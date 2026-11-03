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the Complete Review
the complete review - fiction



On the Floor

by
Aifric Campbell


general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

To purchase On the Floor


Title: On the Floor
Author: Aifric Campbell
Genre: Novel
Written: 2012
Length: 247 pages
Availability: On the Floor - US
On the Floor - UK
On the Floor - Canada

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Our Assessment:

B- : fine but underwhelming

See our review for fuller assessment.



Review Summaries
Source Rating Date Reviewer
Financial Times . 14/2/2012 David Evans
The Guardian . 23/3/2012 John O'Connell
The Independent . 22/3/2012 Arifa Akbar
Sunday Times . 4/3/2012 Thomas Kelly
The Washington Post . 16/3/2013 Elisabeth Egan


  From the Reviews:
  • "Characterisation in particular lacks subtlety: Felix is drawn with all the nuance of a Bond villain; Geri herself is a lovelorn mope whose mood goes up and down like the stock market. For Campbell to depict a woman too emotionally unstable to make it in the world of high finance strikes me as an oddly retrograde move." - David Evans, Financial Times

  • "The drama of high finance is ably conveyed, but Campbell's writing can be stodgy and jargon-heavy. Despite being centre stage, Geri is a nebulous creation, rarely more than the sum of her misfortunes (insomnia, drink problem, dumped by boyfriend). It makes her hard for the reader to care about." - John O'Connell, The Guardian

  • "In the end, On the Floor is a funny-yet-serious coming-of-age story about a young woman who finally grows up and takes control." - Arifa Akbar, The Independent

  • "(I)f it's unpredictability you want, you have come to the wrong place. (...) This book knows what it is and, at under 250 pages, you could pick it up at the airport and be finished by the time your flight lands. Geri is the sort of flawed character you root for, particularly given the environment she's in. (...) The backdrop of the war is well handled, and becomes yet another element Geri can't control" - Thomas Kelly, Sunday Times

  • "On the Floor is a tense, highly stylized, sometimes funny/sometimes cruel novel about being an outsider. (...) The slow-motion, heartfelt denouement puts its early frantic, coldbloodedness in context. Once you’ve had a peek at the bigger picture, you might find it hard to resist the urge to return to the first chapter and begin again -- this time knowing the price Geri has paid to be here." - Elisabeth Egan, The Washington Post

Please note that these ratings solely represent the complete review's biased interpretation and subjective opinion of the actual reviews and do not claim to accurately reflect or represent the views of the reviewers. Similarly the illustrative quotes chosen here are merely those the complete review subjectively believes represent the tenor and judgment of the review as a whole. We acknowledge (and remind and warn you) that they may, in fact, be entirely unrepresentative of the actual reviews by any other measure.

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The complete review's Review:

       On the Floor is narrated by Geraldine 'Geri' Molloy, who is 'on the floor' both professionally -- she works at London financial firm Steiner's -- and personally, still devasted some six months after the break-up of her relationship, having been being left by Stephen, another big player in the financial game.
       Most of the action is set over a few days in January, 1991 -- the lead-up to and then start of 'Operation Desert Storm' in Kuwait a backdrop to the story --, though first there's a Prologue, set in 1986, when Geri made her big move at Steiner's, establishing herself by making herself the point-woman for an incredibly successful hedge fund manager, "the reclusive and unpredictable Felix Mann, the smartest guy on the planet". Thereafter -- so for the past five years --, she's the only one he will deal with at Steiner's -- indeed, the only reason he will deal with Steiner's at all -- which makes her both near-indispensable as well as completely dependent on the Hong Kong-based Felix's whims; as she notes and understands: "Fact is Felix can pull the plug on my career any time he wants. All he has to do is stop giving me business".
       Geri has always been very good with numbers -- a true mathematical prodigy, though it went unrecognized and unappreciated when she was younger. Even at Steiner's she's in sales -- even though, as a colleague tells her:

     'You could do so much. I don't understand, I mean, I just don't get it. You're totally wasted on sales.'
     'Absolutely wasted.'
     'The cutting edge in finance is quant. And I know what you are capable of, what you could do. I can see how far you could take it. But instead you just --'
       Her Felix-connection, however, means that she is doing well professionally -- and financially. Apparently, however, Felix is now insisting that she move to Hong Kong and work from there, and she fears her superiors are going to order her to make the move -- something she is not sure she wants to do. But before that decision comes up, there's another deal that has to be dealt with -- entailing her traveling to Hong Kong (from which she has just returned when the story begins) and sounding out (rather deafly, as it turns out) Felix. And while she's there she runs into Stephen .....
       Geri really did not take the break-up well, turning increasingly to drink and not getting anywhere near enough sleep ever since it happened. She's a mess -- though mostly still functional enough to get the job done. Still, she's not at the top of her game, and so she kind of flubs the Hong Kong assignment.
       Things take a somewhat dramatic turn upon her return -- not least with a colleague taking ... matters into his own hands for a while --, but everything is more or less set right quickly enough -- thanks, in particular, to Felix, who is used to getting his way (and powerful and important enough that he invariably does). Things are smoothed over for Geri -- but she then has to decide how smooth she wants them to be, looking forward.
       Tossed in the mix is also the family background that is meant to explain a lot about Geri's character and actions -- the traumas and tragedies she carries with her. Oh, and there's also a dog -- her closest companion these past few months.
       With quite a lot of the book taking place more or less 'on the floor' at Steiner's, Campbell offers an inside look at the world of high-flying financial services -- the 'banter', the stresses, etc. -- though even when the book came out (2012) Campbell was describing what in many ways was already a bygone era, the time, some two decades earlier, when:
the floodgates opened and there was 'Liar's Poker' with real connections and Solly's just down the road, people who said they knew Michael Lewis and people we actually knew in the actual book, no kidding, check it out, and all the x-rated stuff that wasn't in the text.
       Still, at least it offers some perspective on what it was like to work in this testosterone-steeped environment as a woman, Campbell presumably writing from experience, so there's at least that.
       Oddly, the tension and conflict around Kuwait remain surprisingly peripheral -- even as Geri flies uncomfortably close to the combat zone, given her back-and-forth to Hong Kong; she even finds herself briefly near the middle of things:
An unscheduled stop Bahrain to fix an unspecified technical problem had us sitting on the tarmac for three hours staring into a desert night, a stone's throw from the theatre of war and exactly where no one wanted to be.
       But the conflict plays almost no role in her personal and professional concerns, and so it remains little more than background-filler.
       It adds up to a novel that doesn't seem quite sure what it wants to be -- never quite reaching financial-thriller heights with its pivotal 'big deal', never fully convincing as character-study of damaged Geri (while also veering briefly into a different kind of thriller mode, but abandoning that as well -- probably for the best, though the full nutty turn might have made for a more entertaining novel). The writing is fine, but pretty much everything about the novel feels entirely too predictable; it's perfectly readable, but ultimately pretty meh.

- M.A.Orthofer, 3 November 2026

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Links:

On the Floor: Reviews: Aifric Campbell: Other books of interest under review:
  • See Index of Irish literature

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About the Author:

       UK-based Irish author Aifric Campbell previously worked in finance.

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© 2026 the complete review

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