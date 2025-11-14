Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



the complete review - fiction

Montevideo



by

Enrique Vila-Matas



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Montevideo

Translated by Sophie Hughes and Annie McDermott

- Return to top of the page -

Our Assessment:



B : solid and typical Vila-Matas novel

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer il manifesto . 13/1/2024 Francesca Borrelli Le Monde . 2/9/2023 Tiphaine Samoyault El Mundo . 6/9/2022 Juan Marqués Die Presse . 7/6/2024 A.Puff-Trojan

From the Reviews :

"In Montevideo (...) ogni riferimento a persone e fatti realmente accaduti è del tutto intenzionale, e funziona da anti-bussola per disorientarsi in letture note e in altre mai fatte, guidati per contrasto da una prosa limpidamente seducente, nonché manifestamente sprezzante di ogni formalità post-sperimentalista." - Francesca Borrelli, il manifesto





(...) ogni riferimento a persone e fatti realmente accaduti è del tutto intenzionale, e funziona da anti-bussola per disorientarsi in letture note e in altre mai fatte, guidati per contrasto da una prosa limpidamente seducente, nonché manifestamente sprezzante di ogni formalità post-sperimentalista." - "Golosamente errática, y desde su eufónico título, Montevideo (...) busca una belleza extraña en la digresión, en la acumulación, en cierta improvisación lúcida. Pequeñas secuencias narrativas, a menudo meramente anecdóticas, dan lugar a otras que se van complicando y que al cabo conforman una novela redonda, en el sentido de circular, pero sobre todo en el de impecable. El libro está lleno de observaciones, malentendidos y bromas que tal vez, en algunos casos, no van a ningún lado, pero que tienen muchísima gracia, y que, si se miran bien, contienen una enorme sabiduría que no afecta solo a la literatura, pues apuntan a un modo juguetón, creativo y distinto de afrontar la vida." - Juan Marqués, El Mundo





(...) busca una belleza extraña en la digresión, en la acumulación, en cierta improvisación lúcida. Pequeñas secuencias narrativas, a menudo meramente anecdóticas, dan lugar a otras que se van complicando y que al cabo conforman una novela redonda, en el sentido de circular, pero sobre todo en el de impecable. El libro está lleno de observaciones, malentendidos y bromas que tal vez, en algunos casos, no van a ningún lado, pero que tienen muchísima gracia, y que, si se miran bien, contienen una enorme sabiduría que no afecta solo a la literatura, pues apuntan a un modo juguetón, creativo y distinto de afrontar la vida." - "Sagen wir es frei heraus: Im Roman Montevideo gibt es eine Menge doppelter Böden mit eingebauten Falltüren. (…) Beim Lesen hat man manchmal Mühe, die verschiedenen Erzählebenen miteinander zu verknüpfen. Doch die Lektüre lohnt sich allemal: einmal als genüssliche Denkübung, einmal als Freude an gut geschriebener Literatur." - Andreas Puff-Trojan, Die Presse

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



- Return to top of the page -

The complete review 's Review :

The six sections of Montevideo, each titled after a city, go full circle, from Paris to Paris, passing through Cascais, Montevideo, Reykjavík (barely even a stop along the way, taking up only a single paragraph), and Bogotá (a section that extends for nearly a hundred pages) along the way (though in fact these are not the narrator's only stations).

It begins with something of a false start: as the Vila-Matas-like narrator explains early in the second part, ('Cascais'):

The "Paris" section was going to be the first chapter of a book, now definitively abandoned, which would have covered the story of my style in its entirety and which I planned to begin with the inevitable Nabokov quote: "The best part of a writer's biography is not the record of his adventures but the story of his style."

In February of '74 I traveled to Paris with the anachronistic intention of becoming a writer from the 1920s, "lost generation" style.

"One day I'll go to Montevideo and look for the room on the second floor of the Cervantes Hotel, and it will be a real-life journey to the exact place of the fantastical, perhaps the exact place of strangeness itself," I'd even written at one point, with rather more fireworks than conviction, though by now it's a well-known fact that a lack of conviction can lead us, whether we expect it or not, to conviction itself.

I was still in that hellish Bogotá inside the Beaubourg, standing before the two possible exits, even as I was walking around St.Gallen with Cuadrelli. I felt excited about what was being set in motion, especially because from a young age I had tried to keep up with the rapid-fire brain circuits that capture and connect distant points in space. Paris, Bogotá, Cascais, St.Gallen, Barcelona, and Montevideo were, at that moment, the brain circuit around which, as if I were my camera, I moved in the darkness like the radar on a ship, finding other realities and other ports -- and other portals.

Since none of it made any sense, I couldn't stop asking myself questions, or putting them to everyone else.

- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2025

- Return to top of the page -

:

- Return to top of the page -

About the Author :

Spanish author Enrique Vila-Matas was born in 1948. He has won numerous literary prizes.

- Return to top of the page -