|
A
Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.
to e-mail us:
support the site
|
Montevideo
general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author
- Return to top of the page -
Our Assessment:
B : solid and typical Vila-Matas novel
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
- Return to top of the page -
The complete review's Review:
The six sections of Montevideo, each titled after a city, go full circle, from Paris to Paris, passing through Cascais, Montevideo, Reykjavík (barely even a stop along the way, taking up only a single paragraph), and Bogotá (a section that extends for nearly a hundred pages) along the way (though in fact these are not the narrator's only stations).
The "Paris" section was going to be the first chapter of a book, now definitively abandoned, which would have covered the story of my style in its entirety and which I planned to begin with the inevitable Nabokov quote: "The best part of a writer's biography is not the record of his adventures but the story of his style."That first part offered both biography as well as story of (and introduction to) (Vila-Matas') writing and style. It opens:
In February of '74 I traveled to Paris with the anachronistic intention of becoming a writer from the 1920s, "lost generation" style.He describes not writing during that first two-year stay -- while noting: "It was very unusual for someone in Paris not to write" -- though he had already: "published my first and only book, the exercise in style I completed in some barracks in the North African city of Melilla. It was titled Nepal". (The dates and place match Vila-Mata's biography, but that first novel was titled: Mujer en el espejo contemplando el paisaje. ) After completing -- and brought on by -- this Paris-section, the narrator finds himself suffering from a: "devastating and sometimes, though only sometimes, distressing writer's block", and the struggle for story and for figuring out what to write (and again being able to write) make up much of the literary odyssey recorded here.
Central to the story is also a Julio Cortázar story, 'La puerta condenada' (translated here as: 'The Sealed Door'), in which the narrator stays at a hotel in Montevideo and finds a hidden door in his room. (As the narrator of Montevideo notes -- made aware of the fact by Adolfo Bioy Casares himself --, the Cortázar story has a double of sorts, Bioy Casares' strangely similar 'Un viaje o El mago inmortal', making it all the more intriguing.) The Cortázar story is a lifelong obsession of the Montevideo-narrator -- to the extent that:
"One day I'll go to Montevideo and look for the room on the second floor of the Cervantes Hotel, and it will be a real-life journey to the exact place of the fantastical, perhaps the exact place of strangeness itself," I'd even written at one point, with rather more fireworks than conviction, though by now it's a well-known fact that a lack of conviction can lead us, whether we expect it or not, to conviction itself.(Vila-Matas' obsessions with the story and the hotel room in Montevideo dates back at least to 2007.)
Unsurprisingly, the narrator eventually has the opportunity to visit Monetvideo, stays at the same hotel -- and has a door-experience of his own, and much of Montevideo is built around that (including then also the fall-out, as the narrator mulls the meaning of his experience and continues to try to shape something into writing.
Literary figures and works figure prominently throughout, and the narrator mentions some interaction with real-life figures including Antonio Tabucchi and Adam Thirlwell, but the most prominent are two fictional authors: a Madeleine Moore, author of only one work, La concession française, and Enzo Cuadrelli (apparently modeled on Sergio Chejfec).
Montevideo is a novel of place(s) and of writing, and imagination inspired by and spinning wildly off the real. At its most extreme, the narrator reports:
I was still in that hellish Bogotá inside the Beaubourg, standing before the two possible exits, even as I was walking around St.Gallen with Cuadrelli. I felt excited about what was being set in motion, especially because from a young age I had tried to keep up with the rapid-fire brain circuits that capture and connect distant points in space. Paris, Bogotá, Cascais, St.Gallen, Barcelona, and Montevideo were, at that moment, the brain circuit around which, as if I were my camera, I moved in the darkness like the radar on a ship, finding other realities and other ports -- and other portals.Such layering of memory, experience, and fantasy are found throughout the novel -- and much of Vila-Matas' other work --, and the draw of (and difficulty, if not impossibility, of choosing between) the 'two possible exits', like the mysterious hotel-room doors a fine hook for Vila-Mata's ambling, far-flung ruminations. (It's almost surprising that he doesn't bring Young's double-slit experiment into it all, as it would neatly fit -- but Vila-Matas does generally avoid the specific-scientific.)
The narrator admits at one point:
Since none of it made any sense, I couldn't stop asking myself questions, or putting them to everyone else.He means a more specific thing here -- regarding the hotel and the sealed door -- but the words apply almost as well to the novel as a whole. Not that it doesn't make any sense -- certainly most of the detail is simple and realistic enough -- but there's enough throughout that the narrator (and reader) constantly question.
It all makes for a very Vila-Matas-novel, a variation on his themes, and on writing, in particular. It's quite good fun, with some very good bits, if not quite as neat a whole as his best work.
- M.A.Orthofer, 14 November 2025
- Return to top of the page -
- Return to top of the page -
Spanish author Enrique Vila-Matas was born in 1948. He has won numerous literary prizes.
- Return to top of the page -
© 2025 the complete review