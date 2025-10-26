Trying to meet all your book preview and review needs.



Effingers



by

Gabriele Tergit



general information | review summaries | our review | links | about the author

German title: Effingers

US title: Effingers

UK title: The Effingers

UK sub-title: A Berlin Saga

Translated and with an Afterword by Sophie Duvernoy

Our Assessment:



B+ : a busy, large-scale epic that offers an impressive panorama of Germany, ca. 1880 though the 1940s

See our review for fuller assessment.

Review Summaries Source Rating Date Reviewer Le Monde diplomatique . 7/2024 Hubert Prolongeau El Páis A+ 5/8/2022 Cecilia Dreymüller Süddeutsche Zeitung A+ 30/3/2019 Jens Bisky Die Welt . 1/3/2019 Erhard Schütz Die Zeit A 18/6/2019 Juliane Liebert

From the Reviews :

"Tergit mêle effervescence romanesque, sociologie, politique ; elle offre une reconstitution prenante des mœurs, des inquiétudes, des mentalités de ces entrepreneurs et de ces jeunes filles intenses -- qui vont découvrir le socialisme et le féminisme. Histoires d’amour, histoires d’argent, questions nouvelles et menaces ignorées, ces Juifs-là se définissaient comme allemands, patriotes, et rêvaient de voir leurs enfants réussir à leur tour." - Hubert Prolongeau, Le Monde diplomatique





"Qué novela más monumental: ¡cuánta energía narrativa!, ¡cuánto dominio del elenco de personajes! y ¡cuánta capacidad de creación viva! Todo ello sostenido magistralmente a lo largo de casi un millar de páginas. Los Effinger es una de las grandes sagas familiares de la literatura alemana del siglo XX, y sólo comparable en cuanto a logros literarios y envergadura histórica con Los Buddenbrook . (...) Pocos libros ilustran mejor el devenir de Berlín en las décadas de su máximo esplendor como centro de sofisticación cultural y empuje tecnológico-económico que esta apasionante crónica de época." - Cecilia Dreymüller, El Páis





es una de las grandes sagas familiares de la literatura alemana del siglo XX, y sólo comparable en cuanto a logros literarios y envergadura histórica con . (...) Pocos libros ilustran mejor el devenir de Berlín en las décadas de su máximo esplendor como centro de sofisticación cultural y empuje tecnológico-económico que esta apasionante crónica de época." - "Tergit versteht es meisterinnenhaft, Lebenswelten, Geisteshaltungen, Umbrüche zu charakterisieren. Sie nutzt dafür beiläufige Bemerkungen, Gespräche, schildert Interieurs, Stoffe, Accessoires, lässt die kulturhistorischen Details sprechen. (...) Dieser große Roman des zwanzigsten Jahrhunderts ist in vielem außergewöhnlich. Historisch glänzend informiert, aber nie belehrend vergegenwärtigt Gabriele Tergit ein Panorama der Berliner Geschichte zwischen Reichsgründung und Zerstörung der Stadt. Ihre Bankiers und Unternehmer sind, was selten ist in der deutschen Literatur, keine Karikaturen, vielmehr ehrliche, irrende, mehr oder weniger gescheite Geschäftsleute. (...) Tergit arbeitet gern mit Kontrasten, harten Schnitten, setzt Szene an Szene im Vertrauen auf die Urteilskraft der Leser, deren Aufmerksamkeit sie lenkt, ohne ihnen Standardemotionen anzudienen, Gedanken vorzukauen. Sie schreibt für Emanzipierte, die der Vormundschaft durch eine Erzählstimme nicht mehr bedürfen." - Jens Bisky, Süddeutsche Zeitung





" Effingers ist ein geradezu exemplarischer Familienroman, der freilich immer mehr zum politischen Zeitroman wird. (...) Handwerker und Erfinder, Fabrikanten und Gelehrte, starke und selbstständige Frauen, ob nun traditionalistisch oder emanzipiert: Gabriele Tergits Roman Effingers zeigt Patriarchen und moderne Manager, im Autobau so technisch fortschrittlich wie im Umgang mit den Arbeitern sozialfürsorglich. Ausgiebig verweilt der Roman in den Jahrzehnten des Kaiserreichs. Hier ist nichts vom wilhelminischen Untertanengeist zu finden (...). Vielmehr trifft man selbstbewusste, sozial engagierte und kulturell interessierte, zugleich weltoffene und patriotische Bürger, die auf den Erfolg ihrer Arbeit bauen und der Zukunft vertrauen." - Erhard Schütz, Die Welt





