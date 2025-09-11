

the complete review - literature / autobiographical

Into the Weeds



by

Lydia Davis



The 2024 Windham Campbell Lecture

Into the Weeds is a polished-up version of Lydia Davis' 2024 Windham-Campbell Lecture, the annual keynote 'Why I Write'-address, now published in Yale University Press' series of the same name.

Naturally, Davis explores and discusses why she writes, while also wondering more generally why anyone writes. As she notes: "the subject proposed is difficult" -- admitting that, at least initially: "I drew a blank, although I do have a lot to say, generally speaking", but she did then find quite a bit to say.

Several books guide her along the way, including John Ashbery's own lecture-collection, Other Traditions (each of the six lectures focused on a different writer) and George Sturt's The Wheelwright's Shop (e.g.). Davis writes at some length about the latter, and her experience of reading it. As: "a very thorough account of the wheelwright shop that Sturt inherited from his father and his grandfather before him", which: "goes into extremely technical detail about how each part of a wagon was made at that time", it doesn't sound like the most obvious choice of reading material, but Davis does make her way through it (though noting: "Reading The Wheelwright's Shop took me some months"), and finds it, in various ways, engaging, as well as thought-provoking, about the act and forms of writing. While she does repeatedly wonder: "Why did George Sturt write this book ?" she does finds a variety of explanations. (It should perhaps also be noted that Sturt published quite a few other books as well (including a novel), though this seems to have been by far his most successful work.)

Davis notes that this and many other books she looks to in trying to answer the fundamental question: "rely on attentive and precise observation of the physical world they are examining". She notes also that: "I already know the familiar forms, and I like to read those forms, as though embraced in a comfortable armchair" -- but is also drawn to and inspired by the more challenging, exploring what else a writer can do; Ali Smith, Josep Pla's The Gray Notebook and Han Shaogong's A Dictionary of Maqiao are among those she mentions. Other authors serve as other examples, in both their writing and biography -- such as Knut Hamsun --, as Davis constantly reflects on her own experience, of reading as well as writing, in considering why one writes.

Davis offers no easy, definitive answer -- for herself, or for most others. She revels in the multifariousness of what writing can be -- drawn to it in both her reading and her writing, with Into the Weeds wending and ranging far and wide nicely through these in an appealing little personal tour.



- M.A.Orthofer, 11 September 2025

About the Author :

American author and translator Lydia Davis was born in 1947.

