

the complete review - fiction

On the Floor



by

Aifric Campbell



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

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Our Assessment:



B- : fine but underwhelming

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Financial Times . 14/2/2012 David Evans The Guardian . 23/3/2012 John O'Connell The Independent . 22/3/2012 Arifa Akbar Sunday Times . 4/3/2012 Thomas Kelly The Washington Post . 16/3/2013 Elisabeth Egan

From the Reviews :

"Characterisation in particular lacks subtlety: Felix is drawn with all the nuance of a Bond villain; Geri herself is a lovelorn mope whose mood goes up and down like the stock market. For Campbell to depict a woman too emotionally unstable to make it in the world of high finance strikes me as an oddly retrograde move." - David Evans, Financial Times





"The drama of high finance is ably conveyed, but Campbell's writing can be stodgy and jargon-heavy. Despite being centre stage, Geri is a nebulous creation, rarely more than the sum of her misfortunes (insomnia, drink problem, dumped by boyfriend). It makes her hard for the reader to care about." - John O'Connell, The Guardian





"In the end, On the Floor is a funny-yet-serious coming-of-age story about a young woman who finally grows up and takes control." - Arifa Akbar, The Independent





is a funny-yet-serious coming-of-age story about a young woman who finally grows up and takes control." - "(I)f it's unpredictability you want, you have come to the wrong place. (...) This book knows what it is and, at under 250 pages, you could pick it up at the airport and be finished by the time your flight lands. Geri is the sort of flawed character you root for, particularly given the environment she's in. (...) The backdrop of the war is well handled, and becomes yet another element Geri can't control" - Thomas Kelly, Sunday Times





"On the Floor is a tense, highly stylized, sometimes funny/sometimes cruel novel about being an outsider. (...) The slow-motion, heartfelt denouement puts its early frantic, coldbloodedness in context. Once you’ve had a peek at the bigger picture, you might find it hard to resist the urge to return to the first chapter and begin again -- this time knowing the price Geri has paid to be here." - Elisabeth Egan, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review 's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.



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The complete review 's Review :

On the Floor is narrated by Geraldine 'Geri' Molloy, who is 'on the floor' both professionally -- she works at London financial firm Steiner's -- and personally, still devasted some six months after the break-up of her relationship, having been being left by Stephen, another big player in the financial game.

Most of the action is set over a few days in January, 1991 -- the lead-up to and then start of 'Operation Desert Storm' in Kuwait a backdrop to the story --, though first there's a Prologue, set in 1986, when Geri made her big move at Steiner's, establishing herself by making herself the point-woman for an incredibly successful hedge fund manager, "the reclusive and unpredictable Felix Mann, the smartest guy on the planet". Thereafter -- so for the past five years --, she's the only one he will deal with at Steiner's -- indeed, the only reason he will deal with Steiner's at all -- which makes her both near-indispensable as well as completely dependent on the Hong Kong-based Felix's whims; as she notes and understands: "Fact is Felix can pull the plug on my career any time he wants. All he has to do is stop giving me business".

Geri has always been very good with numbers -- a true mathematical prodigy, though it went unrecognized and unappreciated when she was younger. Even at Steiner's she's in sales -- even though, as a colleague tells her:

'You could do so much. I don't understand, I mean, I just don't get it. You're totally wasted on sales.'

'Absolutely wasted.'

'The cutting edge in finance is quant. And I know what you are capable of, what you could do. I can see how far you could take it. But instead you just --'

the floodgates opened and there was 'Liar's Poker' with real connections and Solly's just down the road, people who said they knew Michael Lewis and people we actually knew in the actual book, no kidding, check it out, and all the x-rated stuff that wasn't in the text.

An unscheduled stop Bahrain to fix an unspecified technical problem had us sitting on the tarmac for three hours staring into a desert night, a stone's throw from the theatre of war and exactly where no one wanted to be.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 November 2026

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:

See Index of Irish literature

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About the Author :

UK-based Irish author Aifric Campbell previously worked in finance.

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