causes). Chizuko was the only family Sonoka had -- though Chizuko's close friend, Nae, is at least someone she can turn to, Nae telling her: "Any problems, you just come and talk to me. That's what your mom always used to do".

Sonoka works in a flower shop, where she met Ryota Uetsuji, who works in video production; a relationship developed, and soon Uetsuji moved in with her, in the apartment she used to share with her mother.

Before we learn much more about their relationship, the action cuts to the perspective of the police, investigating a case: a body was found in Tokyo Bay, already "so badly degraded" that he can't be identified -- but the bullet wound is recognizable, and:

The fact that he had been shot from behind made suicide unlikely, if not impossible, and the death was ruled a probable homicide.

- M.A.Orthofer, 25 September 2025

:

About the Author :

Japanese author Higashino Keigo (東野圭吾) was born in 1958.

