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the complete review - fiction

Camera Obscura



by

Enrique Vila-Matas



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

Spanish title: Canon de cámara oscura

Translated by Valerie Miles

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Our Assessment:



B : strong on the literary references and play, but doesn't do enough with some of the other elements

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos . 1/5/2025 Rodrigo Fresán Le Monde . 8/10/2026 Tiphaine Samoyault

From the Reviews :

" Canon de cámara oscura es un libro que casi obliga a analizarlo con los mismos modales/modalidad con la que está redactado/programada. Es, digámoslo, un libro canónica y camarística y oscuramente contagioso (no tóxico pero sí, no es lo mismo, intoxicante). Es un libro curativo que invita al inventivo inventario propio. Es un libro que hace pensar en y en cómo piensa este libro. (...) (A)unque entre tantas otras cosas se ocupe y desocupe de pequeños fracasos -- es un gran éxito." - Rodrigo Fresán, Cuadernos Hispanoamericanos





es un libro que casi obliga a analizarlo con los mismos modales/modalidad con la que está redactado/programada. Es, digámoslo, un libro canónica y camarística y oscuramente contagioso (no tóxico pero sí, no es lo mismo, intoxicante). Es un libro curativo que invita al inventivo inventario propio. Es un libro que hace pensar en y en cómo piensa este libro. (...) (A)unque entre tantas otras cosas se ocupe y desocupe de pequeños fracasos -- es un gran éxito." - "Vila-Matas a toujours écrit ses livres avec sa bibliothèque. Qu’est-ce qui différencie ses citations, réelles ou inventées, du grand pillage par les machines du déjà écrit et de ses références parfois hallucinées ? L’auteur ne répond pas à cette question, mais en faisant du « canon de chambre noire » l’aliment du robot comme sa part d’humanité, il laisse à la littérature son rôle à la fois consolateur et subversif." - Tiphaine Samoyault, Le Monde

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

In Camera Obscura Enrique Vila-Matas plays some of his usual literary games but adds a few different twists as well. For one, it is a novel of anticipation, narrator Vidal Escabia eagerly looking forward to the return home to Barcelona of Ryo, his daughter who: "has always been essential to me, the center of the world" (though they haven't seen one another for three years). Ryo has been living in Bern and is now set to leave her husband; Vidal is thrilled by the prospect of having her back in the fold: "I'm waiting for her as I've never waited for anyone, or for anything, before".

Of course, it will be an adjustment having her back -- and:

I wonder what it will be like for Ryo to inhabit once again a bedroom that, in her absence, has become a lightened library in the camera obscura, in the service of the Canon.

The first step is to enter my lightened library's darkened chamber and all but blindly pick a book at random. The second is to carry the book into the light of the picture window and select a fragment that seduces me and infuses me with the priceless stimulation needed to carry me forward to the writing study. The third is, once seated at my desk, to prepare in private a brief entry or record, or a longer one, depending on the day, to incorporate into the Canon.

Fragments ! They are not -- no, they are not, as is so often believed -- merely a part of the whole, they are an essential part of it.

In the middle of the Canon of my life, I found myself lost in the dark wood of a lightened library.

It's possible that The Unsayable had the peculiar grace of not speaking about anything at all, but of simply being -- and this is no small thing -- a machine made of words that not only evoked the experience of having lived nothing but conjured it, brought it into being, revealing that the unsayable was nothing more than pure nothingness.

Since I had no childhood of my own, I sometimes imagine one, but I always end up sunk in despair: bare-chinned, flies in my eyes, pockmarked skin, my neurons unplugged, sobbing incessantly out of sheer terror, real fear, from knowing myself to be all alone, that I have no place in the universe to call my own.

- M.A.Orthofer, 15 October 2026

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About the Author :

Spanish author Enrique Vila-Matas was born in 1948. He has won numerous literary prizes.

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