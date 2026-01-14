|
Our Assessment:
B : a decent treasure-hunt adventure story
From the Reviews:
The complete review's Review:
Blind Corner begins with a murder, but there is little mystery to it: narrator Richard Chandos -- twenty-two, and recently sent down from Oxford -- witnesses it as he is on his way back to England after five weeks in Biarritz.
He overhears an argument and even hears the man who is killed name his murderer -- and is then spied by this Ellis, who takes a shot at him for good measure as well before disappearing.
The victim is till alive when Chandos approaches him -- and asks Chandos to look after the dog that is with him, adding also: "'Look in her collar,' he murmured, 'and you'll find she can pay for her keep.'"
Mansel inquired if there was any one line which we thought he should take in dealing with Ellis and his friends, “because,” said he, “beyond recommending them to return to the deuce, I’ve no plan at all. I don’t propose to deny that we’re looking for treasure, and I propose to announce that we’re cleaning the well. If you can’t conceal, advertise: it’s the next best thing. But I’ve little else in mindThe story they spread is that they'd found the remains of a baby in the well, fouling the water and necessitating the cleaning of the well -- so that Rose Noble and his gang would think that was the reason for the emptying of the well, while the treasure might in fact be elsewhere on the property.
It's hard work, and it only gets Chandos and his friends so far -- with Rose Noble still a constant threat. Even as they reach down far enough, the treasure remains elusive; they abandon that effort, leave it to Rose Noble -- knowing he will come up against the same problem they did -- and pretend to abandon the treasure-hunt. In fact, however, they simply choose a different approach, secretly digging a tunnel, to approach the chamber from the side.
The conditions allow for the secrecy, but it too is difficult work -- and a race, since Rose Noble and his gang are going at it from the other side, through the well. Of course the tension mounts; of course, there's a mad last desperate dash as the treasure seems within reach .....
It's an adventure-story -- a race to a treasure (which is well worth having; it's worth a fortune), pitting some very bad guys against the resourceful Mansel and the quite capable Chandos and Hanbury (and a few helpers, as well the dog). Chandos does get knocked out a few times, many shots are fired, and, yes, much of the action takes place deep, deep underground. There's also that castle, with its own secrets -- and the Rolls, in which they drive about .....
It's all a bit complicated, too, with Chandos describing much of the action in great detail -- not only the actual plan and work of getting at the chamber and the treasure, but also, for example, the quite elaborate arrangements for the shift work they do; it rather bogs down the narrative at times. Still, there is good action, too, and especially appealing is how the two contending groups face off at various times, with several confrontations along the way; the race-aspect to the treasure hunt certainly adds to the overall appeal.
It's a decent adventure story, with some clever ideas, but Yates does get too carried away with precise description of some of the many steps along the way.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 January 2026
English author Dornford Yates (actually: Cecil William Mercer) lived 1885 to 1960.
