Centroeuropa



by

Vicente Luis Mora



Title: Centroeuropa
Author: Vicente Luis Mora
Genre: Novel
Written: 2020 (Eng. 2023)
Length: 185 pages
Original in: Spanish
Spanish title: Centroeuropa
Translated by Rahul Bery

Spanish title: Centroeuropa

Translated by Rahul Bery

Our Assessment:



B : quite well twisted and presented

Review from El País by Carlos Zanón, 30/10/2020

From the Reviews :

"Todo lo que acomete como escritor Vicente Luis Mora (Córdoba, 1970) en Centroeuropa es difícil y todo lo hace espectacularmente bien. (...) La única posibilidad de que Centroeuropa no esté entre lo mejor del año es que quien confecciona esas listas, lisa y llanamente, no se haya leído este libro fascinante y loco. (...) La narración es viva por la música literaria de su prosa nunca excesiva. (...) Esta novela (...) es un reloj que da todas las horas con el prodigio añadido de leernos aquí y ahora. Y consiguiéndolo con un texto fuera de modas, ansias, vanidades o complejos. De principio a fin: impecable." - Carlos Zanón, El País

Centroeuropa is largely set in nineteenth-century Prussia, in the small town of Szonden -- "such a small place that its name was and is only known in the immediate surroundings" -- on the Oder (in what is now Poland). The novel begins with the narrator, who calls himself Redo Hauptshammer, having recently arrived. He had planned to settle here with his wife, Odra, on a patch of land that, thanks to recent agrarian reforms, he could own and work outright (rather than as, say, a tenant-farmer) -- making him: "the first free cropper in Szonden and a full citizen of our little town".

Tragically, however, Odra was killed en route, and Redo arrives with her casket, wanting to bury her on his new land. There's a surprise in store for him, however, when he starts digging: he finds a frozen body. And then another, and another -- a veritable cemetery of dead soldiers. The small plot is literally littered with them -- thirty-one that he digs up, and another thirty-two left in the ground. For much of the novel Redo tries to figure out what to do with the damned and unnatural corpses -- stiffs that don't thaw, much less decompose (though at least they don't give off a bad smell either, so: "I could leave them there until I decided what to do")-- and even his most ambitious efforts don't work out. As to burying his wife, after a while:

I stopped looking for a definitive resting place for Odra in the exposed earth. One night I understood that to excavate was to attract more frozen soldiers, more horror.

- M.A.Orthofer, 19 September 2025

See Index of Spanish literature

Spanish author Vicente Luis Mora was born in 1970.

