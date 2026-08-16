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the complete review - fiction

Ships That Pass in the Night



by

Beatrice Harraden



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Our Assessment:



B : rather simple, but still works quite well

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The Nation . 31/5/1894 . The NY Times . 18/2/1894 .

From the Reviews :

"Essentially modern in mise-en-scène , manner, and touch, belonging in its literary attitude to that advanced school of novels which largely owes its existence to women writers, and which might not inaptly be called the University Extension of Fiction, this little story is yet full of the tender grace of a day not wholly dead. It is clean, it is piquant, it is healthy" - The Nation





, manner, and touch, belonging in its literary attitude to that advanced school of novels which largely owes its existence to women writers, and which might not inaptly be called the University Extension of Fiction, this little story is yet full of the tender grace of a day not wholly dead. It is clean, it is piquant, it is healthy" - "It is a book that holds the attention, and one that is not easily put aside before it is finished, and yet the reader is inclined to wonder afterward where the strong interest lies. The story is woefully sad and almost needlessly so (.....) The book shows how in the course of one season Bernadine learns how to judge her fellow-beings not by what they do, but by what they suffer (.....) The author is "advanced," modern, and agnostic, but she is old-fashioned enough to believe in a future state, for which we ought to be thankful. Although her writing is not free from grammatical blunders (...) her style has a piquant charm which is not to be denied." - The New York Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

The much longer first part of the two-part Ships That Pass in the Night is almost entirely set at Petershof, a Swiss Kurhaus -- "a winter resort for consumptive patients" --, covering the six-month stay of Bernardine Holme, a woman in her mid-twenties from London.

Bernardine had: "suffered a cheerless childhood in which dolls and toys took no leading part", raised by her bookseller-uncle, Zerviah, and his (now deceased) wife. As an adult: "She was at least a worker, if nothing else; she had always been a diligent scholar, and now she took her place as an able teacher" But now she had fallen ill, and:

she was broken down in every way, but it was thought that a prolonged stay in Petershof might help her back to a reasonable amount of health, or, at least, prevent her from slipping into further decline. She had come alone, because she had no relations except that old uncle, and no money to pay any friend who might have been willing to come with her.

“Yes, indeed,” remarked one of the guests at the English table, “yes, indeed, we start life thinking that we shall build a great cathedral, a crowning glory to architecture, and we end by contriving a mud hut.”

“My dear young woman,” he said, “we are not living in a poetry book bound with gilt edges. We are living in a paper-backed volume of prose. Be sensible. Don’t ruffle yourself on account of other people. Don’t even trouble to criticize them; it is only a nuisance to yourself. All this simply points back to my first suggestion: fill up your time with some hobby, cheese-mites or the influenza bacillus, and then you will be quite content to let people be neglected, lonely, and to die. You will look upon it as an ordinary and natural process.”

All the time she thought of the Disagreeable Man. She missed him in her life. She had never loved before, and she loved him. The forlorn figure rose before her, and her eyes filled with tears. Sometimes the tears fell on the books, and spotted them.

In an old second-hand bookshop in London, an old man sat reading Gibbonâ€™s History of Rome. He did not put down his book when the postman brought him a letter. He just glanced indifferently at the letter, and impatiently at the postman. Zerviah Holme did not like to be interrupted when he was reading Gibhon; and as he was always reading Gibbon, an interruption was always regarded by him as an insult.

Ships that pass in the night, and speak each other in passing,

Only a signal shown and a distant voice in the darkness;

So on the ocean of life we pass and speak one another,

Only a look and a voice, then darkness again and a silence.

- M.A.Orthofer, 16 August 2026

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:

See Index of Books Written Before 1900

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About the Author :

English author Beatrice Harraden lived 1864 to 1936.

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