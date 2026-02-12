Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

A Parish Chronicle



by

Halldór Laxness



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Icelandic title: Innansveitarkrónika

Translated by Philip Roughton

With an Introduction by Salvatore Scibona

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : charming if somewhat loosely assembled little work

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Publishers Weekly . 1/12/2025 .

From the Reviews :

"Laxness (...) exhibits his interests in myth and the natural world in this humble tale of villagers defending their church from demolition. (...) Readers will be transported." - Publishers Weekly

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

A Parish Chronicle is a slim novel of the Mosfellsdalur Valley, near Reykjavík, -- where no one less than "Iceland's national hero and chief poet Egill Skallagrímsson" is buried. While the chronicle offers some sweep of history it pivots around near the turn of the twentieth century -- though there is certainly (and Laxness makes much of) a sense of timelessness to the story, and to life there. The crux of the story is the dismantling of the local church -- not for the first time --, finally seen through some 120 years after: "the Danish king ordered its removal in 1774" (as: "the people of Iceland were instructed to consolidate churches throughout the country for reasons of economy"). The most significant of the various colorful characters are the last two to defend the church, "a certain aged farmer at Hrísbrú named Ólafur Magnússon, and an indigent girl, a maid of the priest at Mosfell, named Guðrún Jónsdóttir", as well as then the one responsible for a new church being built decades later, consecrated in 1965, Stefán Þorláksson.

A Parish Chronicle is an affectionate portrait of people and country, Laxness amusingly presenting this world where:

It has been argued that Icelanders are swayed little by rational arguments, and hardly economic ones, either, yet even less by religious rationale, but solve their problems by splitting hairs and arguing over irrelevant trifles, and become terrified and dumbstruck when it comes to the heart of the matter.

It’s a wonder that men so unadept at walking should spend their lives competing in a long-distance race with swiftly bounding sheep. But incredible as it may seem, those stiff-legged men, only moderately sharp-sighted and prone to congestion, always had it better in the race against those lightning-fast creatures, which was, I think, because they always moved so slowly that the sheep lost interest in the game; partly also because although the sheep is stubborn, these men were a sight stubborner.

At that time, the first automobiles were being imported into the country, introducing new marvels to this nation of farmers who had worked with the same implements since the year 900 [...]. Soon, surrounded by these new, uncanny inventions, no farmer recognized himself any longer, and the poets began lamenting their loss of identity in print.

I, the undersigned, felt that the story of these two women of our district, who spoke to each other only once and never since, needed something more by way of closure. They were truly in a world of their own, these women. I waited and waited, but nothing more came.

“You forgot to end your story,” I finally say. “How did it go?”

“Go? It didn’t go anywhere. It went as it went.

- M.A.Orthofer, 21 February 2026

- Return to top of the page -

:

Archipelago Books publicity page

Vintage Classics publicity page

Forlagið publicity page

Excerpt

Introduction by Salvatore Scibona

See Index of Scandinavian literature

See Index of Books by Nobel laureates under review

Other books from Archipelago Books under review

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Icelandic author Halldór Laxness (actually: Halldór Guðjónsson) lived 1902 to 1998. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1955.

- Return to top of the page -