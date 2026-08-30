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Otley
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Our Assessment:
B- : too elaborately blurred
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
The opening line/paragraph of Otley is catchy enough:
I picked the hunchback up and slipped him into my pocket.The hunchback in question turns out to be a small wooden figure, with narrator Gerald 'Gerry' Arthur Otley snatching it at the end of a party he's at, thinking it: "was going to put jam on the bread and butter for a week or two", as Otley is loosely involved in selling and facilitating the selling of such often dubiously procured items. As it turns out, this isn't exactly the kind of object he at first thinks; eventually, in fact, he'll come across a lot of identical hunchbacks ..... But by then he has much bigger problems.
Otley leaves the party with the very drunk Lambert, whom he wants to help get home. Lambert does not get home.
Among Otley's difficulties is that he has no idea who he is dealing with; the people he encounters frequently are not who they seem, from the taxi driver who isn't driving a taxi to the police. Then there's the fact that Otley only recovers from the events of Monday night -- the day of the party -- on Wednesday; as he comes to realize: "I don't remember a thing about Tuesday".
It's unclear how much remembering what happened on Tuesday might help him, as even when he is aware of what is going on it leaves him completely befuddled. He can't tell the good guys from the bad guys, nor, often, official authorities from those involved in apparently nefarious activities. Meanwhile, however, everyone seems to think he knows much more and is much more involved in ... whatever is going on (the readers are left pretty much as out of the know as Otley himself).
So there's lots of futile questioning and prodding, such as:
'What do you know about ICS ?' she said wearily. 'You've got to tell me that before we can do anything. Otherwise we just sit here until I think of something.'As Otley admits near the end -- echoing what many a reader likely also feels about the goings-on
'I'm a bit mystified,' I said.Despite the danger he sees he is obviously in -- threats from various sides, of everything from arrest to grievous bodily harm and worse -- Otley does want to get to the bottom of things, and so he can't help sniff around (rather than, for example, accepting that plane ticket to Ireland which would get him out of the country for a while at least, until everything has settled down):
'Trying to be a little detective,' he said.Otley is an amusing enough guide as he muddles through, and there's some decent action, but for all the confusion and how far-reaching what he's gotten himself involved in the pay-off isn't really there, not nearly enough getting properly cleared up. There's enough suspense and amusement to read through to the end, but the fog never fully lifts; Otley is only limitedly satisfying as thriller and less so otherwise.
(It apparently did well in its day, however, made into a movie and with three follow-up volumes making for a tidy Otley-series (even as author Waddell then pivoted to writing -- much more successfully -- children's books).)
- M.A.Orthofer, 30 August 2026
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Northern Irish author Martin Waddell is best known for his children's books. He was born in 1941.
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© 2026 the complete review