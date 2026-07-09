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the complete review - fiction

Passenger to Frankfurt



by

Agatha Christie



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Our Assessment:



B- : very odd thriller, going some very odd places

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer The NY Times Book Rev. F 21/11/1970 Thomas Lask Sunday Times A 20/9/1970 Edmund Crispin

From the Reviews :

"(S)uch a plot has the makings of a good suspense novel. But nothing has been made of it. Passenger to Frankfurt is so diffused that it is shapeless. It has no fixed point; every chapter is a new beginning. And though there are a dozen characters, the reader never knows whom to follow. The solution could not be more arbitrary or unconvincing. Everyone is entitled to write a bad novel and Miss Christie's standing will suffer less from one than others. But somebody should interpose himself and discourage its publication. It does nothing for the reader or for her reputation." - Thomas Lask, The New York Times Book Review





is so diffused that it is shapeless. It has no fixed point; every chapter is a new beginning. And though there are a dozen characters, the reader never knows whom to follow. The solution could not be more arbitrary or unconvincing. Everyone is entitled to write a bad novel and Miss Christie's standing will suffer less from one than others. But somebody should interpose himself and discourage its publication. It does nothing for the reader or for her reputation." - "Who would have thought to find Mrs Christie on about Ché and Marcuse ? (...) The book is wonderfully readable, slipping down like a long drink of iced water on a broiling summer's day; and the cleverness of it remains as unflagging as ever." - Edmund Crispin, Sunday Times

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

Agatha Christie's late-career Passenger to Frankfurt is a stand-alone -- no Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple here -- and not really a murder- or similar kind of mystery -- though Christie does long keep readers (and more or less main character, Sir Stafford Nye) guessing about much that is going on here.

Christie addresses her audience directly -- "The Author speaks", she makes clear -- in her Introduction, as she is clearly troubled by the state of the world anno 1970 ("in this year of Our Lord 1970") and the goings-on in it:

Hijacking of planes.

Kidnapping.

Violence.

Riots.

Hate.

Anarchy -- all growing stronger.

All seeming to lead to worship of destruction, pleasure in cruelty.

What does it all mean ?

"Are you really Countess Renata Zerkowski ?"

"Technically, possibly, I am. I'm more often known as Mary Ann."

The world is now given over to violence, pain, revolutionary tenets, a strange and incredible philosophy of rule by an anarchic minority.

Near the desk, by the stove of period porcelain, were paperback editions of certain preachings and tenets by the modern prophets of the world. Those who were now or had recently been crying in the wilderness were here to be studied and approved by young followers with haloes of hair, strange raiment, and earnest hearts. Marcuse, Guevara, Lévi-Strauss, Fanon.

We cannot use nuclear weapons, we cannot use explosives or gas or chemistry, but your project, Project Benvo, we could use.

- M.A.Orthofer, 9 July 2026

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:

See Index of Mysteries and Thrillers

See Index of Contemporary British fiction

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About the Author :

British author Agatha Christie lived 1890 to 1976.

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