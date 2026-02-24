|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Tarantula
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
A- : well-done, discomfiting work
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
Tarantula is an autobiographical work -- novel, autofiction, memoir, or some mix thereof --, with narrator Halfon moving back and forth between the present, when Halfon is a fellow at the Wissenschaftskolleg zu Berlin, and the past, focusing mainly on his experiences in 1984, at a camp in Guatemala that his parents sent him and his brother to when he was thirteen.
(Halfon's family had: "fled the political and social chaos that was Guatemala in the 1980s", and had been living in the United States for the previous three years.)
All were activities of indoctrination, of course. Though I never called them that, nor could my preadolescent analysis have been so sophisticated. But something in my still naïve mind did begin to grasp that the games and the songs and the meals and the chats and even the walks through the woods had the same purpose: to inculcate in us not a religious Judaism, nor an Orthodox Judaism, nor a Reform Judaism, nor even a secular Judaism, which I might have expected; rather, the camps whole program was designed to instill in us the feeling of being a Jew among Jews. Members of a private club. Or inhabitants of a single community. Or obedient, well brought up citizens of a state, in this case a Zionist state amid the diaspora of the Guatemalan highlands.At thirteen, Halfon was already rebelling against the parental fold -- rejecting all their impositions, including:
I refused to speak to them in Spanish; they would speak to me in Spanish and I would answer in English. But my biggest rejection, and by far the most scandalous, was of Judaism.The camp-experience certainly ... impressed upon him some aspects of being 'a Jew'. Decades later, when he and Samuel meet again, Halfon can ask him -- not as bluntly, but certainly still similarly stunned: what the fuck were you thinking ? Samuel remains convinced of both what had to be done, and the methods, insisting: "children ought to know the pain of their parents".
The back and forth in time in the novel work well, as does this simple, straightforward storytelling of past and present -- not least because of the uncertainty of memory and the surreality of some of what is described, leaving very open the question of just how much is authorial invention. As Halfon notes about another, earlier memory:
Had the sign only ever existed in my mind ? Is imagination so fanciful and audacious that it can invent a memory and then transform it into something we understand as true ? Anyway, doesn't much matter. The sign existed. I saw it or I imagined it, which for a kid is the same thing.Other layers to the story include the girl Regina, who was also at the camp and whom Halfon meets in present-day Paris (and who is the one who arranges for him and Samuel to meet again); among the experiences recounted is a separate one of hers that is a harrowing example of Guatemalan life in the early 1980s.
Incidental detail -- as many stray-seeming incidents, memories, and observations are included -- that is, in fact, not truly digressive gives a somewhat rambling feel to the narrative even as it -- because consistently relevant -- reïnforces the larger, coherent picture. At one point Halfon describes his young self as: "confused, dizzy, my thoughts incoherent and scattered", and while the narrative is clearly expressed and laid out this underlying sense remains throughout, the lasting intensity of the experiences of childhood felt through to the present-day (even if not necessarily as precisely 'known' (in all their detail) as the present-day descriptions).
It makes for an unsettling story, without specific or easy answers. In one of the final scenes Halfon reaches a stage where he: "managed to mumble that I was lost" -- something clear enough, on the most basic level, to the reader at that point but a reminder also that throughout this story, both as child and now as adult (and father himself), he has been fumbling for varieties of understanding, of questions ranging from those concerning personal and collective identity (including the intertwined ones of his family and his Jewish heritage) to the extent which children should be exposed to the true horrors man and humanity is capable of, or how these can be handled.
A powerful, well-conceived work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 24 February 2026
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Guatemalan author Eduardo Halfon was born in 1971.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2026 the complete review