ist ein geradezu exemplarischer Familienroman, der freilich immer mehr zum politischen Zeitroman wird. (...) Handwerker und Erfinder, Fabrikanten und Gelehrte, starke und selbstständige Frauen, ob nun traditionalistisch oder emanzipiert: Gabriele Tergits Roman zeigt Patriarchen und moderne Manager, im Autobau so technisch fortschrittlich wie im Umgang mit den Arbeitern sozialfürsorglich. Ausgiebig verweilt der Roman in den Jahrzehnten des Kaiserreichs. Hier ist nichts vom wilhelminischen Untertanengeist zu finden (...). Vielmehr trifft man selbstbewusste, sozial engagierte und kulturell interessierte, zugleich weltoffene und patriotische Bürger, die auf den Erfolg ihrer Arbeit bauen und der Zukunft vertrauen." - "Ehrliches, klarsichtiges Erzählen bedeutet bei Tergit nie Bloßstellen oder Anklagen, sondern wurzelt in einer tiefen Liebe zu den Figuren, zu ihren Versuchen, etwas aus ihrem Leben zu machen, sich zu arrangieren und sich dabei dennoch treu zu bleiben. (...) Tergit schreibt leicht, musikalisch, mit einem guten Gehör dafür, wie die Leute so reden, und einem feinen, zutiefst humanistischen Witz. Obwohl der Roman sich über rund 900 Seiten streckt, sind die Kapitel nur wenige Seiten lang, manchmal epigrammatisch kurz. (...) Was hier erzählt wird, ist die ganze Fülle eines selbstverständlich deutschen und jüdischen Lebens." - Juliane Liebert, Die Zeit

The complete review 's Review :

Effingers -- published in the UK as The Effingers because ... *sigh*, publishers ... -- is, as the title(s) suggest, a family saga. The UK sub-title has it being A Berlin Saga and it is, to some extent, that too -- but it is also anchored in Kragsheim, the southern German city where watchmaker Mathias Effinger lives and works, and where his children were raised. When the novel opens, in 1878, three of the four sons are already elsewhere -- Manchester, Berlin, and the Rhineland -- with only one, Willy, left behind "learning the watchmaker's trade from his father"; there are also two daughters.

Even as 1900 approaches, Kragsheim remains behind and somewhat apart from the times:

Paul realized how deeply Kragsheim was still entrenched in the Middle Ages. This wasn't merely a stage set for a wholly different world. Here, one time flowed into another.

I'm afraid I must disappoint you, Herr Effinger. We're interested in industry, of course; we're modern, after all, and want to keep up with progress, but a matter of that sort must be considered very carefully.

the Effingers' age-old principle of saving money. The Effingers had always prayed, worked, and saved as much as possible for old age, hard times, and their children. But these people no longer believed in hard times. Paul felt this whole business went against everything his ancestors had taught him, as well as the great German poets

“Paul looks very unwell and is working too much.”

“Karl and Annette have gone to the Riviera.”

the people in Kragsheim have it easier. You can retire at fifty and go drink your Schoppen at the Silver Mule or go to the Golden Goose in the evenings and spend your Shabbes in the palace garden. Industry hasn't proved a blessing for mankind. The hustle and bustle of modern life is a great misfortune.

I never planned to stay in Berlin for very long -- just long enough to earn what I needed, retire to Kragsheim, and drink my Schoppen at the Glass Heaven.

“Oh, falling in love won’t get you anywhere,” said Annette. “I want to be rich one day.”

If you’re Christian, your son becomes a lieutenant -- a lawyer if you’re Jewish. Businessmen aren’t considered respectable in Germany and never have been, except in the Hanseatic cities, where they think more like the English.

42. The Engagement - 269

43. The Divorce - 273

44. 1900 - 282

45. Theodor Gets Engaged - 289

46. Theodor Gets Married - 295

A new era has begun, thought Lotte, but it's different from what we imagined.

Lotte envied them, and said to Marianne, “If only I could study in Heidelberg for a semester !”

“You don’t know what you want.”

Paleography. Not that it matters. The field’s so vast that you begin by searching for connections between Goethe’s color theory, Egyptian architecture, and Marxism, and end up writing an essay on the Gothic letter E.

She was an important, highly cultivated dame du monde, who knew how to make life enchanting. But you, of all people, must see that her work does nothing more than pander to the fashions of the time.

117. When Ten Thousand Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 655

118. When Thirty Thousand Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 661

119. When Forty-Seven Thousand Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 663

120. When One Million Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 665

121. When Two Million Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 667

122. When Five Million Marks Were Worth a Dollar - 670

123. Stabilization - 676

Every day, she collected her earnings and dashed off to a banker friend to buy shares. The shares rose with the dollar, which meant that Lotte could sometimes afford more than the bare essentials. If she had any money left, she made sure she spent it quickly, since it would be worthless by morning.

Hitler, however, called evil good, and good evil. “The lawmakers are not doing their job, and the weak are being exploited.” None of this was new; there was nothing new under the sun. He wanted to overthrow an empire and install himself in its place.

“I’m quite sure she’s no child of ours,” said Lotte. “I read various things to her yesterday, Schiller’s ‘Bell’ and ‘The Diver.’ Things she can understand, you know. And she said to me, ‘Mother, if you enjoy reading to me, I’m happy to listen !’ She has no imagination whatsoever, but she’s a wonderful child -- so conscientious and hardworking!”

- M.A.Orthofer, 26 October 2025

See Index of German literature

Other books from New York Review Books

Other books from Pushkin Press under review

About the Author :

German author Gabriele Tergit lived 1894 to 1982.

