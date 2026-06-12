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the complete review - fiction

The Anniversary



by

Andrea Bajani



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Italian title: L'anniversario

Translated by Geoffrey Brock

Premio Strega, 2025

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Our Assessment:



B+ : powerful small family-study

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer il manifesto . 2/3/2025 Luca Illetterati TLS . 12/6/2026 Costica Bradatan

From the Reviews :

"La parola romanzo è forse una delle parole chiave del libro di Bajani: vi compare ben quattordici volte. (...) (I)l romanzo di Bajani incarna una dimensione etica: che sta nella sua scrittura, nella sua capacità di tendere con precisione e delicatezza, senza mai scivolare in formulazioni retoriche e senza mai cedere a tentazioni comunicative, al vero che è in gioco." - Luca Illetterati, il manifesto

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

The narrator of The Anniversary opens his account describing the last time he saw parents, some ten years earlier, when he was forty-one, after decades of regularly visiting them -- every two weeks or so -- since he first left home ("under the traditional pretext of college"). That day, a decade earlier, however, without apparent warning -- though mom seems to have sensed something -- he makes a decisive break. Indeed:

Since then I've changed phone numbers, houses, continents, I've erected an impregnable wall and put an ocean between us. They've been the best ten years of my life.

'This is a book for your mother' was my father's way of declaring that a novel wasn't any good. The phrase did contain a kind of affection, the perverse, frank, aggressive kind that follows, or underlines, an assertion of control. To admit such a book to our home library, which as an eager autodidact he had gradually built over the years, was a concession he made to her. But labelling a book as 'for your mother' meant, above all, that its proper place would be in the bin.

- M.A.Orthofer, 12 June 2026

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:

See Index of Italian literature

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About the Author :

Italian author Andrea Bajani was born in 1975.

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