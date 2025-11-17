

From the Reviews :

"Expanding the explicit theatricality already in place in the play, Griffiths further subverts convention by interweaving fiction, poetry, and drama via significant -- and self-imposed -- artificial constraints: incredibly, the entire novel uses only the words Ophelia speaks in Hamlet (...) Because repetition is the modus operandi, there are moments of tedium, although Griffiths is adept at maintaining narrative as well as imagistic momentum. His range is extraordinary and includes allusions as diverse as Friedrich Nietzsche, Alexandre Dumas, and an ironic twist on the Beatles' "Love Me Do"" - Mark Tursi, Review of Contemporary Fiction





"(A) short, intense, evocative novel in which the character of Ophelia steps forwards from the subsidiary role allocated to her in Hamlet to tell her own story. (...) There is a danger with devotees of the Oulipo school -- of whom Paul Griffiths is one -- that their works will seem merely "clever", lacking the passion and spontaneity that mark out, for example, the propulsive psychological dramas of Shakespeare. But Oulipians insist that the rules they set themselves are simply a deliberate manifestation of the constraints all writers struggle with, and that the success of any work of art must finally be measured by how effectively it surmounts its own limitations." - Nina Allan, Times Literary Supplement

The complete review 's Review :

let me tell you has an inspired premise: Paul Griffiths has Hamlet's Ophelia tell her story -- doing so using only the words Shakespeare gives Ophelia in the play (apparently 483 different ones -- a small fraction of the extraordinary number of words Shakespeare famously used in his work -- in the Second Quarto and the First Folio; see). One might imagine that a nearly two-hundred-page novel employing such a limited vocabulary would be rather simple and bland, but Griffiths shows how great the possibilities are, even using what seems like so few different words.

Griffiths even plays some with form: while the basic outline of the novel is Ophelia telling her life-story, it includes letters from her father; a play featuring her father, brother, and herself (along with the observation that: "We had done All's Well That Ends Well before this"); and poetry -- sonnets and haiku (!).

let me tell you has Ophelia tell her life-story in her own words -- itself one of the things she muses over: "What words do I have ? Where do they come from ? How is it that I speak ?" Griffiths gives Ophelia some awareness of her being merely a character: she sees them as: "words given me by some other, as if I had no hand in what I say, as if all I may do is give speech, let the words come and go" -- and part of let me tell you (as the title suggests) is her wresting control over her words, and her story. Words are of course central, as she is warned about Hamlet (who figures in her story but is never named -- though the word 'hamlet' appears ("to this hamlet where she had left her daughter")):

As to the what, here it is:

'Words are what he will say.

'"Words" is what he will say.

'"Words, words, words."

I know that what was me will have to come to an end, an end that I will have made. Not death ! By no means. But this: I will have left that 'me' and gone.

I could do that: go home and not go on.

I could go on, and find what I still do not know.

This way, that way.

I have stayed here to think, and then:

I choose.

- M.A.Orthofer, 17 November 2025

About the Author :

British author Paul Griffiths was born in 1947.

