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the Complete Review
the complete review - fiction



Camera Obscura

by
Enrique Vila-Matas


general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

To purchase Camera Obscura


Title: Camera Obscura
Author: Enrique Vila-Matas
Genre: Novel
Written: 2025 (Eng. 2026)
Length: 165 pages
Original in: Spanish
Availability: Camera Obscura - US
Canon de cámara oscura - US
Camera Obscura - UK
Camera Obscura - Canada
Un canon de chambre noire - France
Canon de cámara oscura - España
from: Bookshop.org (US)
  • Spanish title: Canon de cámara oscura
  • Translated by Valerie Miles

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Our Assessment:

B : strong on the literary references and play, but doesn't do enough with some of the other elements

See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos . 1/5/2025 Rodrigo Fresán
Le Monde . 8/10/2026 Tiphaine Samoyault


  From the Reviews:
  • "Canon de cámara oscura es un libro que casi obliga a analizarlo con los mismos modales/modalidad con la que está redactado/programada. Es, digámoslo, un libro canónica y camarística y oscuramente contagioso (no tóxico pero sí, no es lo mismo, intoxicante). Es un libro curativo que invita al inventivo inventario propio. Es un libro que hace pensar en y en cómo piensa este libro. (...) (A)unque entre tantas otras cosas se ocupe y desocupe de pequeños fracasos -- es un gran éxito." - Rodrigo Fresán, Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos

  • "Vila-Matas a toujours écrit ses livres avec sa bibliothèque. Qu’est-ce qui différencie ses citations, réelles ou inventées, du grand pillage par les machines du déjà écrit et de ses références parfois hallucinées ? L’auteur ne répond pas à cette question, mais en faisant du « canon de chambre noire » l’aliment du robot comme sa part d’humanité, il laisse à la littérature son rôle à la fois consolateur et subversif." - Tiphaine Samoyault, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

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The complete review's Review:

       In Camera Obscura Enrique Vila-Matas plays some of his usual literary games but adds a few different twists as well. For one, it is a novel of anticipation, narrator Vidal Escabia eagerly looking forward to the return home to Barcelona of Ryo, his daughter who: "has always been essential to me, the center of the world" (though they haven't seen one another for three years). Ryo has been living in Bern and is now set to leave her husband; Vidal is thrilled by the prospect of having her back in the fold: "I'm waiting for her as I've never waited for anyone, or for anything, before".
       Of course, it will be an adjustment having her back -- and:

     I wonder what it will be like for Ryo to inhabit once again a bedroom that, in her absence, has become a lightened library in the camera obscura, in the service of the Canon.
       Ah, yes, the Canon ! Vidal is working on one. His writing mentor, Antonio Altobelli, leaves him his books -- with instructions to: "build an inexact Canon" from them, "an untimely one, slightly out of fashion, against the spirit of the age". Which is what Vidal has since proceeded to do.
       Vidal now has a ritual:
     The first step is to enter my lightened library's darkened chamber and all but blindly pick a book at random. The second is to carry the book into the light of the picture window and select a fragment that seduces me and infuses me with the priceless stimulation needed to carry me forward to the writing study. The third is, once seated at my desk, to prepare in private a brief entry or record, or a longer one, depending on the day, to incorporate into the Canon.
       Readers are treated to numerous examples of Vidal's method in action and his selections, the wide-ranging literary references typical of Vila-Matas' fiction. Rather than whole works, whole books, the focus is on small bits, a kind of reduction, to (but not only) the essence. As Vidal explains:
     Fragments ! They are not -- no, they are not, as is so often believed -- merely a part of the whole, they are an essential part of it.
       A late summing-up suggests what this Canon (and Canon-making) is for Vidal, echoing Dante's famous opening to the Inferno:
     In the middle of the Canon of my life, I found myself lost in the dark wood of a lightened library.
       Our narrator is a literary being -- hence also 'in the middle of the Canon of my life' -- and, aside from fashioning a Canon from a selection of books is apparently a bona-fide -- if not prolific -- author, his 'opera prima', titled The Unsayable having been: "an exercise in style, a way of trying myself out". (As he also points out -- a point Vila-Matas makes early on, a helpful reminder for readers --: "Deep down, no intelligent person can escape the fact that what they most want to write will always prove unsayable".)
       Vidal acknowledges:
     It's possible that The Unsayable had the peculiar grace of not speaking about anything at all, but of simply being -- and this is no small thing -- a machine made of words that not only evoked the experience of having lived nothing but conjured it, brought it into being, revealing that the unsayable was nothing more than pure nothingness.
       As if there weren't enough layers to all this, two more are particularly significant: one is that Vidal differentiates between 'narrator' (a role he acknowledges inhabiting here) and 'author' (or: 'Author' -- "or better yet, the 'Auctor', that figure who, in writing, is devoted to augment, augere, to elevate, to multiply the coordinates of a complex and ambiguous reality") -- "that figure who hovers over the lives of so many narrators". And so, along the way, he wonders, for example: "whether I, the narrator, might not be the occupying voice of the author, the Auctor. I don't know". A tension between the two roles -- narrator and "the author I'm meant to inhabit" -- runs throughout the novel -- as also the way he is putting together the Canon has him, after all, assume (or usurp) the role of the various original authors of the works he selects morsels from ..... The 'Author' is a kind of presence within him, and we find him also complaining about: "the words of my occupant, who seems increasingly eager to cut in whenever the mood strikes".
       Complicating matters yet more: Camera Obscura s set in a slight alter-reality, in which there are very life-like androids, Denver-7s: "that still roam Barcelona, implanted with memories and able to reproduce"; they were programmed to last only four years, but: "a grave malfunction in the electrical system -- Barcelona's "Great Blackout" -- set them loose into life with no foreseeable end". And guess who -- or what -- is apparently an android ?
       This, too, is part of Vidal's story and being: not just that there is apparently: 'no foreseeable end', but that he has no real past, no memory of parents or grandparents (because he doesn't have any). It is also a central issue between father and daughter -- the fact that he would never be able to tell Ryo about her grandparents: "because they quite simply never were, they never existed, ever".
       So Vidal is dealing with various existential issues. Playing a human role, he nevertheless moans: "I hate the human condition. I curse it for its formlessness, for its lack of extremes". He also finds he can not make up for lacking a past (or, for that matter, make up some past) -- to his daughter or to himself:
     Since I had no childhood of my own, I sometimes imagine one, but I always end up sunk in despair: bare-chinned, flies in my eyes, pockmarked skin, my neurons unplugged, sobbing incessantly out of sheer terror, real fear, from knowing myself to be all alone, that I have no place in the universe to call my own.
       So Vila-Matas packs a lot in in these 120 short chapters of Camera Obscura -- arguably stretching the story in too many directions, and, in several parts and ways, too thinly. The literary references, both the ones that are explained and the ones that are more subtly woven in, are certainly enjoyable -- and, typically for a Vila-Matas work, there's a lot of this -- but much that he builds around this could do with more follow-through.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 October 2026

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Links:

Camera Obscura: Reviews: Enrique Vila-Matas: Other books by Enrique Vila-Matas under review: Other books of interest under review:

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About the Author:

       Spanish author Enrique Vila-Matas was born in 1948. He has won numerous literary prizes.

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© 2026 the complete review

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