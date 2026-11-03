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On the Floor
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Our Assessment:
B- : fine but underwhelming
See our review for fuller assessment.
From the Reviews:
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The complete review's Review:
On the Floor is narrated by Geraldine 'Geri' Molloy, who is 'on the floor' both professionally -- she works at London financial firm Steiner's -- and personally, still devasted some six months after the break-up of her relationship, having been being left by Stephen, another big player in the financial game.
'You could do so much. I don't understand, I mean, I just don't get it. You're totally wasted on sales.'Her Felix-connection, however, means that she is doing well professionally -- and financially. Apparently, however, Felix is now insisting that she move to Hong Kong and work from there, and she fears her superiors are going to order her to make the move -- something she is not sure she wants to do. But before that decision comes up, there's another deal that has to be dealt with -- entailing her traveling to Hong Kong (from which she has just returned when the story begins) and sounding out (rather deafly, as it turns out) Felix. And while she's there she runs into Stephen .....
Geri really did not take the break-up well, turning increasingly to drink and not getting anywhere near enough sleep ever since it happened. She's a mess -- though mostly still functional enough to get the job done. Still, she's not at the top of her game, and so she kind of flubs the Hong Kong assignment.
Things take a somewhat dramatic turn upon her return -- not least with a colleague taking ... matters into his own hands for a while --, but everything is more or less set right quickly enough -- thanks, in particular, to Felix, who is used to getting his way (and powerful and important enough that he invariably does). Things are smoothed over for Geri -- but she then has to decide how smooth she wants them to be, looking forward.
Tossed in the mix is also the family background that is meant to explain a lot about Geri's character and actions -- the traumas and tragedies she carries with her. Oh, and there's also a dog -- her closest companion these past few months.
With quite a lot of the book taking place more or less 'on the floor' at Steiner's, Campbell offers an inside look at the world of high-flying financial services -- the 'banter', the stresses, etc. -- though even when the book came out (2012) Campbell was describing what in many ways was already a bygone era, the time, some two decades earlier, when:
the floodgates opened and there was 'Liar's Poker' with real connections and Solly's just down the road, people who said they knew Michael Lewis and people we actually knew in the actual book, no kidding, check it out, and all the x-rated stuff that wasn't in the text.Still, at least it offers some perspective on what it was like to work in this testosterone-steeped environment as a woman, Campbell presumably writing from experience, so there's at least that.
Oddly, the tension and conflict around Kuwait remain surprisingly peripheral -- even as Geri flies uncomfortably close to the combat zone, given her back-and-forth to Hong Kong; she even finds herself briefly near the middle of things:
An unscheduled stop Bahrain to fix an unspecified technical problem had us sitting on the tarmac for three hours staring into a desert night, a stone's throw from the theatre of war and exactly where no one wanted to be.But the conflict plays almost no role in her personal and professional concerns, and so it remains little more than background-filler.
It adds up to a novel that doesn't seem quite sure what it wants to be -- never quite reaching financial-thriller heights with its pivotal 'big deal', never fully convincing as character-study of damaged Geri (while also veering briefly into a different kind of thriller mode, but abandoning that as well -- probably for the best, though the full nutty turn might have made for a more entertaining novel). The writing is fine, but pretty much everything about the novel feels entirely too predictable; it's perfectly readable, but ultimately pretty meh.
- M.A.Orthofer, 3 November 2026
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UK-based Irish author Aifric Campbell previously worked in finance.
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© 2026 the complete review